Jake Paul launches sports betting and media company Betr: 'The TikTok-ification of sports betting'

By Prince J. Grimes
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Jake Paul, the YouTuber turned boxer, announced Monday the launch of his new sports betting company, Betr. Founded by Paul and sports betting entrepreneur Joey Levy, Betr is touted as the first direct-to-consumer sports betting company with a focus on micro-betting.

A company press release, explains micro-betting as “a new form of betting that introduces instant gratification to the sports betting user experience by enabling the moments that drive U.S. sports consumption – such as pitches & at-bats of baseball games and plays & drives of football games – to become discrete betting opportunities.”

In addition to betting, Betr will also dive into sports media and content creation.

Betr has raised $50 million in funding from investors, including rapper Travis Scott, NFL running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Braxton Berrios, former players Richard Sherman and Dez Bryant and the co-owners of the 49ers, Celtics and Marlins to name a few.

“I wasn’t into sports betting until I was introduced to micro-betting,” Paul said in the release. “Micro-betting is the TikTok-ification of sports betting and I am excited to bring it to the masses through Betr.”

