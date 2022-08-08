Read full article on original website
Cubs make shocking decision on Jason Heyward
The Chicago Cubs are out of the running for a playoff spot, prompting GM Jed Hoyer to make a shocking decision regarding injured outfielder Jason Heyward. According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, Hoyer has made the decision to part ways with Heyward in 2023, in what would be the final season of his massive six-year contract. […] The post Cubs make shocking decision on Jason Heyward appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Cubs Announce Minor League Players of the Month for July
The Chicago Cubs announced Sunday outfielder Alexander Canario and pitcher Luke Little as the organization’s minor league players of the month for July. After a promotion to Double-A in early May, Alexander Canario has been tearing the cover off the ball for the Tennessee Smokies. July was no different. In 19 games, the righty posted a ridiculous slash line of .354/.500/.800 with seven home runs, eight doubles, 16 RBIs, 19 walks, 18 runs, five stolen bases, and a 1.300 OPS. Yes, you read that right.
theScore
Heyward won't return to Cubs in 2023
Jason Heyward's time with the Chicago Cubs is nearing an end. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Monday that Heyward - who has one year remaining on his deal - won't return to the club in 2023, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. He added that Heyward - who's...
Cubs acquire former Cleveland slugger Franmil Reyes
Franmil Reyes went from 30 home runs in 115 games last year to designated for assignment by Cleveland a few days ago to the Cubs via waiver claim on Monday. The move represents a roughly $1.5 million (for now) flyer on a 27-year-old slugger with a .478 career slugging percentage and two 30-homer seasons in the last two full MLB seasons, who has slumped miserably this year.
numberfire.com
Nick Madrigal moving to Cubs' bench Tuesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Madrigal will take a seat after starting the last two games and four of the past five. Christopher Morel will move to the keystone while Zach McKinstry takes over on third base and bats eighth.
FOX Sports
Hoerner, Cubs top power-hitting rookie Meneses, Nationals
CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over power-hitting rookie Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 4-2 Wednesday. Hoerner’s seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray and enabled the Cubs to...
Yardbarker
Cubs Send Frank Schwindel to Iowa After Win
The move doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. The 30-year-old is having a brutal season at the plate and the team’s acquisition of outfielder Franmil Reyes certainly crowds the roster. With Schwindel seemingly becoming the odd man out, sending him down is probably the right move.
Cubs option Frank Schwindel to Triple-A
Frank Schwindel was reaching cult-hero status on the North Side of Chicago about this time last year. A year later, he's headed down to the minor leagues as the Cubs optioned Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa after Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals. The Schwindel option clears a space on the...
Yardbarker
Chicago Cubs Around the Farm Second Edition: 8/9/22
The Chicago Cubs’ major league team beat the Washington Nationals… at losing on Tuesday. However, the Cubs’ farm system went undefeated as a whole, which is super cool. In case you missed On Tap Sports Net’s Around The Farm recap for Sunday, August 7, we’re essentially breaking down the players who provided the biggest “yes” and “yikes” at each level. Let’s take a look.
Tigers owner Chris Illitch throws Al Avila under the bus after firing him
The Detroit Tigers have finally fired general manager Al Avila. Currently in the midst of a terrible season — they're the third worst team in the MLB record-wise — Detroit has finally decided to pull the plug. Detroit will undoubtedly finish with a losing record this season, which...
Cubs latest low-risk waiver claim could pay dividends down the road
The Chicago Cubs have claimed Franmil Reyes off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians. Reyes was DFA’d be Cleveland over the weekend. The Cubs took a flyer on a proven veteran Monday by claiming Reyes off waivers. While there’s no guarantee he’ll be able to rediscover his old stroke, Chicago’s front office doesn’t have much to lose at this point.
Cubs: Jason Heyward’s time in Chicago might not be over after all
Longtime Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is appreciated throughout the organization. When the time comes, he’d be welcomed back with open arms. Jed Hoyer and the Cubs revealed that this would be Heyward’s last year in Chicago. One of the league’s highest-paid contracts when he signed at the time (eight years, $164 million in 2016), Heyward hasn’t played up to the standard that his AAV suggests.
Cubs Announce Decision On All-Star, Gold Glove Outfielder
We've seen the last of veteran outfielder Jason Heyward in a Chicago Cubs uniform. On Monday, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer announced that Heyward, who is currently on the injured list, won't be returning to the field this season. In addition, the Cubs are planning to release the...
