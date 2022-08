Bronx, N.Y. – As we continue to breakdown the 2022 Fordham Rams, we move to the Rams upfront, the offensive line. The good news for the Rams is that they return four of the five starters from 2021, a line that helped Fordham lead the Patriot League and ranked eleventh in the NCAA FCS in passing offense (296.7 yards/game) and lead the League and rank 12th in the NCAA FCS in total offense (447.5 yards/game). The 2021 Rams were also second in the PL and 18th in the NCAA FCS in scoring offense (33.6 points/game) and ranked second in the Patriot League, and 22nd in the NCAA in fewest sacks allowed (1.36/game) and lead the League and rank ninth in the NCAA in TFLs allowed/game (3.91/game).

