Calabash, NC

thefamilyvacationguide.com

10 of the Best Mini Golf Courses in Myrtle Beach

Named the seaside golf capital of the world, the Myrtle Beach area has plenty of engaging golf opportunities for vacationing families and locals. Myrtle Beach contains over 100 traditional golf courses, but if putt-putt is more your speed, don’t worry! The Myrtle Beach area has you and your family covered, too.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
City
Calabash, NC
foxwilmington.com

Group of Women Finds Mold in South Carolina Hotel Room During Girls Trip

A group of women discovered mold in their South Carolina hotel room during their girls’ trip. When they opened the door to their hotel room at Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach, there appeared to be mold everywhere in the room. The women were shocked because they researched the resort before booking the $350-per-night room. The resort says it extended its sincerest apology to the guest and provided an upgrade to a newly renovated jacuzzi suite.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
GREENVILLE, SC
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Toastedcalabash Com
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Hamburger Joe’s

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach, doing it right means doing it with family and just a few ingredients. For more than 30 years, this Grand Strand staple keeps it simple — and it works. “We’ve just become, maybe not a household name but a family tradition when […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Grand Strand Ketamine Center set to open in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH KETAMINE CENTER (WBTW) — The veteran-owned Grand Strand Ketamine Center is set to have its grand opening Monday. The center will help treat people with depression, anxiety, PTSD, chronic pain and other mental and physical conditions. Erik Oberg, a physician at Grand Strand Ketamine Clinic, said ketamine is an anesthetic that has been […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Back-to-school bash helps hundreds of Horry County students

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 500 students were treated Friday night to back-to-school supplies, fresh fruits, books and more. The First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach, Patrick’s Mobile Home Park, Office Max and many others came together to make sure Horry County students are prepared when they start the new school year on […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Full Sturgeon Moon could cause higher than normal tides late this week

A full moon late this week could lead to higher than normal high tides, especially in the evening. The good news is that for most areas flooding will not be an issue. However, the usual spots in Little River, Cherry Grove, Garden City, Murrells Inlet, and Pawleys Island may still see some standing water on the roadways the next four evenings around high tide.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WECT

Lightning strike causes Brunswick Plantation house fire

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire in the Brunswick Plantation development. Officials say it was caused by a lightning strike, making it the second of its kind in recent weeks.
CALABASH, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

WATCH: Shark spotted off South Carolina beach

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WBTW News13

Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after being accidentally impaled by a beach umbrella, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At about 12:40 p.m., Tammy Perreault was at a Garden City beach when the umbrella was carried by the wind and hit her, according to […]

