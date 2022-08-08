Read full article on original website
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 18:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 745 PM MST. * At 659 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, or 8 miles east of Catalina, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Catalina, Oro Valley, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina State Park, Catalina Foothills and Biosphere 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ada, Adams, Benewah, Blaine, Boise, Bonner, Boundary, Butte by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ada; Adams; Benewah; Blaine; Boise; Bonner; Boundary; Butte; Camas; Canyon; Cassia; Clearwater; Custer; Elmore; Gem; Gooding; Idaho; Jerome; Kootenai; Latah; Lemhi; Lewis; Lincoln; Minidoka; Nez Perce; Payette; Shoshone; Twin Falls; Valley; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 518 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ID . IDAHO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADA ADAMS BENEWAH BLAINE BOISE BONNER BOUNDARY BUTTE CAMAS CANYON CASSIA CLEARWATER CUSTER ELMORE GEM GOODING IDAHO JEROME KOOTENAI LATAH LEMHI LEWIS LINCOLN MINIDOKA NEZ PERCE PAYETTE SHOSHONE TWIN FALLS VALLEY WASHINGTON
Flood Advisory issued for Yuma by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 19:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yuma FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM MST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 945 PM MST this evening for a portion of southwest Arizona, including the following county, Yuma. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 18:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MST for a portion of south central Arizona.
Red Flag Warning issued for Central Washington Cascade Foothills, Colville Reservation by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Washington Cascade Foothills; Colville Reservation; Methow Valley; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON PDT THURSDAY FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING AND DRY FUELS FOR MUCH OF NORTH-CENTRAL WASHINGTON INCLUDING FIRE WEATHER ZONES 702 THROUGH 706 * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 702 Colville Reservation (Zone 702), Fire Weather Zone 703 Okanogan Valley (Zone 703), Fire Weather Zone 704 Methow Valley (Zone 704), Fire Weather Zone 705 Foothills of Central Washington Cascades (Zone 705) and Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706). * Thunderstorms: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms developing overnight into Thursday morning. * Outflow Winds: Gusty and erratic winds can be expected with thunderstorms. * Impacts: Thunderstorms combined with dry fuels may result in new fire starts.
Heat Advisory issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 14:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Sheridan Foothills HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 102. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illness.
Special Weather Statement issued for Wallowa County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 09:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Wallowa County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Union and southwestern Wallowa Counties through 1000 AM PDT At 935 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Telocaset, or 15 miles northeast of North Powder, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Union and southwestern Wallowa Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Morongo Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 03:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Morongo Basin FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast California, including the following area, Morongo Basin. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A moist and unstable air mass will remain in place through the weekend leading to numerous slow-moving thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall...especially during the afternoon and evening hours. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by late tonight. Target Area: Winnebago The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue. * WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland. * WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east of Shirland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Saturday was 13.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Coachella Valley, Riverside County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 03:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coachella Valley; Riverside County Mountains; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Coachella Valley, Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered thunderstorms will occur, some of which will produce torrential rainfall of 1 to 2 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Gallatin, Wayne, White by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 09:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Gallatin; Wayne; White The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River at Carmi .Water levels are cresting along the Little Wabash River at Carmi today, and will begin to slowly fall by early Sunday morning. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River at Carmi. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Flood waters flow up McHenry slough and areas near Route 1 and 14 in Carmi begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 30.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to hold steady around 30.3 feet through this evening, before slowly falling. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 27.