LaVerne Brown
2d ago
Well I'm a black woman in my opinion I think everybody lifes matters white, black, green, purple ,orange everybody bleeds the same blood which is red we're all God's children no matter what our color is!!!!!!!!
letsgobrandon
1d ago
I'm creating a new sign it'll read BLMWC "Black lives matter when convenient" since it's been proven countless times to be a true statement because it's shown daily that black lives only matter when it pertains to white people or police officers
Ave Joe
1d ago
We all are human beings. I know what color I am, already. Color don't matter. I judge people by character and attitude.
