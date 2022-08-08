ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

First local students head back to class in Rowan County and Mooresville

SALISBURY, N.C. — Wednesday is the start of a new school year for students in Rowan-Salisbury and Mooresville school districts. Staff and students say they’re ready for a return after pushing through the setbacks of COVID-19. The districts are heading back to school a little earlier than Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and other area schools, which are set to reopen near the end of the month. With a new director of accountability in place, the district is hoping to push forward with its Renewal 2027 plan.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

E. & J. Gallo Winery on track to ramp up SC operations this fall

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The nation’s largest winemaker is quickly approaching its target for beginning operations at its massive East Coast hub in Chester County. E. & J. Gallo Winery remains on track to start operations in October at its regional distribution center, which is part of the company’s $423 million first phase of its Fort Lawn project. Erich Kaepp, who leads Gallo’s East Coast operations, said the project’s first manufacturing elements are also on track for an anticipated February 2023 production start.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
countryfolks.com

Cox Brothers Farms succeeds by going back to basics

MONROE, NC – When you farm close to 12,000 acres of double cropped corn, wheat and beans, you have to pay close attention to every detail. When you raise several varieties of those crops – with each variety demanding its own management approach – you’ve got to be focused and attentive.
MONROE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Mill, SC
Fort Mill, SC
Education
abccolumbia.com

BACK TO SCHOOL: Midlands superintendents talk about early start to semester

WINNSBORO, SC (WOLO) — While Richland school districts have yet to return to class, a few across the Midlands have gone back to school. “We’ve hit the normal things that you hit at the beginning of the year like long car rider lines and bus routes that take a little while to sort out. However, there’s nothing that is abnormal,” said Dr. Harrison Goodwin, Kershaw County School District superintendent.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
munaluchi

DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina

An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
ALBEMARLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

CMS teacher battles health insurance challenges after stroke

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For more than 20 years, Chris and Sarah Hanson have cared for the students of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. But now, after Sarah Hanson suffered multiple strokes this spring at the age of 49, the couple’s focus has shifted. “They ended up diagnosing her with RCVS,” Chris...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Admissions#Essentials#The College Funding Coach#Sat
kiss951.com

Where To Celebrate ‘National Fried Chicken And Waffle Day’ In North Carolina

It’s an odd food combination that somehow works. I’m talking about chicken and waffles, which has its roots in 1600s Pennsylvania Dutch cooking. However, in those days the dish was made with stewed chicken. The fried chicken version emerged later in the South and became popular in the soul food kitchens of Harlem in the 1930s and ’40s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Fire destroys small church in Clover community

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — In York, authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a small church. The 100-year-old building on West Old Limestone Road and Old Highway 321 was destroyed Monday afternoon. It took six different fire departments to put out the fire. The building houses the...
CLOVER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
iheart.com

Potential Threat Against Kershaw County School Under Investigation

(Kershaw County, SC)-- A potential social media threat against Kershaw County School District is being investigated. Officials say the account making the threats is a fake account. Despite the potential threats about Lugoff-Elgin High School, the account does not appear to belong to a student of that school. The district...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Charlotte high school track star adds ‘world champion’ to long list of accolades

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte high school senior has another accolade to add to her storied career. “Joyful is an understatement. Like it’s more than that ... words can’t describe how I feel,” said Akala Garrett. “It’s just an amazing feeling to have these two medals around my neck. Get to know the people that I got to know, make new friends, get new titles to my name like it’s nothing. Words can’t explain how I feel because it was just so much in 10 days and it is amazing what can happen in just 10 days.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Unlimited

A Great Date Night Spot in Charlotte : Soul GastroLounge

If you're looking for a great date spot in Charlotte, look no further than Soul GastroLounge. In this article, we are sharing why it's our top pick for a romantic evening out. Location is key when it comes to a date night, and Soul GastroLounge hits the nail on the head. It is located in the Plaza Midwood area, which is known for its eclectic and artsy vibes. This makes it the perfect place to come for a drink or bite, with plenty of things to do nearby.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy