Man charged with murder after body found near Humble in July, police say

A man has been arrested after a body was found on the side of the road last month near the Humble area, according to police.

Authorities said 22-year-old Dafore Harris was arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man found at 20900 Birnamwood Blvd at about 8 a.m. on July 5.

Houston police officers responded to the scene after a passerby found the victim, later identified as Kenny Page, 48, on the side of a roadway.

Police said Page had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further investigation led police to identify Harris as the suspect in this case.

He was subsequently charged and arrested on Sunday without incident, police said.