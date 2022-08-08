ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anoka, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KOOL 101.7

Don’t Explore These 5 Haunted Minnesota Trails Alone

It's almost one of my favorite times of the year! No, not State Fair Season. No, not the Holiday Season. I'm talking about Spooky Season! Halloween is going to be here before we know it, hands down one of my favorite holidays, but it's never too soon to talk about haunted places around Minnesota.
KOOL 101.7

The Way This Minnesotan Says ‘Ope’ On National TV Irritates Me

One of the hottest shows on TV is 'Love Island'. This season on the US version is no different, however, the way one contestant says a favorite Minnesota word irritates me. 'Love Island' is a reality dating show that started over in the UK in the early 2000s and was revived back in 2015. By 2020 it was the most watched TV show among its target audience (16 - 34 year-olds). Since it has done so well, there have been many spin-offs of the show, including 'Love Island USA'. There are 21 different countries that had at least one season of the dating show. You can watch the UK version streaming on Hulu.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

Mother Is Suing Minnesota Walmart For Horrific Parking Lot Accident

A woman named Essie McKenzie from Coon Rapids is suing a Walmart store in Fridley, Minnesota over a horrific accident that took place in that store's parking lot. First responders were called to the scene of the Fridley Walmart on August 6 2019 with reports that a van had caught fire and the fire jumped damaging a few other vehicles as well.
AM 1390 KRFO

All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota

Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

DNR to hold 2 online confiscated equipment auctions

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - August 8, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has scheduled two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment, one on Saturday, Aug. 27 and the other on Saturday, Oct. 1. The auctions, which will be held online, include 316 firearms, 67 bows and a variety of other equipment. All of the equipment was confiscated following serious game and fish violations.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

Mall of America Shooting Suspects Arrested

Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The two men suspected of being involved in a shooting at the Mall of America last week have been arrested. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters Thursday 21-year-old Shamar Lark and 23-year-old Rashad May were apprehended in Chicago Thursday afternoon. Hodges says May and Lark were extradited back to Minnesota.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KOOL 101.7

Vikings WR Touchdown Dance Finally Added to Popular Video Game

It's one of the, if not the, most popular celebration dances in the NFL and it's finally being added to the most popular (and only) NFL video game. 'The Griddy' was made popular by Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and it will finally be added to the latest edition of the hugely popular Madden NFL football game from EA. Madden 23 drops on August 19th and will be available on Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KOOL 101.7

Kirk Cousins Doesn’t Rule Out Tripping Balls to Win MVP or Super Bowl

Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins was asked by KFAN's Dan Barreiro about Aaron Rodgers taking the hallucinogenic ayahuasca, and his answer surprised me. Cousins is generally the most boring, robotic, dad-type dude I've ever seen in the NFL, so for him to not rule out taking a psychedelic drug for an edge at winning a Super Bowl or being named MVP is certainly noteworthy.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 charged with aiding an offender in MOA shooting; suspects still at large

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Three people have been charged with aiding an offender for their alleged roles in helping the suspects in a shooting at the Mall of America last week evade arrest. Delyanie Arnold, 23, Selena Raghubir, 23, and Denesh Raghubir, 21, each face one count of aiding an offender to avoid arrest, according to Hennepin County court documents.  Criminal complaints allege the three helped two men escape the Mall of America after one of the men fired multiple shots inside a Nike store last Thursday around 4:15 p.m. Those complaints also identify the two men -- Shamar Lark, 21, and...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota

CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

