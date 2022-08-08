Read full article on original website
Man Charged After Ghost Guns, Silencers Found In Pearl River Home, Sheriff Says
A Hudson Valley man is facing weapons charges after a multi-agency investigation led to the discovery of ghost guns and weapon silencers. Rockland County resident Timothy Lewis, age 42, was arrested and charged following a search of his Pearl River home, Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco III announced on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Burglary crew raids UPS warehouse in Rockland, police rescue barricaded guard
Armed burglars raided a UPS warehouse in Rockland County before a police tactical unit rescued a security guard who had barricaded himself inside the building, police said Tuesday.
Port Jervis man guilty of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home while armed with knife
GOSHEN – A 38-year-old Port Jervis man pled guilty in Orange County Court on Wednesday to armed burglary for breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Port Jervis and threatening to injure her. Anthony Sorino’s guilty plea comes with a recommendation from the district attorney’s office that he be...
Suspect Nabbed, Others Escape After Nanuet UPS Warehouse Heist, Police Say
A man was arrested and several others escaped following a robbery of a Hudson Valley UPS warehouse. The incident took place in Rockland County around 4 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 7 at the warehouse located at 31 Murray Hill Drive in Nanuet. The first arriving officers spotted a dark-colored sedan in...
Police Seize Pound of Cocaine in Morris County Bust
RANDOLPH, NJ – Police in North Jersey have made an arrest in a special narcotics...
Hudson Driver Caught After Crashing Car Stolen From NY Into Backyard Off GS Parkway: Paramus PD
Paramus police captured a Jersey City ex-con who crashed a car stolen out of Orange County into the backyard of a home off the Garden State Parkway and then took off on foot, authorities said. The 2018 Nissan Maxima -- which had just been reported stolen out of Monroe, NY...
GOTCHA! Resident Pursues Group Of Burglars To GWB: Englewood Cliffs PD
An Englewood Cliffs man chased a quartet of burglars from his home to the George Washington Bridge, where converging police captured them, authorities said. One of the bandits had opened the door to his vehicle and was climbing in when the owner came out around 8 p.m. Sunday, Detective Lt. Ronald F Waldt said.
Hudson Valley Man Fatally Shot Outside New York School
A Hudson Valley man was gunned down outside of a local school. Police say a second person was also shot around the same time. On Tuesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed police are investigating a double shooting that left at least one victim dead early Tuesday morning. Homicide...
Rockland Responds: Town of Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht Responds to Sidewalk Concerns
As a resident of Suffern near Airmont, my question is, why are there little to no sidewalks on our streets? Even busy roads like Campbell or Cragmere have no shoulders for people to walk along, and it often becomes dangerous. There is a beautiful park at the corner with no...
Woman arrested after chase in Pike County
LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a woman led troopers on a chase through Pike County, nearly hitting a person. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a trooper tried to pull over a driver, later identified as Kristen Bucknam, 25, for multiple code violations on Market Road in Lackawaxen Township. Troopers say Bucknam took off […]
Poughkeepsie crash sends 3 to hospital: police
A two-car crash at about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday in the Town of Poughkeepsie injured three people, one seriously, police said.
Man sentenced to probation for assault by auto in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County man was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to assault by auto, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Raymond Dziadul, 43, of Mount Arlington Borough was sentenced on August 5 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the...
Thruway road rage leads to arrest
RAMAPO – A Bronx man has been arrested and charged with criminal mischief following a road rage incident on the Thruway in the Town of Ramapo, State Police said. At about 6:30 a.m. on August 3, Davonne Wilmore, 31, allegedly threw a water bottle at a 2019 Mercedes-Benz truck, damaging it.
COLD CASE: Arrest Made In Gunpoint Rape Of Couple At Paterson Great Falls
Exactly a year after a couple was sexually assaulted at gunpoint at the Great Falls in Paterson, authorities announced that they’d made an arrest. The man and woman were ambushed at the historic site when William Vazquez, 32, jumped from the bushes with a silver revolver in his hand and forced them into sex on Aug. 9, 2021, they said.
Police seize 84 lbs. of heroin, fentanyl from N.J. drug mill, authorities say
State Police seized nearly 84 pounds of heroin and fentanyl and arrested three men accused of operating a “drug mill” operating out of two Hudson County homes, authorities announced Monday. A home in West New York served as the primary drug mill and a second home in Union...
Hudson Valley Driver Shot, Killed After Rollover Accident
Police are asking for help after they learned a driver involved in a rollover accident was actually shot "multiple times." Early Sunday morning, City of Newburgh police responded to shots fired and then learned a man involved in an accident was fatally shot. City of Newburgh Police Respond To Shooting...
43-Year-Old Man Drowns In Haverstraw Lake, Police Say
A 43-year-old man drowned in a lake in the Hudson Valley. New York State Park Police and State troopers responded to Seven Lakes in the Rockland County town of Haverstraw for a report of a possible drowning at about 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, according to New York State Police.
Armed & dangerous: Man wanted for choking girlfriend gives Edison, NJ cops the slip
EDISON — A man who strangled his girlfriend is on the run after a brief police pursuit Monday night. Edison police were called to a home on College Drive around 7:10 p.m. after a 33-year-old woman reported she had been assaulted by boyfriend Darnell Ricketts Jr., 30, who left in a Ford Explorer before police arrived.
Woman Found Dead Behind Newburgh Building, Police Say
Police are asking the public for help after a woman was found dead behind a building in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Orange County in Newburgh around 9 a.m., Monday, Aug. 8. According to Newburgh Police, a 55-year-old woman was located dead behind a building in the...
4 Charged, 31 Ghost Guns Seized In Multi-Agency Yonkers Bust
Four people have been charged and 31 guns ghost guns seized following a multi-agency investigation into a pipeline that brought guns from Washington, DC to Westchester County. The four were charged following their arrest in June for trafficking of illegal firearms from Washington, DC to Westchester between April and June, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.
