Walk into a Nicholas Sparks Novel with a visit to the Kindred Spirit MailboxThe Planking TravelerShallotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Is This One of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Horry County?Kennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
wfxb.com
Cooking Up a Happy Birthday with Patti Hilton of the Barefoot Bistro!
Patti Hilton of the Barefoot Bistro brings comfort food to the the table on Carolina A.M. And today is Patti’s birthday!. The Barefoot Bistro is located at 3914 Highway 17 South in Myrtle Beach. They have daily specials and entertainment. Click here for their menu.
wfxb.com
Save the Date for “The Best Book Bazaar” with The Palmetto Literacy Council!
Dodi Hodges with the Palmetto Literacy Council joins Audra on Carolina A.M. Palmetto Literacy is a local non profit that focuses on tutoring for school-aged children and adults who struggle with basic reading, writing, or math. Best Book Bazaar benefits this program. · BEST BOOK BAZAAR. Saturday, September 10,...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
10 of the Best Mini Golf Courses in Myrtle Beach
Named the seaside golf capital of the world, the Myrtle Beach area has plenty of engaging golf opportunities for vacationing families and locals. Myrtle Beach contains over 100 traditional golf courses, but if putt-putt is more your speed, don’t worry! The Myrtle Beach area has you and your family covered, too.
paradiseresortmb.com
Does a Day at Broadway at the Beach Sound Fun? Here’s How to Do It
You string together a few fun activities in Myrtle Beach, and you’ve spent a day in it! That’s easy to do when you’re at Broadway at the Beach. So many shops, a movie theater, an aquarium, rides …. Here is one way to have a fun day...
foxwilmington.com
Guests Shocked to Find $350 Per Night Hotel Room Completely Covered in Mold
What was supposed to be an unforgettable girls’ trip turned into a nightmare when three best friends walked into their hotel room to find it was covered in mold. The women shelled out a whopping $350 per night for the room in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. “We were looking...
foxwilmington.com
Miranda Lambert to perform at Myrtle Beach’s Carolina Country Music Fest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One of America’s favorite country singers is coming to the Carolina Country Music Fest, the organization announced Friday. Miranda Lambert is the newest to join the lineup, which also includes Morgan Wallen. “The Gunpowder & Lead” singer is the second act announced for the annual festival, which is scheduled for […]
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
fox40jackson.com
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was impaled Wednesday in Garden City by a beach umbrella in what appeared to be a freak accident. According to the Horry County Coroner, Tammy Perreault, 63, of Surfside Beach, was struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind around 12:40 p.m.
BEACH BITES: Hamburger Joe’s
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach, doing it right means doing it with family and just a few ingredients. For more than 30 years, this Grand Strand staple keeps it simple — and it works. “We’ve just become, maybe not a household name but a family tradition when […]
Grand Strand Ketamine Center set to open in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH KETAMINE CENTER (WBTW) — The veteran-owned Grand Strand Ketamine Center is set to have its grand opening Monday. The center will help treat people with depression, anxiety, PTSD, chronic pain and other mental and physical conditions. Erik Oberg, a physician at Grand Strand Ketamine Clinic, said ketamine is an anesthetic that has been […]
‘We were traumatized’: Viral TikTok shows Myrtle Beach hotel’s unsanitary conditions
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A TikTok showing the moldy conditions inside the Sea Mist Resort in downtown Myrtle Beach now has more than six million views and nearly 35,000 comments. The poster, Kelly Bruce, is from Durham, North Carolina. She saved up to take her lifelong friends on a girls’ trip to Myrtle Beach. […]
Woman Killed In Freak Accident At South Carolina Beach
The 63-year-old woman died after being struck by a stray beach umbrella.
Back-to-school bash helps hundreds of Horry County students
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 500 students were treated Friday night to back-to-school supplies, fresh fruits, books and more. The First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach, Patrick’s Mobile Home Park, Office Max and many others came together to make sure Horry County students are prepared when they start the new school year on […]
wpde.com
Full Sturgeon Moon could cause higher than normal tides late this week
A full moon late this week could lead to higher than normal high tides, especially in the evening. The good news is that for most areas flooding will not be an issue. However, the usual spots in Little River, Cherry Grove, Garden City, Murrells Inlet, and Pawleys Island may still see some standing water on the roadways the next four evenings around high tide.
WECT
Lightning strike causes Brunswick Plantation house fire
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire in the Brunswick Plantation development. Officials say it was caused by a lightning strike, making it the second of its kind in recent weeks.
WMBF
Realtor sees spike of Latinx families looking for affordable housing in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rent keeps growing in the Myrtle Beach area and for some families in the Latinx community, it’s becoming more difficult to keep up. RentData.com reports that rent prices in Horry County are higher than the national average. As of Thursday, the fair market rent...
WATCH: Shark spotted off South Carolina beach
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]
WMBF
‘It’s a shame’: Vandals cause $4,000 worth of damage at Clear Pond amenities center in Carolina Foreset area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a series of vandalism that occurred Wednesday morning at the amenities center of the Clear Pond community in the Myrtle Beach area. A report from the Horry County Police Department states the gym area of the community center was damaged after two...