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 03:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chiriaco Summit; Chuckwalla Mountains; Chuckwalla Valley; Imperial County Southeast; Imperial County Southwest; Imperial County West; Imperial Valley; Joshua Tree NP East; Joshua Tree NP West; Palo Verde Valley; Salton Sea FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and California, including the following areas, in southwest Arizona, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Parker Valley, Southeast Yuma County and Yuma. In California, Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial County Southeast, Imperial County Southwest, Imperial County West, Imperial Valley, Joshua Tree NP East, Joshua Tree NP West, Palo Verde Valley and Salton Sea. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Slow moving scattered thunderstorms will elevate the flood risk again this afternoon and evening. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 10:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-14 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cache River Near Patterson. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Pastureland and cropland not protected by levees in Jackson and Woodruff counties affected. Water is over portions of State Highway 37 and deep along the shoulders of State Highway 18 near Grubbs. Water over portions of Woodruff County Road 775 north of State Highway 260. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to slowly fall to 9.4 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 10.0 Sat 9 AM 10.0 9.9 9.8 Slowly Falling
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southern Westchester by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-14 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Westchester COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New York, Southern Westchester County. * WHEN...Late tonight. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline tonight, with up to 1 foot of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Brief and localized minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline Saturday tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. STAMFORD HARBOR AT STAMFORD CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.4 FT, MODERATE 11.0 FT, MAJOR 12.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/01 PM 9.1/ 9.6 1.2/ 1.7 0.4/ 0.9 1 NONE 14/02 AM 9.2/ 9.7 1.3/ 1.8 0.6/ 1.1 1 MINOR 14/02 PM 9.0/ 9.5 1.1/ 1.6 0.2/ 0.8 1 NONE 15/02 AM 8.6/ 9.1 0.7/ 1.1 0.2/ 0.7 1 NONE BRIDGEPORT HARBOR AT BRIDGEPORT CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 8.9 FT, MODERATE 10.4 FT, MAJOR 11.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/01 PM 8.2/ 8.7 0.9/ 1.4 0.5/ 1.0 1 NONE 14/02 AM 8.6/ 9.1 1.3/ 1.8 0.9/ 1.4 1 NONE 14/02 PM 8.2/ 8.7 0.9/ 1.4 0.4/ 0.9 1 NONE 15/02 AM 8.0/ 8.5 0.7/ 1.1 0.2/ 0.8 1 NONE HUDSON RIVER AT PIERMONT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.4 FT, MODERATE 7.4 FT, MAJOR 8.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 3.4 FT, MAJOR 4.4 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/11 AM 4.0/ 4.5 0.0/ 0.5 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE 14/12 AM 4.6/ 5.1 0.6/ 1.1 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE 14/12 PM 4.0/ 4.5 0.1/ 0.6 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE 15/12 AM 4.2/ 4.7 0.2/ 0.8 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE LITTLE NECK BAY AT KINGS POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 10.0 FT, MODERATE 10.5 FT, MAJOR 13.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 5.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/01 PM 8.9/ 9.4 1.1/ 1.6 0.4/ 0.9 1 NONE 14/02 AM 9.1/ 9.6 1.3/ 1.8 0.4/ 0.9 1 NONE 14/02 PM 8.9/ 9.4 1.1/ 1.6 0.4/ 0.9 1 NONE 15/02 AM 8.5/ 9.0 0.7/ 1.1 0.2/ 0.7 1 NONE
Flood Advisory issued for Brown, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-13 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brown; Oconto; Outagamie; Shawano FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Wisconsin, including the following counties, Brown, Oconto, Outagamie and Shawano. * WHEN...Until 100 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1013 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms with heavy rain moving into the area. Minor flooding is likely to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area in a relatively short period of time. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Green Bay, Shawano, Pulaski, Denmark, Bellevue Town, Legend Lake, Keshena, Oneida, De Pere, Howard, Ashwaubenon, Bellevue, Allouez, Suamico, Ledgeview, Hobart, Seymour, Chase, Pittsfield and Angelica. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Mountains, Spokane Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 10:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 11:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northeast Mountains; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lincoln, south central Stevens and northwestern Spokane Counties through 1115 AM PDT At 1049 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles east of Davenport, or 19 miles northwest of Cheney, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Suncrest, Reardan, Little Falls Dam, Gravelles, Eleanor, Ford, Tum Tum, Mondovi and Edwall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Nassau, Southern Queens by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-14 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Nassau; Southern Queens COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 1 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Expect around 1 to 1 1/2 feet of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional minor flooding is possible Sunday Night. