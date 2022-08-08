Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
Monastery in Florence, Arizona raises funds to honor Arizona religious leaderJeff KronenfeldFlorence, AZ
"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite PopularityGreyson FChandler, AZ
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
FOXBusiness
Amazon post 2Q loss but revenue tops estimates, stock jumps
NEW YORK - Amazon on Thursday reported its second-consecutive quarterly loss but its revenue topped Wall Street expectations, sending its stock sharply higher. The company also said it is making progress in controlling some of the excess costs from its massive expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant...
How Inventory and Supply Chain Challenges Could Impact Wolverine in the Back Half of 2022
Click here to read the full article. Wolverine Worldwide cut its full-year revenue outlook after feeling the impacts of unplanned headwinds related to elevated wholesale inventory, foreign exchange rate pressures, and some lingering supply chain delays. On the company’s quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, Wolverine CEO Brendan Hoffman said that Q2 was impacted by two main factors. First, in June, the company began to experience order postponements, as certain U.S. retailers were faced with excess inventory in distribution centers and stores. Hoffman said that the company is working closely with its retail partners to move through product and in some cases turning...
insideevs.com
Report: BYD Reportedly Already Supplies Tesla With Blade Batteries
The rumors about Tesla using BYD's flagship Blade Batteries (long cells, LFP chemistry) are back, but interestingly they are related to Europe. According to Sina Tech (via CnEVPost), BYD has already started supplying Tesla with its Blade Batteries. The unofficial sources familiar with the matter point out the Tesla Giga Berlin-Brandenburg plant in Grünheide in Germany as the destination.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
insideevs.com
Tesla Semi, EV Credit & China's 6 Million EVs: Top EV News Aug 12
This week, we have news on “EV Incentives,” 6 Million EV Units In China, Tesla, and Autonomy. Here's our Top EV News for the week of August 11, 2022. Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is now named Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles
Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
Walmart plans to start selling used goods from companies including Apple and Samsung to help customers save money
The retailer will sell products including headphones, tablets and sewing machines for low prices as part of its "Walmart Restored" program.
RELATED PEOPLE
Who owns Walmart? It's not China. A look at the biggest shareholders in the company.
Sam Walton founded Walmart in 1962 in Rogers, Arkansas. His family is still the majority shareholders, holding more than half of total shares.
Walmart Is Opening a 400,000 Sq.-Ft. Consolidation Center to Move Product Faster
Walmart is expanding its supply chain capabilities and opening a second consolidation center in Lebanon, Pa. The 400,000 square-foot facility, which is slated to open this month, will use automated technology to help move product three-times faster to get items to stores more quickly. This “consolidation” center will employ abut 1,000 people and will cater to Walmart’s 42 regional distribution centers across the U.S. Eventually, the goal is to have this outpost service fulfillment centers as well. The first of these centers opened in Colton, Calif. in 2019. “We’ve made continued investments in our people, facilities and technology to ensure we have the...
Online Shopping’s High Price Streak Has Finally Ended
Online prices declined for the first time since 2020 in July as pandemic demand begins to cool. Prices fell by 1% year-over-year and by 2% on a month-over-month basis, according to a report released...
TechCrunch
Walmart cuts 200 corporate employees, says it will continue hiring in ‘key areas’
The retail giant employs over 1.6 million people across its stores and supply chain in the U.S — those workers were not affected by these layoffs. A report from Bloomberg noted that job cuts affected people in merchandising and last-mile delivery. “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Used Car eCommerce Platform Shift to Merge with Consignment Firm CarLotz
End-to-end eCommerce company Shift Technologies has announced that it will merge with used vehicle consignment business CarLotz, a press release from the company said. The merger aims to consolidate Shift’s acquisition engine and presence on the West Coast along with CarLotz’s consignment relationships and retail locations in the mid-Atlantic region.
Sell Now or Wait a Year? This Is What Home Sellers Should Do to Turn a Rich Profit
It could pay to list a home sooner rather than later.
Walmart Cuts Jobs—Is Gap Next?
Click here to read the full article. Walmart slashed 200 jobs after saying last week that it expects profits to fall through the rest of the year. A source familiar with the cuts said the layoffs focus on corporate jobs, though Walmart continues hiring in strategic areas. Walmart spokesperson Jimmy Carter said the layoffs are part of the company’s efforts to update its structure and evolve “select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future.” He added that the retailer continues to invest in “key areas,” including technology, health and wellness, supply chain and advertising sales, while “creating...
insideevs.com
Rivian Q2 2022 Financial Results: Net Loss Widens To $1.7 Billion
Rivian Automotive has released the financial results for the second quarter of 2022, and the company continues to burn through cash at an even higher rate than before. The EV startup posted a revenue of $364 million in Q2 while its net loss widened to $1.71 billion, from $580 million the year before. Meanwhile, capital expenses in the quarter fell to $359 million, from $431 million a year earlier, when Rivian was readying its assembly plant in Illinois for the start of production.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOXBusiness
Walmart announces layoffs amid lower profit forecasts
Walmart confirmed Wednesday it is laying off corporate workers as part of a restructuring process. "We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future," a company spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement. "At the same time, we’re further investing in key areas like eCommerce, technology, health & wellness, supply chain and advertising sales and creating new roles to support our growing number of services for our customers, suppliers and the business community."
insideevs.com
REE Automotive Debuts P7-B Class 3 Electric Box Truck With AWD, AWS
Israeli EV tech startup REE Automotive has unveiled the P7-B Class 3 electric delivery truck built on its P7 cab chassis and packing its REEcorner all-wheel drive and steer by wire technology. Targeting the growing delivery vehicle market, the P7-B has a box truck configuration with ultra-low flat floor (23...
insideevs.com
Lucid Reportedly Looking To Start New Arizona Plant Expansion Next Year
While Lucid is looking to open its first overseas production plant, which it plans to build in Saudi Arabia, the manufacturer is also looking at expanding its home factory, in Casa Grande, Arizona. According to previously revealed plans, Lucid has four phases of expansion planned for the facility that will see its surface area rise from 999,000 square feet today to over 5.1-million square feet by 2028.
Peloton to slash 780 jobs and hike prices in push to turn profit
Peloton told employees Friday that it is slashing roughly 780 jobs, closing a significant number of its retail stores and hiking prices on some equipment in a bid to cut costs and become profitable. The company did not specify how many of its 86 retail locations it plans to shutter,...
Comments / 0