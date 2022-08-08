Read full article on original website
“I Could Even Style Them With a Balenciaga Look”: Kim Kardashian on Her Beats x Kim Collaboration
Kim Kardashian’s signature minimalist aesthetic knows no bounds; from her solution-oriented brand Skims to her just-launched ritual-based skin-care line Sknn by Kim, Kardashian has found a way to simplify everyday necessities beautifully. And her latest minimally focused venture will be available on Tuesday, August 16—a collaboration with Beats Fit Pro on a trio of wireless earbuds, each hand-painted in Kardashian’s signature neutral color palette. Beats x Kim is meant to combine function and functionality—like a wardrobe staple that seamlessly blends into whatever you’re wearing. “This concept was born from my love for neutral color palettes, but I also wanted to show that tech is as much a part of style as clothes. I believe that the things we wear every day should feel effortless, including headphones,” she tells Vogue exclusively.
“Last season I got the inspiration from my hometown, so for this collection I wanted to go very far away,” Mame Kurogouchi explained with a slight giggle over Zoom on a recent morning. The designer and her boyfriend, a photographer, took a trip to his hometown of Hokkaido, the northernmost island of Japan, and while out walking during the very cold winter, she noticed a red-crowned crane. “Her movement was so delicate, and looked like a graceful Japanese woman,” Kurogouchi said. It also reminded her of a folktale that her grandmother and parents told her when she was young. When she returned home she found an old book with illustrations of the folktale, and those colors informed her palette of black, white, navy, tan, and bright red.
In celebration of Vogue’s 130th anniversary, join us for VOGUE World: New York—an IRL and livestreamed experience in the heart of the city (and at the height of New York Fashion Week) featuring some very special guests. Inspired by Fashion’s New World—the focus of Vogue’s global September Issue—the...
I Want What They Have: Taika Waititi and Rita Ora
Love is a many-splendored thing, especially when you’re gawking at it from the outside. In this column, we’ll be examining the celebrity couples that give us hope for our own romantic futures and trying to learn what we can from their well-documented bonds. If there is one thing...
Watch Vernon François and Amandla Stenberg Create a Nina Simone-Inspired Updo
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Vogue Club members were first to view this story: Join today to experience exclusive Vogue content before anyone else. “We do not know what’s...
Out East, Simon Miller Celebrated Summer With a Tropical Beach Bash
The brains behind Simon Miller’s irresistible knits and iconic platform sandals, designer Chelsea Hansford proved her creative eye extends far beyond clothes. In honor of the brand’s Southampton pop-up shop with Intermix, Hansford gathered an intimate group of friends and family for a festive sunset soirée at the Casa Del Sol residence in Amagansett.
Introducing Vogue World: New York, A Fashion Show and Street Fair Coming to NYFW
In celebration of its 130th anniversary, Vogue will present a live editorial fashion show, street fair, and special surprises during New York Fashion Week next month. Vogue World: New York will be a first-of-a-kind event—featuring a runway show presenting our favorite looks from the fall 2022 collections, with pieces from Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci, Valentino, Burberry, Coach, Michael Kors, Brother Vellies, Bode, Conner Ives, Christopher John Rogers, Collina Strada, Matty Bovan, Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch, and many other designers. In-person and virtual attendees will also have the chance to shop limited-edition pieces. The event will take place on September 12.
Issey Miyake, the Groundbreaking Japanese Designer, Has Died at 84
It is perfectly fitting that Issey Miyake, whose death from cancer at the age of 84 was announced today, will be most widely remembered as the designer of Apple founder Steve Jobs’s ubiquitous black turtlenecks. Because while Miyake showed his work in the wider context of fashion design—2023 will...
Good Squish Is the London Hair Accessory Brand Chloë Sevigny Loves
It was a purchase by everyone’s favorite cool-girl, Chloë Sevigny, that really kicked things off for Good Squish. Founded by casting director Billie Cronin, the London hair accessory brand was born out of boredom during lockdown after Cronin learned to sew. Cronin was no stranger to wearing her...
The Best Fall Weddings in Vogue
In need of fall wedding ideas? There's something so romantic, after all, about marrying as the leaves change to brilliant colors, the temperature cools, and the harvest reaches its peak. In fact, according to The Knot, October 22 will be the most popular wedding date of 2022. In the real...
