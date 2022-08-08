ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Recover Stolen Land Rover

FRAMINGHAM – A 2013 white land Rover was reported stolen yesterday, August 11, has been recovered by Framingham Police in Framingham. The vehicle was reported stolen at 7 p.m. from 582 Waverley Street. Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio said the vehicle was recovered in Framingham. It is unknown...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Dog Euthanized After Attack

FRAMINGHAM – A dog injured in an attack, by another dog last week, had to be euthanized, said police. Last Wednesday, August 3, a dog got out of its yard, and attacked another dog that was being walked, said the police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The dog being walked...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

ICE Detainer on Man Arrested By Framingham Police

FRAMINGHAM – For the second time in a week, a man arrested by Framingham Police has an Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer. Framingham Police arrested Wilibaldo Ramirez-Deleon, 28, of 1 Granite Street in Framingham at 1:27 a.m. at his residence on August 8. “We arrested Deleon on a...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Warn of Electricity Scam

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are warning residents about an electricity scam. A Framingham resident reported a larceny at 5:26 p.m. on Monday, August 8. An individual on Waverley Street was told the electricity would be shut off, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. The individual was “scammed into depositing $900 into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic#Red Roof Inn#Chevy#Framingham Police Lt
FraminghamSOURCE

Immigration Has Detainer on Man Arrested Over Weekend

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man Friday afternoon on a warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon and a Natick Police warrant. Arrested at 12:56 p.m. on August 5 was Wemerson Silva, 20, listed with no known address. He is now being detained on an ICE (Immigration &...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy