Effective: 2022-08-13 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-14 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Nassau; Southern Queens COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 1 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Expect around 1 to 1 1/2 feet of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional minor flooding is possible Sunday Night. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. ROCKAWAY INLET NY NEAR FLOYD BENNETT FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.3 FT, MODERATE 8.3 FT, MAJOR 9.3 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/09 AM 6.1/ 6.6 0.5/ 1.0 0.4/ 0.9 1 NONE 13/09 PM 7.3/ 7.8 1.7/ 2.2 1.1/ 1.6 1 MINOR 14/10 AM 6.2/ 6.7 0.6/ 1.1 0.2/ 0.8 1 NONE 14/10 PM 6.4/ 6.9 0.8/ 1.3 0.4/ 0.9 1 NONE JAMAICA BAY AT INWOOD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.5 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/10 AM 6.6/ 7.1 0.7/ 1.1 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE 13/10 PM 7.6/ 8.1 1.7/ 2.2 0.6/ 1.1 0 MINOR 14/11 AM 6.6/ 7.1 0.7/ 1.1 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE 14/11 PM 6.6/ 7.1 0.7/ 1.1 -0.2/ 0.2 0 NONE EAST ROCKAWAY INLET AT ATLANTIC BEACH NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 7.0 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 3.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/09 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.2/ 0.7 0.1/ 0.6 1 NONE 13/10 PM 6.2/ 6.7 1.2/ 1.7 0.6/ 1.1 1 MINOR 14/10 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.2/ 0.7 0.1/ 0.6 1 NONE 14/10 PM 5.5/ 6.0 0.5/ 1.0 0.1/ 0.6 2 NONE REYNOLDS CHANNEL AT POINT LOOKOUT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.8 FT, MODERATE 6.8 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/09 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.5/ 1.0 0.9/ 1.4 2 NONE 13/10 PM 5.7/ 6.2 1.1/ 1.6 1.0/ 1.5 1 MINOR 14/10 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.5/ 1.0 0.9/ 1.4 1 NONE 14/10 PM 5.4/ 5.9 0.7/ 1.1 0.9/ 1.4 2 NONE HUDSON BAY AT FREEPORT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 6.5 FT, MAJOR 7.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.4 FT, MODERATE 1.9 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/10 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.6/ 1.1 1.7/ 2.2 1 NONE 13/10 PM 5.7/ 6.2 1.2/ 1.7 1.8/ 2.2 1 MINOR 14/11 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.6/ 1.1 1.6/ 2.0 1 NONE 15/12 AM 5.1/ 5.6 0.5/ 1.0 1.5/ 2.0 1 NONE

QUEENS, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO