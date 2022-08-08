ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coolidge, AZ

FOXBusiness

Amazon post 2Q loss but revenue tops estimates, stock jumps

NEW YORK - Amazon on Thursday reported its second-consecutive quarterly loss but its revenue topped Wall Street expectations, sending its stock sharply higher. The company also said it is making progress in controlling some of the excess costs from its massive expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant...
STOCKS
Footwear News

How Inventory and Supply Chain Challenges Could Impact Wolverine in the Back Half of 2022

Click here to read the full article. Wolverine Worldwide cut its full-year revenue outlook after feeling the impacts of unplanned headwinds related to elevated wholesale inventory, foreign exchange rate pressures, and some lingering supply chain delays. On the company’s quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, Wolverine CEO Brendan Hoffman said that Q2 was impacted by two main factors. First, in June, the company began to experience order postponements, as certain U.S. retailers were faced with excess inventory in distribution centers and stores. Hoffman said that the company is working closely with its retail partners to move through product and in some cases turning...
RETAIL
insideevs.com

Report: BYD Reportedly Already Supplies Tesla With Blade Batteries

The rumors about Tesla using BYD's flagship Blade Batteries (long cells, LFP chemistry) are back, but interestingly they are related to Europe. According to Sina Tech (via CnEVPost), BYD has already started supplying Tesla with its Blade Batteries. The unofficial sources familiar with the matter point out the Tesla Giga Berlin-Brandenburg plant in Grünheide in Germany as the destination.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Tesla Semi, EV Credit & China's 6 Million EVs: Top EV News Aug 12

This week, we have news on “EV Incentives,” 6 Million EV Units In China, Tesla, and Autonomy. Here's our Top EV News for the week of August 11, 2022. Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is now named Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Walmart Is Opening a 400,000 Sq.-Ft. Consolidation Center to Move Product Faster

Walmart is expanding its supply chain capabilities and opening a second consolidation center in Lebanon, Pa. The 400,000 square-foot facility, which is slated to open this month, will use automated technology to help move product three-times faster to get items to stores more quickly. This “consolidation” center will employ abut 1,000 people and will cater to Walmart’s 42 regional distribution centers across the U.S. Eventually, the goal is to have this outpost service fulfillment centers as well. The first of these centers opened in Colton, Calif. in 2019. “We’ve made continued investments in our people, facilities and technology to ensure we have the...
LEBANON, PA
pymnts

Used Car eCommerce Platform Shift to Merge with Consignment Firm CarLotz

End-to-end eCommerce company Shift Technologies has announced that it will merge with used vehicle consignment business CarLotz, a press release from the company said. The merger aims to consolidate Shift’s acquisition engine and presence on the West Coast along with CarLotz’s consignment relationships and retail locations in the mid-Atlantic region.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Cuts Jobs—Is Gap Next?

Click here to read the full article. Walmart slashed 200 jobs after saying last week that it expects profits to fall through the rest of the year. A source familiar with the cuts said the layoffs focus on corporate jobs, though Walmart continues hiring in strategic areas. Walmart spokesperson Jimmy Carter said the layoffs are part of the company’s efforts to update its structure and evolve “select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future.” He added that the retailer continues to invest in “key areas,” including technology, health and wellness, supply chain and advertising sales, while “creating...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Rivian Q2 2022 Financial Results: Net Loss Widens To $1.7 Billion

Rivian Automotive has released the financial results for the second quarter of 2022, and the company continues to burn through cash at an even higher rate than before. The EV startup posted a revenue of $364 million in Q2 while its net loss widened to $1.71 billion, from $580 million the year before. Meanwhile, capital expenses in the quarter fell to $359 million, from $431 million a year earlier, when Rivian was readying its assembly plant in Illinois for the start of production.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FOXBusiness

Walmart announces layoffs amid lower profit forecasts

Walmart confirmed Wednesday it is laying off corporate workers as part of a restructuring process. "We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future," a company spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement. "At the same time, we’re further investing in key areas like eCommerce, technology, health & wellness, supply chain and advertising sales and creating new roles to support our growing number of services for our customers, suppliers and the business community."
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

REE Automotive Debuts P7-B Class 3 Electric Box Truck With AWD, AWS

Israeli EV tech startup REE Automotive has unveiled the P7-B Class 3 electric delivery truck built on its P7 cab chassis and packing its REEcorner all-wheel drive and steer by wire technology. Targeting the growing delivery vehicle market, the P7-B has a box truck configuration with ultra-low flat floor (23...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Lucid Reportedly Looking To Start New Arizona Plant Expansion Next Year

While Lucid is looking to open its first overseas production plant, which it plans to build in Saudi Arabia, the manufacturer is also looking at expanding its home factory, in Casa Grande, Arizona. According to previously revealed plans, Lucid has four phases of expansion planned for the facility that will see its surface area rise from 999,000 square feet today to over 5.1-million square feet by 2028.
CASA GRANDE, AZ

