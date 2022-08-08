Waiting at New York’s LaGuardia Airport falls somewhere between purgatory and hell for most people, but not for Melody Olivera. Instead of sitting in a dingy airport chair before her flight, Olivera whipped out eight wheels and attached them, four to each of her pristine white sneakers. She looks almost tranquil in a chaotic landscape filled with stressed out travelers as she roller skates. She shuffle-steps and backward twists her way through the airport, looking undisturbed in her own blissful world as travelers walked past.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO