Win Will County Fair and Demo Derby Tickets!
Come one come all to the 119th Will County Fair in Peotone. The Will County Fair runs Wednesday, August 24th thru Sunday, August 28th. Listen to Waste a half hour with Antone at 4:15 to see how you can win tickets to the Will County Fair along with a Family 4-Pack of tickets to the A Affordable Auto Parts Scramble Race and Derby on Friday, August 26th.
We have your tickets to Blues Brothers Con
Listen to Eddie V and Hannah B in the morning all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Elwood Blues himself, Dan Akroyd, along with Jim Belushi for “Blues Brothers Con” in concert at the old Joliet Prison on Friday August 19th!. The...
Wu Tang Clan and NAS Tickets!
Listen to Antone for your 90s Fix at 6:00 and you could go see Wu Tang Clan with one of the greatest rappers of all time, Nas!. The show is on Friday, September 2nd at 8:00p at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park. Tickets on sale NOW at LiveNation.com.
