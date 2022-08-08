ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KGET

Woman dies after struck by a vehicle on Panama Lane, BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Officers were dispatched to east Panama Lane for a pedestrian and vehicle collision at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene they found a woman suffering major injuries and she later died at the scene, according to the department. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Jose Jesus Macias Killed in Traffic Collision near State Road [Bakersfield, CA]

Man Pronounced Dead after Colliding with Parked Semi-Truck on Highway 99. The incident happened on August 5th, at around 5:00 a.m. near State Road on Highway 99. According to reports, Macias was driving a Nissan northbound on Highway 99 near Olive Drive. For reasons currently unknown, the Nissan veered off the road and went through a perimeter fence. It then came to a stop after striking the back of a parked big rig.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Elko Daily Free Press

Woman driving on US Highway 50 dies in crash on curve

ELKO – A California woman died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 50. Nevada State Police troopers were called shortly before 4 p.m. July 30 to the scene about 25 miles east of Austin. Jessica Freeman, 36, of Bakersfield was driving west in a Lincoln sedan when the...
ELKO, NV
Bakersfield Now

Woman shot and killed on 1st Street: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9:28 p.m.) The Bakersfield Police Department said a woman was shot and killed in the 2100 block of 1st Street Friday evening. Officers said around 6:58 p.m. they found a woman in the road with a gunshot wound. Medical aid personnel attempted to save her life but she died at the scene.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP to hold a DUI and license checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is to hold a DUI and license checkpoint from Saturday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 2 a.m., according to CHP. The patrol said the checkpoint is to happen at an undisclosed area of Bakersfield. Officers will be looking for signs of drug and/or alcohol impairment and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Tatiana Smith Involved, Motorcyclist Dead after Fatal Crash on Highway 198 [Visalia, CA]

27-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near Eaton Road. The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m., near Eaton Road on August 6th. Per reports, a man was riding a Harley Davidson west on the road when a Jeep slowed down to make a turn in front of him. The motorcyclist attempted to pass the vehicle but failed to do so and ended up collided with the Jeep.
VISALIA, CA
KGET

Kern County man sentenced for illegal marijuana grow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Friday for illegally growing marijuana at Sequoia National Forest, according to the Department of Justice. Court documents show, that law enforcement found a marijuana grow site in the national forest in July 2019 and they arrested David Moreno Florez, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Escaped inmate in custody, captured in SE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Inmate Marcos Rosales, who escaped custody from the downtown jail after allegedly attacking a deputy on Aug. 9, is in custody, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 12:50 p.m. Rosales was found at an apartment complex on Washington Street near Potomac Avenue. The office said over the last […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
GV Wire

Kern County Man Gets 12 Years for Illegal Sequoia Marijuana Grow

An illegal marijuana grower no longer will be free to destroy the Sequoia National Forest. David Moreno Florez, 28, of Taft, received a 12-year sentence on Friday from U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston in a Fresno courtroom. Florez’s sentence followed his guilty pleas in April to illegally growing marijuana...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KGET

1 wounded in central Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a person Friday evening in central Bakersfield. Officers were called to the area of 1st Street and Oleander Avenue at around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. One person was found with at least one gunshot wound, a police department spokesperson said. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bicyclist killed in overnight Oak Street collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a bicyclist died of his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle near Beach Park early Wednesday morning. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to Oak Street near 21st Street just after midnight Wednesday for a report of a bicyclist hit by a vehicle. Officers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