The Attainable It Bag? A New Generation of Designers Are Crafting Coveted Handbags for All
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Anyone who found themselves caught up in the It bag craze of the early 2000s remembers it well: As Chloé Paddingtons, Fendi Spys, and Dior Saddle Bags suddenly eclipsed heels and luxury denim as fashion’s key status symbols, handbags were elevated from mere accessories to iconic emblems of cool—when you could get your hands on one, that is. Brooklyn-based designer Brandon Blackwood, then at Bard College, carted around Balenciaga’s whipstitch-laden Le Dix while taking neuroscience classes and interning at the fashion magazine Nylon.
A New Address for Cecilie Bahnsen and Her Pretty Dresses in Copenhagen
Cecilie Bahnsen, the Danish designer who has made a name for herself with confectionery dresses in macaroon hues, is really going places. She presented her first runway show in Paris last season (and will be back to show her spring 2023 collection there), and she’s moved from the basement of an old brick building a bit outside the city center to bigger, brighter, and shinier headquarters in an industrial complex in Osterbro.
Dior’s New Look Inspired This Bride’s Dress for Her English Garden Wedding
As 145 guests belted out “Tell Out, My Soul” and “Jerusalem” while crammed into a tiny village church in Suffolk, Tomasina and Matthew Lebus-Price knew that they “couldn’t get more English country wedding than that.” With readings from Wendy Cope and Edwin Muir, and fistfuls of homemade floral confetti made by the bride’s mother, it was a touching, and at times raucous, celebration of their relationship. Even better? The 13th-century building was a stone’s throw from Toma’s family home.
Tracee Ellis Ross Makes the Case For the Itty-Bitty Logo
A few seasons ago, logomania was all the rage. Around 2016, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Fendi really leaned into their house monograms and plastered them onto just about any piece—including tops, shoes, and of course, bags. Street style stars and celebrities were walking around looking like walking advertisements for brands, covering themselves head-to-toe in logos that basically proclaimed, “Yes, I can afford all of this!” But in the year 2022, it seems designer logos are going more discreet.
How Prey Star Amber Midthunder Brought Indigenous Style to the Red Carpet
Amber Midthunder has made waves as one of Hollywood’s first leading female Indigenous action heroes by starring in Prey, the latest installment in the action-horror Predator franchise out now. In the film, she plays a young warrior who must defeat an extraterrestrial species to save her people on the Comanche Nation. “I was interested in the opportunity to show Native people in a period piece and what our culture and way of life was actually like,” Midthunder told Vogue of the barrier-breaking role. For the film’s press tour, the star also continued this energy with her stellar fashion choices: Midthunder chose to spotlight Indigenous designers on the movie’s various red carpets. “The first thing I said [for this press tour] was that I always want at least one Indigenous designer or jewelry maker on my body,” Midthunder says.
22 Songs ’90s Kids Totally Forgot About...Until You Saw These Lyrics
I don't even remember some of these artists.
Add Punch to Your Outfit With Street Style’s Color of the Season
What did the looks at Stine Goya, Saks Potts, and Ganni all have in common last season? A color Pantone has named Lime Punch. Danish street stylers took note and the zesty hue has made its way onto their slinky dresses, gorpy jackets, and even boots. Will this color trend follow through for the rest of the season? Follow along via the Street Style Trend Tracker as we tag all the latest street style snaps.
Gym Socks With Heels? Just Do It, Says Bella Hadid
The Lionesses are perhaps the most famous proponents of knee-length sports socks on the scene right now, but they have competition from Bella Hadid, who has been using them to make a style statement away from the pitch. The supermodel wore sporty black socks stamped with the Nike Swoosh logo for a night out with her boyfriend Marc Kalman this week. In place of studded football boots, she wore patent leather heels.
A Preppy Staple Got an Ironic Makeover This Summer
Perhaps you’ve seen the iconic L.L. Bean Boat & Tote—a staple in every East Coast prep’s wardrobe since 1965—on fashionistas like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Gwyneth Paltrow. Or, more regularly, in the local Trader Joe’s checkout line, as its 500-pound weight capacity seemingly made for hauling groceries across town.
How to Wear (and Shop!) the Latest Trends Inspired by the Copenhagen Street Style Set
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. While most don’t look forward to the end of the summer, at least there is Copenhagen Fashion Week street style to raise the spirits this month. Outside the shows and at after-parties, the Scandinavian streets are filled with every style trope, from the ultra daring to the ever so understated. Photos from the week serve as the perfect fashionable antidote to all those vacation snaps filling up your Instagram. Here, it’s less dreamy holiday dresses and more high-concept, individualist takes on warm-weather dressing. Plus, you can expect this group of showgoers to set the tone before the rest of fashion month begins—be it the crowning of the season’s new It accessory or a lesson on how to wear the latest trends. Let this edit of style setters act as your outfit inspiration and shopping guide for the upcoming season.
