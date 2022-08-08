ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 40

LaVerne Brown
2d ago

Well I'm a black woman in my opinion I think everybody lifes matters white, black, green, purple ,orange everybody bleeds the same blood which is red we're all God's children no matter what our color is!!!!!!!!

Reply(10)
78
letsgobrandon
1d ago

I'm creating a new sign it'll read BLMWC "Black lives matter when convenient" since it's been proven countless times to be a true statement because it's shown daily that black lives only matter when it pertains to white people or police officers

Reply(1)
13
Ave Joe
1d ago

We all are human beings. I know what color I am, already. Color don't matter. I judge people by character and attitude.

Reply(2)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
PITTSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Society
City
Greensboro, NC
FOX8 News

Where is Guilford County putting the $41 million it got from COVID-19 grants?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County commissioners on Tuesday approved the distribution of another $41 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan. This distribution paid for seven projects that include a broad range of community facilities and infrastructure improvements that are designed to help communities across the county, officials said in a release. […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Deputies surround home in Caswell County neighborhood

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Deputies surround home in Caswell County neighborhood. Sky 5 is flying over an active scene in Semora, which is in Caswell County, north of Wake...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blm#Black People#Police Brutality#White People#Black Communities#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Magnolia House
FOX8 News

Guilford County jail addresses mold, staffing concerns

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate’s perspective is shedding light on the mold and staffing problem at the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro.   “They don’t know what they’re doing from one day to the next,” the inmate told FOX8’s Tyler Hardin during a 15-minute phone call. “It’s living on a day-by-day basis.”  The 42-year-old inmate […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
Mount Airy News

Mount Airy, Pilot seek PART return

Scott Needham, a Pilot Mountain commissioner who also is the town’s mayor pro tem, successfully seeks support from Mount Airy officials to have the recently halted public transportation service to Surry County reinstated. Mount Airy is supporting Pilot Mountain in advocating for the return of the PART public transportation...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Large police presence in Caswell County neighborhood

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sky5 is flying over an active police scene in Semora, which is in Caswell County, north of Wake County. Dozens of police officers and first responders were seen lined up in a remote area of Caswell County.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
munaluchi

DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina

An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
ALBEMARLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Wake Forest Baptist Church in Winston-Salem to close

A local ministry in Winston-Salem has announced its closure. Wake Forest Baptist Church will be closing its doors. The church has served the Winston-Salem community and Wake Forest campus for 66 years. Members voted to close the doors due to "declining and aging membership, limited financial resources, and a new...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy