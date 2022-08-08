Nets' Royce O'Neale broke his own mom's ankles and sent her flying with a devastating spin move

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Royce O’Neale, who was recently traded from the Utah Jazz to the Brooklyn Nets, took a very big risk last week.

Last week, I showed you a video of Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum ferociously blocking a shot taken by his 4-year-old son Deuce. But that was safe because he is the parent in that relationship. O’Neale tried something far bolder.

The former Baylor forward was hosting a basketball camp, which his mom was kind enough to attend. The two ended up on the court and his mother, Deborah Kingwood, decided to guard her son in the post.

It probably wasn’t the best idea, because here is how it went down:

That’s right, folks. With his back to the basket, O’Neale hit Kingwood with a devastating spin move that sent her flying several feet away from where she picked him up near the hoop.

She then played dead and stretched like a starfish, a nice touch for added drama. O’Neale went over to check on his mother, but before that, he had to do what any hooper would do.

He completed the easy layup first, then ran over to help her get off the floor. O’Neale later tweeted that he was “lucky” that he wasn’t grounded.

Last week, I interviewed NBA legend Jamal Crawford. I wanted to share some of that conversation with you:

“Everything starts with your feet when you’re an athlete. You will not perform well if something is wrong with your feet. You’re not going to enjoy playing. You’re not going to have as much fun. My son JJ and I have stretch routines for our feet. We have stretch routines where we use a softball and loosen up and keep our feet relaxed.

There are so many things I didn’t know that I’m giving to him and my team. That’s part of our routine. We feel ready for whatever movement might come. When you’re on the court, you’re just reacting. When you’re young, you think you can never get hurt. You’re like: ‘Get hurt? I just grew a new muscle. I don’t get hurt.’ I don’t want them to overthink it and scare them. But I want it in the back of their mind and just introduce them to how to take care of their body. It’s so important. I would’ve played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now.”

Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration

