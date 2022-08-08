SALISBURY — Robert G. Merkley Jr., 58 of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Concord Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was born on October 14, 1963, in Bronx, New York, the son of Robert G. Sr. and Virginia A. (Reilly) Merkley. He graduated from Fallbrook High School in California in 1981 and Jefferson Community College in Watertown, New York in 1983. He worked for Tilton School for several years, then in 1990 started working for J. Jill Group, where he was still employed as an IT specialist. His interests included NASCAR, Star Wars and classic cars, especially his own Chevy II and his late father in law’s 79 Corvette, which belongs to his wife. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Scott R. Merkley.

SALISBURY, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO