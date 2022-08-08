GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Filming for a Christmas movie recently took place at America’s Resort, also known as The Greenbrier. Valerie Pritt, Communications Manager for the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), may be a little biased, but her county comes to mind as the ideal backdrop, especially for such a project.

