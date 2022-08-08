Read full article on original website
First local students head back to class in Rowan County and Mooresville
SALISBURY, N.C. — Wednesday is the start of a new school year for students in Rowan-Salisbury and Mooresville school districts. Staff and students say they’re ready for a return after pushing through the setbacks of COVID-19. The districts are heading back to school a little earlier than Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and other area schools, which are set to reopen near the end of the month. With a new director of accountability in place, the district is hoping to push forward with its Renewal 2027 plan.
Tax free weekend helps families save money on back to school essentials
SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Sunday is the last day to take advantage of the tax-free weekend. Now, North Carolina does not participate in the annual sales tax holiday but border states like South Carolina do. Over in Tega Cay, families are rolling in and out of Walmart with shopping...
E. & J. Gallo Winery on track to ramp up SC operations this fall
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The nation’s largest winemaker is quickly approaching its target for beginning operations at its massive East Coast hub in Chester County. E. & J. Gallo Winery remains on track to start operations in October at its regional distribution center, which is part of the company’s $423 million first phase of its Fort Lawn project. Erich Kaepp, who leads Gallo’s East Coast operations, said the project’s first manufacturing elements are also on track for an anticipated February 2023 production start.
countryfolks.com
Cox Brothers Farms succeeds by going back to basics
MONROE, NC – When you farm close to 12,000 acres of double cropped corn, wheat and beans, you have to pay close attention to every detail. When you raise several varieties of those crops – with each variety demanding its own management approach – you’ve got to be focused and attentive.
abccolumbia.com
BACK TO SCHOOL: Midlands superintendents talk about early start to semester
WINNSBORO, SC (WOLO) — While Richland school districts have yet to return to class, a few across the Midlands have gone back to school. “We’ve hit the normal things that you hit at the beginning of the year like long car rider lines and bus routes that take a little while to sort out. However, there’s nothing that is abnormal,” said Dr. Harrison Goodwin, Kershaw County School District superintendent.
DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina
An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
spectrumlocalnews.com
CMS teacher battles health insurance challenges after stroke
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For more than 20 years, Chris and Sarah Hanson have cared for the students of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. But now, after Sarah Hanson suffered multiple strokes this spring at the age of 49, the couple’s focus has shifted. “They ended up diagnosing her with RCVS,” Chris...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
kiss951.com
Where To Celebrate ‘National Fried Chicken And Waffle Day’ In North Carolina
It’s an odd food combination that somehow works. I’m talking about chicken and waffles, which has its roots in 1600s Pennsylvania Dutch cooking. However, in those days the dish was made with stewed chicken. The fried chicken version emerged later in the South and became popular in the soul food kitchens of Harlem in the 1930s and ’40s.
Fire destroys small church in Clover community
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — In York, authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a small church. The 100-year-old building on West Old Limestone Road and Old Highway 321 was destroyed Monday afternoon. It took six different fire departments to put out the fire. The building houses the...
Carowinds shuts down 4 longtime attractions, plans 2023 announcement on Thursday
"I think it's exciting. It will be exciting to see something new come in," long-time Carowinds customer Veronica said.
Lucky for Life: Gastonia man wins $1,000 a day for life in lottery
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gaston County man’s $2 Lucky for Life ticket netted him a top prize of $1,000 a day for life during last week’s drawing, NC Lottery officials said. Jimmie Shindler of Gastonia bought his winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing through Online Play on the lottery’s website, officials said. He […]
Community frightened after Cotswold Harris Teeter assault
Police do not believe the victim knew his attacker, and they have no apparent motive for why the suspect would beat a 60-year-old man in the head.
Several Target, Walmart, dollar stores fined for overcharging customers in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — The state of North Carolina fined several Charlotte-area stores because prices at the register were more than those for products on the shelves. The State Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said it happened in the second quarter of 2022. 61 North Carolina stores were ordered to pay fines for price-scanning errors in 32 counties.
iheart.com
Potential Threat Against Kershaw County School Under Investigation
(Kershaw County, SC)-- A potential social media threat against Kershaw County School District is being investigated. Officials say the account making the threats is a fake account. Despite the potential threats about Lugoff-Elgin High School, the account does not appear to belong to a student of that school. The district...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Snack Bar has been a Hickory institution since 1947. Still reeling from COVID shutdown, the restaurant will close next month.
Soon, there will be no more snack burgers. The Snack Bar, a family-owned and -operated restaurant in West Hickory, will close in September after 75 years in business. “It’s a heartbreak for all of us,” Brad Yount said. Yount, 50, is the co-owner of the Snack Bar on...
WBTV
Charlotte high school track star adds ‘world champion’ to long list of accolades
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte high school senior has another accolade to add to her storied career. “Joyful is an understatement. Like it’s more than that ... words can’t describe how I feel,” said Akala Garrett. “It’s just an amazing feeling to have these two medals around my neck. Get to know the people that I got to know, make new friends, get new titles to my name like it’s nothing. Words can’t explain how I feel because it was just so much in 10 days and it is amazing what can happen in just 10 days.”
$200K worth of gift cards purchased after purse stolen in Denver
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three women used stolen credit cards to purchase $200,000 worth of gift cards from a Walmart in Denver, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies responded to the incident at a Denver Publix last Tuesday. A victim said she had her purse stolen. Credit cards from the […]
A Great Date Night Spot in Charlotte : Soul GastroLounge
If you're looking for a great date spot in Charlotte, look no further than Soul GastroLounge. In this article, we are sharing why it's our top pick for a romantic evening out. Location is key when it comes to a date night, and Soul GastroLounge hits the nail on the head. It is located in the Plaza Midwood area, which is known for its eclectic and artsy vibes. This makes it the perfect place to come for a drink or bite, with plenty of things to do nearby.
WBTV
Charlotte homebuilder foreclosed on twice as properties continue causing problems
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On N Irwin Ave, a historic home was demolished to make way for a new build that the contractor claimed would be the biggest home in all of Uptown. More than 8 months later and there’s only a slab of concrete, a dirt pit in the backyard and two sides of wall supports.
