Police Arrest Framingham Man, 29, on Motor Vehicle Charges & Warrants
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham man was arrested on multiple motor vehicle charges and outstanding warrants yesterday morning, August 10. Police arrested on Concord Street at 8:13 a.m. Gustavo Nogueira, 29, of 18 Centennial Place of Framingham. He was charged on two outstanding warrant, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle,...
Framingham Police Recover Stolen Land Rover
FRAMINGHAM – A 2013 white land Rover was reported stolen yesterday, August 11, has been recovered by Framingham Police in Framingham. The vehicle was reported stolen at 7 p.m. from 582 Waverley Street. Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio said the vehicle was recovered in Framingham. It is unknown...
Medical Helicopter Requested For Motorcycle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – A medical helicopter has been requested for a serious motor cycle crash on Salem End Road tonight around 8:30. Scanner has the motorcycle striking a telephone pole. Helicopter will land at Mass State Police. SOURCE will update when we have more facts.
Police Arrest & Charge Framingham Man With Assault With A Dangerous Weapon
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man after he asked a woman for money and assaulted her in downtown Framingham last night, August 9. Police arrested at 10:11 p.m. Ezekiel Ashley, 56, of 3 Merchant Road in Framingham. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and...
Framingham Police: Dog Euthanized After Attack
FRAMINGHAM – A dog injured in an attack, by another dog last week, had to be euthanized, said police. Last Wednesday, August 3, a dog got out of its yard, and attacked another dog that was being walked, said the police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The dog being walked...
Framingham Police Arrest 2 After Motor Vehicle Stop at 3:33 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested two men after a motor vehicle stop at 3:33 a.m. on Monday, August 8. Police pulled over a vehicle at Frederick and Concord Streets and arrested Melvin Landaverde, 35, of 66 Pearl Street of Framingham. “Landaverde was operating without a license,” said Framingham Police...
ICE Detainer on Man Arrested By Framingham Police
FRAMINGHAM – For the second time in a week, a man arrested by Framingham Police has an Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer. Framingham Police arrested Wilibaldo Ramirez-Deleon, 28, of 1 Granite Street in Framingham at 1:27 a.m. at his residence on August 8. “We arrested Deleon on a...
Framingham Police Warn of Electricity Scam
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are warning residents about an electricity scam. A Framingham resident reported a larceny at 5:26 p.m. on Monday, August 8. An individual on Waverley Street was told the electricity would be shut off, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. The individual was “scammed into depositing $900 into...
Framingham Teen, 18, Arrested on Multiple Motor Vehicle Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham teen on multiple motor vehicle charges on Saturday evening, August 6. A police officer ran the plate of a motor vehicle and the plate came back stolen off another vehicle, said the police spokesperson. The Officer stopped the vehicle on Grant Street.
Immigration Has Detainer on Man Arrested Over Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man Friday afternoon on a warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon and a Natick Police warrant. Arrested at 12:56 p.m. on August 5 was Wemerson Silva, 20, listed with no known address. He is now being detained on an ICE (Immigration &...
PHOTOS: Framingham Housing Authority Hosts BBQ At Musterfields
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Housing Authority hosted a BBQ at Musterfields this afternoon, August 11. It was the last of the summer BBQ hosted at housing authority properties this summer. Housing Authority Commissioners Janine Rogers, Janet Leombruno, and Bob Merusi attended the event, along with Mayor Charlie Sisitsky, Police...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, August 12, 2022
1 Lake Waushakum Beach – for the first time this season – and Learned’s Pond beach are closed due to high bacteria counts. Saxonville Beach is open this weekend. 2. Friday night concert on the Framingham centre Common tonight. Free concert starts at 6 p.m. Performing is...
Framingham Police Investigating Breaking & Entering at Downtown Business
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to a downtown business on Friday, August 5 for a report of a breaking & entering. An “employee opening the store observed 2 unknown males inside eating food. Males left prior to police arrival,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The...
Presentation on Framingham Youth Police Academy at the Framingham Police Advisory Committee Thursday
FRAMINGHAM – On Thursday, August 11, at 7pm, the Framingham Police Department will give a presentation on the “Framingham Youth Police Academy” at the top of the Police Advisory Committee’s monthly meeting. Framingham Police Sergeant Jay Ball will be presenting, and will be joined by special...
Fallon To Oversee City of Framingham’s First In-House Legal Department
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky announced he has hired Reading resident, Kathryn Fallon, as Framingham’s new City Solicitor. Fallon will start with the City on Monday, August 15. Fallon comes to Framingham from the City of Malden, where, over the past 26 years, she has...
Framingham Public Works Hosting Hazardous Waste Collection Day August 20
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham Department of Public Works (DPW) will host a household hazardous waste collection day on Saturday, August 20, at the DPW Operations Center, 100 Western Avenue. Residents can bring their household hazardous waste to be disposed of properly from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Attorney General Candidate Palfrey Call for MBTA Investigation After Green Line Breakdown
BOSTON – Candidate for Attorney General Quentin Palfrey again today called for a full investigation into the mismanagement that has led to consistent failures of the MBTA to protect rider safety, and provide equitable access to public transit. This is following last night’s breakdown of a Green Line train...
UPDATED: Route 190 Has Re-Open in Worcester After Sign Fell on Highway
WORCESTER – MassDOT and Mass State Police have re-opened Route 190 in Worcester, after a sign fell onto the highway this morning, August 9. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation Tweeted that Exit 1 of Route 190 Southbound in Worcester would be temporarily closed around 8:20 a.m. Motorists were instructed...
John E. Aylsworth, 95, Masonic Veteran’s Medal Recipient
FRAMINGHAM – John E. Aylsworth, age 95, of Framingham, died peacefully on Thursday, August 4, 2022. He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth G. Aylsworth. They were married for 64 years. Born in Waltham, he was the son of the late Clive and Rose (Dixon) Aylsworth. In his younger...
VIDEO & PHOTOS: Stars Above At Eastleigh Farm Saturday & Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – Stars Above, an outdoor family-friendly circus performed as the sunset last night at Eastleigh Farm. Created by founders of Hideaway Circus, Josh & Lyndsay Aviner, the show is a modern take on the nostalgic small touring circuses from 200 years ago. There are three more shows this...
