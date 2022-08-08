Read full article on original website
Apptronik producing robots for general purpose jobs
AUSTIN, Texas — We’re in the middle of a great resignation, and some employers are struggling to fill roles. One tech company in Austin is aiming to fill those gaps. Apptronik is behind some of the first mass-produced robots that are entering the workforce. “These robots will really...
A new, well-backed push to put recreational marijuana on the ballot
TAMPA, Fla. — Every attempt to get recreational marijuana passed in Florida has failed up until this point. But this week, medical marijuana company Trulieve announced a new petition effort and has put millions of dollars behind its push. What You Need To Know. Trulieve, along with country music...
Strawberry picking robots could save California growers
California’s $2 billion strawberry industry accounts for 91% of the U.S. crop, but climate change, tightening chemical regulations, and labor struggles are presenting new challenges for the industry and making business tough on farmers. LA Times business reporter Sam Dean wrote about how robots could be a potential cost-cutting solution. Dean joined host Lisa McRee on LA Times Today.
Edgewater star Cedric Baxter Jr. chooses Texas for his college home
ORLANDO, Fla. — Edgewater 4-star standout Cedric Baxter Jr. on Wednesday announced his decision to go to Texas. Baxter, ranked the No. 4 running back in the country by 24/7 Sports, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Florida, Miami and Texas A&M. He said selecting a college to attend and...
Florida's child welfare agency struggles with high turnover, heavy caseloads
ORLANDO, Fla. — Nearly half of all the state’s child protective investigators left their jobs between 2020 and 2021, according to an annual status report published by the Department of Children and Families (DCF). What You Need To Know. Report shows nearly half of DCF investigators quit between...
Mount Dora mom decides to homeschool her daughter over Florida's Parental Rights in Education law
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — While many Lake County students are heading back to school, one third grader’s new classroom is just steps away from her bedroom. This is the first full year Florida’s Parental Rights in Education will be in effect at the state's public schools. The...
Ag Report: Cleaning up Ohio's waterways
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Farmers throughout Ohio are working to reduce algal blooms. Phosphorus runoff from farms is one contributor of algal blooms. "There are several others other than just agriculture. And agriculture sometimes, I think, gets scapegoated, but it is a significant source of phosphorus because this is our state's number one industry," agriculture expert Andy Vance said. "Phosphorus also is a nutrient that is vital for plant life and one that farmers use as a fertilizer to increase soil fertility, to increase the fertility of the plants and increase overall yield and the health of that crop. So, it's vital for life. It's a vital nutrient for life. The challenge is when you get too much of it in the wrong places."
Florida developer plans modular home community to bridge the affordability gap
The solution to Florida's affordable housing crisis may look different from what some may think if a local development firm’s prediction is correct. Florida is experiencing a housing crisis, and multiple solutions are being considered. Officials at ERC Communities Inc. believe they have found the answer in modular homes.
Austin City Limits announces initial lineup for Season 48
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Limits has officially announced the initial lineup for its 48th season starting this fall, and as usual, it will air on PBS. America’s longest-running music program slates Brandi Carlile as its Oct. 1 opener. This will be her third appearance on the ACL stage.
Why upstate New York leaders hope CHIPS Act will build future
The hopes for upstate New York becoming an epicenter of semiconductor manufacturing for the country are sky high following the approval of the CHIPS Act this week by President Joe Biden. The high-tech sector in parts of Central New York and the Capital Region have had the groundwork laid for...
New York families feeling the pressure from inflation, wondering if recession on horizon
Although drivers are seeing a slight break at the pumps, essential needs from clothing to groceries are still taking a big chunk from people's wallets. That has a lot of people wondering if a recession is around the corner or whether we are already in one. It's a topic of debate among financial experts.
Governor's press secretary Pushaw moving to role on re-election campaign
Christina Pushaw announced Friday she is stepping down as press secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis and will move to a role on his campaign to be re-elected in November. She confirmed to Spectrum News that deputy press secretary Bryan Griffin will take over her role. "I am proud to have...
