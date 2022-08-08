Read full article on original website
Music and art come together in Meredith
MEREDITH — The Greater Meredith Program's Meredith Sculpture Walk will offer a Music and Art in the village community event on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Main Street and in the Mill Falls Marketplace. Music by local musicians will be offered near the sculptures.
Comedian Juston McKinney comes back to the Lakes Region for Moultonborough fundraiser
MOULTONBOROUGH — Comedian Juston McKinney, who has multiple appearances on the Tonight Show, two Comedy Central specials, and two Amazon Prime specials, including his latest, Parentally Challenged, is bringing his brand of humor to Moultonborough on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Moultonborough Academy at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Actor, singer and TV host John Davidson's summer job in N.H.
Actor, singer and TV host John Davidson performs his one-man show at his venue Club Sandwich in Sandwich, New Hampshire. Editor’s note: we highly recommend listening to this story. In Sandwich, New Hampshire there’s a place that offers a little slice of Broadway, Hollywood and maybe a bit of...
Kyle A. Harris, 25
LACONIA — Kyle Alan Harris, 25, of Meadow Street, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. Kyle was born on November 7, 1996 in Laconia, the son of Kevin and Kimberly (Mann) Harris.
Altrusa offers chances to win with September Calendar Fundraiser
LACONIA — Altrusa of Laconia will be hosting a calendar raffle fundraiser Sept. 1-30. It will be called “Remembering the Taste of the Lakes Region,” in honor of the organization’s long-standing annual community event. Calendars will be sold online for $15 and offer participants multiple chances...
Kirk A. Young, 63
LACONIA — Kirk Allen Young, 63, of Fair Street, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Kirk was born on May 29, 1959 in Laconia, the son of Paul and Betty (Bickford) Young.
Robert G. Merkley Jr., 58
SALISBURY — Robert G. Merkley Jr., 58 of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Concord Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was born on October 14, 1963, in Bronx, New York, the son of Robert G. Sr. and Virginia A. (Reilly) Merkley. He graduated from Fallbrook High School in California in 1981 and Jefferson Community College in Watertown, New York in 1983. He worked for Tilton School for several years, then in 1990 started working for J. Jill Group, where he was still employed as an IT specialist. His interests included NASCAR, Star Wars and classic cars, especially his own Chevy II and his late father in law’s 79 Corvette, which belongs to his wife. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Scott R. Merkley.
Gary P. Chase-Daniels, 52
LOUDON — Gary Paul Chase-Daniels, 52, a resident of Loudon for the past 20 years, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at his home. He was born in Laconia on August 6, 1970, the son of Gary P. and Vivian L. (Chase) Daniels. Gary was a graduate...
Gunstock: A reopening and a reckoning
Members of the public call for Peter Ness and David Strang to resign from the Gunstock Area Commission during a July commission meeting while the resort was temporarily shuttered. (Amanda Gokee | New Hampshire Bulletin)
Trillium Farm to Table: Where fresh is best
LACONIA — Hannah Rush knows food. She understands the importance of serving fresh vegetables, fruits, and meats. On any given day, she creates dishes centered around the fresh produce from area farms, served at Trillium Farm to Table on Canal Street downtown Laconia to appreciative customers. Rush owns the restaurant and is the driving force behind the notion that farm grown, fresh foods are best.
Catholic Medical Center promotes Soucy, names new Board members
Manchester, NH – Tim Soucy, CMC’s Executive Director of Community Health & Mission, has been named to the newly created position, Vice President of Mission Integration. In this role, Soucy will focus on growing and strengthening the services and opportunities that underscore CMC’s Catholic mission to “carry out Christ’s healing ministry by offering health, healing and hope to every individual who seeks our care.”
Hancock Campground in Lincoln closes due to increased bear activity
CAMPTON — Due to an increase in bear activity and for public safety, the USDA Forest Service has issued a closure order for Hancock Campground located on the Kancamagus Highway in Lincoln. The campground will be temporarily closed beginning Thursday, Aug. 11, at noon. It is anticipated the campground will remain closed until at least Thursday, Aug. 25. Questions may be directed to the Pemigewasset Ranger District at 603-536-6100.
Laconia to adopt automated waste collection
LACONIA — The city will move to an automated waste collection system starting next spring, after a vote by the city council at its Aug. 8 meeting. The council voted 5-1, with Councilor Henry Lipman in dissent, to sign a contract with Casella for an automated collection system. The city weighed the costs of automatic and manual collection for both contracted and in-house options. Casella was the only company that, during multiple calls for bids, made an offer to the city. Overall, manual programs were found to be more expensive than automated, with in-house being more expensive than contracted in each category.
