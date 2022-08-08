Read full article on original website
Married At First Sight star debuts new boyfriend after husband split
Married at First Sight star Samantha Moitzi has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend after split from her TV husband. The fashion brand manager, known for taking part in the ninth season of the Aussie dating series, showed off her new boyfriend in some cute Instagram snaps with the caption: "My honey so sweet."
Married at First Sight's Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie announce split ending 10-month relationship
Married at First Sight Australia star Olivia Frazer has announced that she has split from 'husband' Jackson Lonie after 10 months. The pair made a joint announcement through their Instagram pages, sharing photos of their TV wedding, them on the beach, and having a kiss. Their joint caption reads: "After...
Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon dies, aged 31
Emmerdale's Sam Gannon has died aged 31 while visiting family in California. The actor is known for having played the character of Kev on the ITV soap in 2019. His family announced the sad news, explaining he passed away in the US on August 2. Gannon's sister Amy Kelly paid...
Lauren Goodger Shares 'Sign' From Late Daughter Lorena
Lauren Goodger tragically lost her second baby Lorena shortly after she was born last month, and now she said she's received a 'sign' from her late daughter. The Only Way is Essex star, 35, shared a photograph of a feather on her Instagram stories that she simply captioned: "thank u."
Former Corrie star Vicky Entwistle quits acting
It seems we won't see Janice Battersby on the Cobbles anymore since the former Coronation Street star Vicky Entwistle has quit acting. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19469291/coronation-street-legend-quitting-acting/. Nah , she’s just letting off steam on Twitter by the sounds of it , “I gonna retire!” thrown at the end of a rant won’t really...
Are Drew Scott and Linda Phan Still Together? Inside the ‘Property Brothers’ Star’s Marriage
Property Brothers star Drew Scott met Linda Phan in the most unexpected way! The pair got married in 2018 in a lavish wedding in Italy. After captivating HGTV viewers with their love story, many have wondered if they are still together. Keep scrolling to find out more about their marriage.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s Family Album With Daughter Grace: Photos
Bindi Irwin’s baby! Steve Irwin’s daughter became a mom in May 2021, welcoming daughter Grace with husband Chandler Powell — and the family of three are too cute. The Bindi the Jungle Girl alum started dating the Florida native in 2013, and Powell popped the question six years later. “On my birthday I said ‘yes’ […]
Lauren Goodger’s face is ‘unrecognisable’ after ‘attack’ by boyfriend Charles Drury on day of baby’s funeral
LAUREN Goodger's face is "unrecognisable" after an "attack" by her boyfriend Charles Drury. Lauren, 35, is thought to have suffered a broken eye socket after the 25-year-old allegedly assaulted her on the day of their daughter's funeral. Tragic Lorena died shortly after birth on July 8 following complications. Charles Drury,...
‘Married at First Sight’: Stacia Says She Doesn’t Want Her Marriage to Nate ‘Disrespected’ In Teaser for Next Episode
Nate's friendship with Megan could be an issue in his marriage to Stacia, a teaser for the next episode of 'Married at First Sight' hints.
‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Who Are Still Together Today
When it comes to reality TV couples, it’s not easy to make a relationship last – but many from Married at First Sight have proven that they could do just that! The Lifetime series follows multiple couples who are paired up by relationship experts and agree to tie the knot upon their first meeting. The […]
'Married at First Sight': Krysten and Justin Open up About Their Decision to Marry Strangers (Exclusive)
Married at First Sight stars Krysten and Justin decided to put their pasts behind them and place their full faith in the matchmaking process to find true love with husband Mitch and wife Alexis. Ahead of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series, the newlyweds opened up to PopCulture.com about their journey.
Katharine McPhee & David Foster Ready For Baby No. 2 After Celebrating 3rd Wedding Anniversary
With three years of marriage under their belt, Katharine McPhee, 38, and David Foster, 72, are ready to expand their family again. A source close to Katharine tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the power couple is thinking about giving their 1-year-old son, Rennie David, a younger sibling. “Being a mom to...
General Hospital’s Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey ‘Still Feeling Bad’ as They Recover From COVID: Will Carly Have to Be Recast?
Thankfully, there’s a silver lining to the very dark cloud. Leave it to Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey to make the best of a bad situation. Late last week, she shared via an Instagram story that they had tested positive for COVID. “Amazing vacation” in Colorado, she said. “Not so amazing ending.”
Are HGTV Star J.D. Scott and Wife Annalee Belle Still Together? Inside Their Marriage
HGTV fans are obsessed with the bond Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott have with their older brother, J.D. Scott. He has been their right-hand man when it comes to renovating homes and providing comedic relief on their popular shows. Fans have been curious about J.D.’s personal life and whether he is still married to Annalee Belle. Keep scrolling to see where their relationship currently stands.
Honey Boo Boo is Having Weight Loss Surgery Alongside Her Boyfriend
"Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is scheduled to receive weight loss surgery after her 17th birthday.
'Married at First Sight': Miguel and Alexis Share How Past Relationships Inspired Them to Sign Up (Exclusive)
Married at First Sight stars Miguel and Alexis figured they had to shake things up if they wanted to find their respective forever partners. Ahead of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, the two opened up to PopCulture.com about how they eventually threw up their hands when it came to dating and asked the Married at First Sight experts to find them love, which came in the form of wife Lindy and husband Justin.
'Southern Charm' Alum Chelsea Meissner Mourns Death of Dog Tyson: 'You Were My Entire World'
Chelsea Meissner paid tribute to her dog Tyson on Sunday following the pet's death. The Southern Charm alum, 37, posted on Instagram about saying goodbye to her beloved canine and shared a black and white photo of herself hugging Tyson. "I have never experienced pain quite like this. Tyson, you...
Katharine McPhee’s Rare Photos With Her and David Foster’s Son Rennie: Family Album
Katharine McPhee’s cutie! While the singer keeps her and David Foster’s son Rennie’s face hidden, she has given many glimpses of the little one since his arrival. News broke in October 2021 that the American Idol alum was pregnant with her and the composer’s first child together. (The Canada native is also the father of […]
‘Married at First Sight’ Season 10 Couples: Where Are They Now?
Only one Washington D.C. couple from Season 10 of 'Married at First Sight' has experienced lasting love. But many of the cast members are thriving.
