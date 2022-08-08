ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Beautiful Sunflower Fields to Explore Around Minnesota

I've been seeing tons of pictures from friends on Facebook exploring the sunflower fields around Minnesota. We are at the peak of sunflower season which, according to The Boutique Adventurer, is August and September. Last summer wasn't a super great year for sunflowers because of the drought but this summer...
FARMINGTON, MN
The Most ‘Extra’ Home Currently for Sale in Minnesota

I really like using the word 'extra' to describe things. It's like saying something is elaborate or over the top, and that's exactly what's going on in this home for sale in Edina, Minnesota. I just have to say it's in Edina and most people will understand. The amenities are...
EDINA, MN
Government
40+ People in Rochester Help Cleanup Flooding Disaster in Kentucky

About a week ago, I was sitting in the studio at Townsquare Media in the middle of my radio show and I got a phone call from someone in Montana. I get a ton of spam calls and I honestly never answer my phone so I wasn't going to answer it. Well, turns out, it was a phone call I should have immediately stopped my show for and answered. My youngest two kids were part of a group from Christ Community Church in Rochester, Minnesota that went to help clean up the devastation from the floods in Kentucky and one of my kids had a little "incident".
ROCHESTER, MN
It’s Over: Airline Ending Flights From Minnesota This Winter

You'll have one less option to leave the Land of 10,000 (Frozen) Lakes this winter to head to warmer climes because this airline just canceled flights from Minnesota. The airline industry was pretty severely impacted when the pandemic first hit two years ago. With everybody staying home, airlines shuttered planes and tried to pare down their total number of employees to stay afloat. Now, though, seeing as travel demand has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, many airlines are struggling to hire enough employees to staff all their routes.
MINNESOTA STATE
20 of the Worst Summer Jobs in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois

20 of the Worst Jobs to Have in Minnesota During the Summer. The last few days have been an actual sauna in the midwest. Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have been feeling the heat wave that's been rolling through the entire United States and most of us have retreated indoors to our air-conditioned homes and workspaces. Unfortunately, some jobs are happening in the thick of the hot temperatures and have been labeled as some of the worst jobs to have in the summer heat.
MINNESOTA STATE
Rare Supermoon To Make Last Appearance in Minnesota This Week

It only happens a few times a year, and you've still got a chance to see the rare supermoon in its last appearance this year in the sky over Minnesota this week. Seeing as I head to work at around 4:20 when it's still dark each morning, I noticed this phenomenon earlier Wednesday morning: a massive supermoon over the southwest skies of southeast Minnesota. In case you missed it, don't worry-- this supermoon will still be visible for the next few nights, as well.
MINNESOTA STATE
Don’t Explore These 5 Haunted Minnesota Trails Alone

It's almost one of my favorite times of the year! No, not State Fair Season. No, not the Holiday Season. I'm talking about Spooky Season! Halloween is going to be here before we know it, hands down one of my favorite holidays, but it's never too soon to talk about haunted places around Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed in Crash

North St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in the Twin Cities Wednesday evening. The State Patrol crash report indicates 41-year-old Cameron Dahm of Oakdale was traveling west on Hwy. 36 in North St. Paul when he entered the median and landed behind a guardrail around 6:45 p.m. The report says there was not a 911 call placed about the accident.
OAKDALE, MN
Minnesota’s Crack Down on Speeding Leads to Nearly 19,000 Tickets Last Month

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Law Enforcement from 300 agencies in Minnesota cited nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding during extra speed enforcement during the month of July. The southeast region of the state saw some of the most citations written. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office led greater Minnesota as the agency with the most number of citations written with 196. State Troopers in the Rochester area led the Minnesota State Patrol districts in the number of citations written with 1,353, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Attorney Pleads Guilty in Bankruptcy Fraud Case

St. Paul (KROC-AM News) - A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. Prosecutors said 63-year-old Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a voluntary bankruptcy petition for his client, James Rothers in November 2015. Upon the filing of the petition, Anderson knew that Rothers’ assets, wherever located, became property of a “bankruptcy estate” to be used to pay Rothers’ creditors. Anderson also filed a set of Rothers’ bankruptcy schedules in which Rothers was required to disclose the value of all his assets as of November 3, 2015.
WILLMAR, MN
Minnesota Home Was Just Featured On ‘Ugliest Homes In America’

I don't want to say this house in Minnesota is unattractive, but it WAS just featured on the TV show, 'Ugliest Homes in America.'. My wife and I watch a LOT of shows on HGTV, from House Hunters to Renovation Island and more. If you're looking for pretty much any reno show, you'll find it there. We watch it so much, in fact, it's pretty much the main reason we also subscribe to Discovery+, where you can stream most, if not all, of those HGTV shows.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