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. ROCKAWAY INLET NY NEAR FLOYD BENNETT FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.3 FT, MODERATE 8.3 FT, MAJOR 9.3 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/09 AM 6.1/ 6.6 0.5/ 1.0 0.4/ 0.9 1 NONE 13/09 PM 7.3/ 7.8 1.7/ 2.2 1.1/ 1.6 1 MINOR 14/10 AM 6.2/ 6.7 0.6/ 1.1 0.2/ 0.8 1 NONE 14/10 PM 6.4/ 6.9 0.8/ 1.3 0.4/ 0.9 1 NONE JAMAICA BAY AT INWOOD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.5 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/10 AM 6.6/ 7.1 0.7/ 1.1 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE 13/10 PM 7.6/ 8.1 1.7/ 2.2 0.6/ 1.1 0 MINOR 14/11 AM 6.6/ 7.1 0.7/ 1.1 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE 14/11 PM 6.6/ 7.1 0.7/ 1.1 -0.2/ 0.2 0 NONE EAST ROCKAWAY INLET AT ATLANTIC BEACH NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 7.0 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 3.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/09 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.2/ 0.7 0.1/ 0.6 1 NONE 13/10 PM 6.2/ 6.7 1.2/ 1.7 0.6/ 1.1 1 MINOR 14/10 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.2/ 0.7 0.1/ 0.6 1 NONE 14/10 PM 5.5/ 6.0 0.5/ 1.0 0.1/ 0.6 2 NONE REYNOLDS CHANNEL AT POINT LOOKOUT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.8 FT, MODERATE 6.8 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/09 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.5/ 1.0 0.9/ 1.4 2 NONE 13/10 PM 5.7/ 6.2 1.1/ 1.6 1.0/ 1.5 1 MINOR 14/10 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.5/ 1.0 0.9/ 1.4 1 NONE 14/10 PM 5.4/ 5.9 0.7/ 1.1 0.9/ 1.4 2 NONE HUDSON BAY AT FREEPORT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 6.5 FT, MAJOR 7.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.4 FT, MODERATE 1.9 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/10 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.6/ 1.1 1.7/ 2.2 1 NONE 13/10 PM 5.7/ 6.2 1.2/ 1.7 1.8/ 2.2 1 MINOR 14/11 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.6/ 1.1 1.6/ 2.0 1 NONE 15/12 AM 5.1/ 5.6 0.5/ 1.0 1.5/ 2.0 1 NONE
Flood Watch issued for Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Parker Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 02:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Central La Paz; Gila River Valley; Kofa; Parker Valley; Southeast Yuma County; Yuma FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and California, including the following areas, in southwest Arizona, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Parker Valley, Southeast Yuma County and Yuma. In California, Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial County Southeast, Imperial County Southwest, Imperial County West, Imperial Valley, Joshua Tree NP East, Joshua Tree NP West, Palo Verde Valley and Salton Sea. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Slow moving scattered thunderstorms will elevate the flood risk again this afternoon and evening. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Menominee, Outagamie, Shawano, Southern Oconto County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-13 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Brown; Menominee; Outagamie; Shawano; Southern Oconto County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Brown, southeastern Menominee, southern Oconto, northeastern Outagamie and eastern Shawano Counties through 1030 AM CDT At 924 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Shawano, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Pulaski around 955 AM CDT. Green Bay around 1020 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include College Of Menominee Nation, Underhill, Hofa Park, Rose Lawn, Sobieski, Kunesh, South Chase, Lambeau Field, Landstad and Zachow. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Eastern Essex, Eastern Union, Hudson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Essex; Eastern Union; Hudson COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THIS EVENING * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson, Eastern Essex and Eastern Union Counties. In New York, Richmond (Staten Island) County. * WHEN...This evening. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. KILL VAN KULL AT BERGEN POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.5 FT, MAJOR 9.6 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/10 AM 6.1/ 6.6 0.6/ 1.1 0.2/ 0.8 1 NONE 13/10 PM 6.9/ 7.4 1.4/ 1.9 0.4/ 0.9 1 NONE 14/11 AM 6.1/ 6.6 0.6/ 1.1 0.2/ 0.7 1 NONE 14/11 PM 6.1/ 6.6 0.6/ 1.1 0.0/ 0.5 1 NONE NEW YORK HARBOR AT THE BATTERY NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.5 FT, MAJOR 9.6 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/10 AM 5.6/ 6.1 0.6/ 1.1 0.2/ 0.8 1 NONE 13/10 PM 6.6/ 7.1 1.6/ 2.0 0.7/ 1.1 1 NONE 14/11 AM 5.7/ 6.2 0.7/ 1.1 0.2/ 0.8 1 NONE 14/11 PM 5.7/ 6.2 0.7/ 1.1 0.1/ 0.6 1 NONE GREAT KILLS HARBOR AT GREAT KILLS NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/09 AM 5.9/ 6.4 0.6/ 1.1 0.2/ 0.8 1 NONE 13/10 PM 6.5/ 7.0 1.2/ 1.7 0.2/ 0.7 1 NONE 14/10 AM 5.9/ 6.4 0.6/ 1.1 0.1/ 0.6 1 NONE 14/10 PM 5.9/ 6.4 0.6/ 1.1 0.1/ 0.6 1 NONE ROCKAWAY INLET NY NEAR FLOYD BENNETT FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.3 FT, MODERATE 8.3 FT, MAJOR 9.3 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/09 AM 6.1/ 6.6 0.5/ 1.0 0.4/ 0.9 1 NONE 13/09 PM 7.3/ 7.8 1.7/ 2.2 1.1/ 1.6 1 MINOR 14/10 AM 6.2/ 6.7 0.6/ 1.1 0.2/ 0.8 1 NONE 14/10 PM 6.4/ 6.9 0.8/ 1.3 0.4/ 0.9 1 NONE JAMAICA BAY AT INWOOD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.5 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/10 AM 6.6/ 7.1 0.7/ 1.1 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE 13/10 PM 7.6/ 8.1 1.7/ 2.2 0.6/ 1.1 0 MINOR 14/11 AM 6.6/ 7.1 0.7/ 1.1 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE 14/11 PM 6.6/ 7.1 0.7/ 1.1 -0.2/ 0.2 0 NONE
