Married At First Sight star debuts new boyfriend after husband split

Married at First Sight star Samantha Moitzi has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend after split from her TV husband. The fashion brand manager, known for taking part in the ninth season of the Aussie dating series, showed off her new boyfriend in some cute Instagram snaps with the caption: "My honey so sweet."
Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon dies, aged 31

Emmerdale's Sam Gannon has died aged 31 while visiting family in California. The actor is known for having played the character of Kev on the ITV soap in 2019. His family announced the sad news, explaining he passed away in the US on August 2. Gannon's sister Amy Kelly paid...
Lauren Goodger Shares 'Sign' From Late Daughter Lorena

Lauren Goodger tragically lost her second baby Lorena shortly after she was born last month, and now she said she's received a 'sign' from her late daughter. The Only Way is Essex star, 35, shared a photograph of a feather on her Instagram stories that she simply captioned: "thank u."
Former Corrie star Vicky Entwistle quits acting

It seems we won't see Janice Battersby on the Cobbles anymore since the former Coronation Street star Vicky Entwistle has quit acting. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19469291/coronation-street-legend-quitting-acting/. Nah , she’s just letting off steam on Twitter by the sounds of it , “I gonna retire!” thrown at the end of a rant won’t really...
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Are HGTV Star J.D. Scott and Wife Annalee Belle Still Together? Inside Their Marriage

HGTV fans are obsessed with the bond Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott have with their older brother, J.D. Scott. He has been their right-hand man when it comes to renovating homes and providing comedic relief on their popular shows. Fans have been curious about J.D.’s personal life and whether he is still married to Annalee Belle. Keep scrolling to see where their relationship currently stands.
'Married at First Sight': Miguel and Alexis Share How Past Relationships Inspired Them to Sign Up (Exclusive)

Married at First Sight stars Miguel and Alexis figured they had to shake things up if they wanted to find their respective forever partners. Ahead of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, the two opened up to PopCulture.com about how they eventually threw up their hands when it came to dating and asked the Married at First Sight experts to find them love, which came in the form of wife Lindy and husband Justin.
