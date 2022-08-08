Read full article on original website
Federal indictment dropped against W.Va. pharmacists accused of fueling drug epidemic
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A federal indictment was dropped against two West Virginia pharmacists and a drug company accused of fueling West Virginia’s drug epidemic on Thursday. A federal judge in Ohio dismissed the indictment against Devonna Miller-West, the former owner of Westside Pharmacy in Oceana, who was charged...
W.Va. National Guard to help ease jail staffing shortages
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 50 West Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen have volunteered to provide staffing assistance for the Department of Corrections. The group of WVNG volunteers will undergo in-processing beginning next week in Charleston prior to their assignment at various facilities throughout the state. Orientation at...
Helpful Harvest food bank forced to shutdown for a week due to food shortage
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - When “Helpful Harvest” opened its doors in 2020, it helped nearly 100 people put food on their tables. Director Lisa Davis said this year, their numbers are trending upward. More than 400 people have come in seeking assistance with filling their cupboards. Davis adds...
Christmas movie filmed at Greenbrier Resort creates positive ripple effect for local towns, businesses
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Filming for a Christmas movie recently took place at America’s Resort, also known as The Greenbrier. Valerie Pritt, Communications Manager for the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), may be a little biased, but her county comes to mind as the ideal backdrop, especially for such a project.
