Airlines Want To Recruit Diverse Pilots To Deal With Staff Shortages And FMU’s Aviation Program Is Helping

North Carolina Central University (NCCU) Athletics and The Brandr Group (TBG) have established a group licensing program for the university’s student-athletes. This collaboration creates new opportunities for NCCU student-athletes in all 15 sports who want to use their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) together with the university’s official trademarks and logos. This marks the first of what TBG hopes will be numerous partnerships with HBCUs and creates opportunities for companies and brands to support student-athletes at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO