TV Fanatic
Ride: Hallmark Original Series Casts Nancy Travis, Beau Mirchoff, & More
Hallmark's highly anticipated original series Ride has an impressive cast. Deadline revealed Thursday that the rodeo-themed drama's cast includes Nancy Travis (The Kominsky Method, Last Man Standing), Tiera Skobye (Riverdale, Once Upon a Time), and Beau Mirchoff (Good Trouble). Skovbye is set to play Missy, Travis is set as Isabel,...
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions
Hollywood film and TV actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80. The Tony and Emmy award winning star passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety. Her cause of death is not yet known. The star...
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
Virgin River’s Alexandra Breckenridge and Husband Casey Hooper’s Relationship Timeline
A far cry from her characters. Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge doesn’t have the dramatic love life of her characters but is instead living out her happily ever after with husband Casey Hooper. On Virgin River, Breckenridge plays Mel, a widowed nurse who moves to a remote town and...
You Might Recognize Hallmark Star Autumn Reeser From A Classic Teen's TV Show
So many stars have helped The Hallmark Channel become must-watch television, including Autumn Reeser. The actor made her debut on the network in 2012's "Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade," per IMDb. Since then, she has starred in more than a dozen films, including "The 27-Hour Day," "Christmas Under the Stars," "Valentine Ever After," "I Do, I Do, I Do," "Midnight Masquerade," and "Season for Love," as well as the "The Wedding Veil Trilogy," where she acted alongside fellow Hallmark leading ladies Lacey Chabert and Alison Sweeney.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
Might Good Witch Return? Hallmark Offers Updates on MIA Franchises
Click here to read the full article. Hallmark Media president/CEO Wonya Lucas and programming EVP Lisa Hamilton Daly know how much their viewers love and miss certain franchises. Yet when it comes to Good Witch (which ended over a year ago) and Signed, Sealed, Delivered, the execs are not ready to confirm any return timetables. Good Witch ended its run in July 2021, with a Season 7/series finale in which Cassie (played by Catherine Bell) saved the cousins’ imperiled magic, Stephanie and Adam decide to tie the knot (but Donovan and Abigail broke up) and Cassie’s brother Vincent returned to Middleton. Most...
Mary Alice, Actress in ‘A Different World’ and ‘Sparkle,’ Dies
Click here to read the full article. Emmy-winning actress Mary Alice, known for her roles as Leticia “Lettie” Bostic on NBC‘s “A Different World” and as Effie Williams in the 1976 musical drama “Sparkle,” died Wednesday in New York City, according to the NYPD. Her birth year had been reported both as 1936 and 1941 in various sources. In “The Matrix Revolutions,” she played the Oracle and also played the role in the video game “Enter the Matrix.” She appeared in “A Different World” for two seasons, and also played Ellie Grant Hubbard on “All My Children” in the 1980s. In films, she...
‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Says Show Is Changing It Up in Season 20
NCIS started production this week for season 20. And with a benchmark season comes surprises, right?. That’s what the cast is promising. Just ask Wilmer Valderrama, who is starting his sixth season playing special agent Nick Torres. “This season we’re happy to say that we’re doing things you’ve never...
Looking Back at Jane Wyatt: The Mother on TV's "Father Knows Best"
Jane Wyatt (center) feeds the family on "Father Knows Best"[The Classic TV Preservation Society]. [Author’s Note: This article is partially based on entertainment and media information culled from Wikipedia.org.]
Popculture
Roseanna Christiansen, 'Dallas' Star, Dead at 71
Roseanna Christiansen, the Ewing family's devoted maid on Dallas and a replacement for Florence on The Jeffersons, has died at 71. The actress is best known for the pair of roles, covering similar territory while also showing her talents as an actor. Christiansen officially died back on July 14 at...
Inside Lou Costello and Bud Abbott’s Friendship as Detailed by Lou’s Daughter Chris
During the months that Lou Costello was stuck in bed recovering from rheumatic fever, Bud Abbott called often. “They played this game on the phone called ‘Guess the Blood Pressure,’” Lou’s daughter Chris Costello tells Closer. “He and Bud both loved to gamble — although they weren’t good gamblers. They lost a lot of money.”
The Orville's Anne Winters Talks Charly's Heroic Act, Why a Scene With Her 'Love' Amanda Was Reshot
Click here to read the full article. The following contains major spoilers from the July 28 episode of Hulu’s The Orville: New Horizons. As The Orville cruised closer to its Season 3 finale, Ensign Charly Burke’s tragic tale came full circle. Charly had originally served aboard the USS Quimby, until its destruction by the Kaylon. In the aftermath, Charly joined the Orville as its navigator, where she made no secret about her POV on crewmate Isaac — especially since the scores who died aboard The Quimby included Charly’s best friend Amanda, whom she (quietly) loved. Over the course of Season 3, Charly would...
Tim Allen’s ‘The Santa Clauses’ Casts ‘NCIS’ Star to Play a Christmas Witch
In addition to his role as Tim “The Toolman” Taylor, Tim Allen saw much success with his comedic holiday film franchise, The Santa Clause. Now, in the process of making The Santa Clauses, the Tim Allen film cast a beloved NCIS star to play a Christmas Witch. And you’re never going to believe who it is.
History of "The Night Stalker" on TV
The Night Stalker television franchise began with a series TV-movies in the early 1970s. First, there was The Night Stalker, which premiered on ABC in the January of 1972. This initial television film starred Darren McGavin as Carl Kolchak, a crumpled-looking (in a Columbo-esque way) newspaper reporter who stumbles upon supernatural "stories."
tvinsider.com
‘When Calls the Heart’: When Will Season 10 Premiere?
The When Calls the Heart Season 9 finale aired in May, but how long will Hearties have to wait to see what’s next?. Season 10 is now in production and is slated to premiere in mid-2023, Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP, Programming revealed during Hallmark Media’s executive session during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour.
‘This Is Us’ Rented the Home of a Former ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Star to Film Rebecca’s Last Moments
Former 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star Alyson Hannigan rented her California home to 'This Is Us' producers to use for filming.
Hello, Sidney? Neve Campbell discusses whether she'd return to the 'Scream' franchise
Neve Campbell is opening up about her future -- or lack thereof -- in the Scream franchise. The actress, who played hard-to-kill heroine Sidney Prescott in five Scream films, announced in June that she was stepping away from the series over an apparent salary dispute. In a statement at the...
