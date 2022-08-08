ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

mynews13.com

Apptronik producing robots for general purpose jobs

AUSTIN, Texas — We’re in the middle of a great resignation, and some employers are struggling to fill roles. One tech company in Austin is aiming to fill those gaps. Apptronik is behind some of the first mass-produced robots that are entering the workforce. “These robots will really...
AUSTIN, TX
mynews13.com

A new, well-backed push to put recreational marijuana on the ballot

TAMPA, Fla. — Every attempt to get recreational marijuana passed in Florida has failed up until this point. But this week, medical marijuana company Trulieve announced a new petition effort and has put millions of dollars behind its push. What You Need To Know. Trulieve, along with country music...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Strawberry picking robots could save California growers

California’s $2 billion strawberry industry accounts for 91% of the U.S. crop, but climate change, tightening chemical regulations, and labor struggles are presenting new challenges for the industry and making business tough on farmers. LA Times business reporter Sam Dean wrote about how robots could be a potential cost-cutting solution. Dean joined host Lisa McRee on LA Times Today.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynews13.com

Edgewater star Cedric Baxter Jr. chooses Texas for his college home

ORLANDO, Fla. — Edgewater 4-star standout Cedric Baxter Jr. on Wednesday announced his decision to go to Texas. Baxter, ranked the No. 4 running back in the country by 24/7 Sports, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Florida, Miami and Texas A&M. He said selecting a college to attend and...
ORLANDO, FL
Austin, TX
mynews13.com

Ag Report: Cleaning up Ohio's waterways

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Farmers throughout Ohio are working to reduce algal blooms. Phosphorus runoff from farms is one contributor of algal blooms. "There are several others other than just agriculture. And agriculture sometimes, I think, gets scapegoated, but it is a significant source of phosphorus because this is our state's number one industry," agriculture expert Andy Vance said. "Phosphorus also is a nutrient that is vital for plant life and one that farmers use as a fertilizer to increase soil fertility, to increase the fertility of the plants and increase overall yield and the health of that crop. So, it's vital for life. It's a vital nutrient for life. The challenge is when you get too much of it in the wrong places."
OHIO STATE
mynews13.com

Austin City Limits announces initial lineup for Season 48

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Limits has officially announced the initial lineup for its 48th season starting this fall, and as usual, it will air on PBS. America’s longest-running music program slates Brandi Carlile as its Oct. 1 opener. This will be her third appearance on the ACL stage.
AUSTIN, TX
mynews13.com

Why upstate New York leaders hope CHIPS Act will build future

The hopes for upstate New York becoming an epicenter of semiconductor manufacturing for the country are sky high following the approval of the CHIPS Act this week by President Joe Biden. The high-tech sector in parts of Central New York and the Capital Region have had the groundwork laid for...
