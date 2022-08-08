For $5 million, this 30,000 square foot home in Prosper with an indoor basketball court and a bowling alley, could be yours

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
checkoutdfw.com
Check out this McKinney country home with nearly 6 acres of land, a barn and a basketball court
A country house in McKinney with nearly 6 acres of land is on the market. It's listed for $1.29 million. The home, located at 5435 Baxter Well Road, features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a game room. Outside, there is a large swimming pool, oversized patio, basketball court and a...
checkoutdfw.com
You have to see the woodwork and architectural detail in this Frisco home on the market for $2.4M
The woodwork in a Frisco home that's on the market is sure to impress. The home, on the market for $2.39 million, features, 17th, 18th and 19th Century design and architectural features throughout. There are custom crafted wood floors, a winding wood staircase, a beautiful study and amazing detail throughout...
checkoutdfw.com
There are more than 30 open houses in Celina and Prosper this weekend. Here are 4 worth seeing.
If you're looking for a house this weekend in the Celina and Prosper area, there are more than 30 open houses to pick from. In Celina, there are less than a dozen and about half of those homes are listed for around $500,000 and the others are in the $600,000-$800,000 range. One is listed for nearly $2.5 million.
checkoutdfw.com
This city in North Texas has been ranked the fourth best place to raise a family in the country
One of the most important life choices for those who want to start a family is choosing the perfect place to do so. If you decided that Plano was the place for you, you can rest assured that you've made a great choice, based on a new WalletHub study. With...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
checkoutdfw.com
What cities in DFW are getting H-E-B stores and when are they all opening?
The Dallas-Fort Worth area is getting several new H-E-B stores, according to the San Antonio-based grocery chain. Earlier this year, H-E-B announced that it would be opening stores in Frisco, Plano, Forney and Melissa. A store in McKinney also broke ground this year and is expected to open in 2023.
checkoutdfw.com
This is the drop the Dallas area has seen in home showings
Home showings across the United States have declined year-over-year for June, according to the data collected by ShowingTime.com. According to the data, the decline in home showings is a strong indicator that as inventory increases and competition eases, the market is once again becoming more balanced. “The Northeast saw the...
WATCH: Mama bobcat and three kittens spotted at Plano golf course
PLANO, Texas — Brian Hughes loves to golf. From the backdoor of his home that sits along the course at Gleneagles Country Club in Plano--he gets to watch the sport every day. Yet--last week--he spotted something a little more wild: a mama bobcat and her three kittens hanging out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Man Sitting On Front Porch Dies In 'Unusual And Unexplained' Fire
There was a sudden burst of flames that shot 15 feet into the air, police said.
starlocalmedia.com
Neal Gay, founder of the Mesquite Championship Rodeo, dies at 96
One of the pillars of Mesquite's culture has passed away. Neal Gay is heralded as one of the icons of pro rodeo and is locally known for putting Mesquite on the map after he opened the Mesquite Championship Rodeo.
planomoms.com
Our Favorite Cedar Creek Lake Getaway￼
Renting a home or a lake house on Cedar Creek Lake is a great way to spend a weekend away, together with family without a super far drive. At only 1-1.5 hours from the Dallas/Plano area, it’s an easy drive for a long weekend. You can take a few routes, via US-75, I-635 or US-80 to the I-175. The drive was a piece of cake.
$1.75 million winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
Well, it seems that someone in North Texas has a new lucky day or number for the rest of their lives; August 8, 88. They're basically a legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver at this point with the winning they just experienced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Texas using data from Zillow.
tornadopix.com
The Fort Worth apartment complex may be built on unmarked graves
On a cold Friday afternoon before the sweltering weekend heat drifted away in Fort Worth, Pioneers Rest Cemetery off Samuels Avenue was a picture of peace. The ancient cemetery’s trees stretched out over row upon row of worn-out tombstones. It was almost empty, and any silence was broken by the sounds of nearby traffic, or a train screeching near, or the chirping of birds somewhere far away.
checkoutdfw.com
Ranking: These Dallas-Fort Worth cities are among least affordable cities in the country
After looking at several factors like average cost of rent, general cost of living and minimum wage, GOBankingRates was able to compile a ranking of the most and least affordable cities in the U.S. Despite Texas being generally more affordable than other states, it did not have any cities rank...
This Fort Worth BBQ Joint Just Set a Guinness World Record
If you’ve stepped outdoors in the last month, you know that it’s far too hot to stay outdoors. That’s why humans invented air conditioning. But a trio of Fort Worth pitmasters recently threw caution to the wind (or in this case, sun) and grilled their way to a new Guinness World Record.
fox4news.com
Plano man sitting on front porch dies in mysterious fire
PLANO, Texas - Police in Plano said a man was killed in an unusual and unexplained fire. It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday while the victim was on his porch at a home located near Custer Road and 15th Street, which is on the city’s southwest side. Family members...
Dallas Observer
DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years
Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
Study ranks this North Texas city as one of the most pet-friendly cities in the country
Pets are family. There is nothing more loyal and loving than a dog that has claimed you as its caretaker.
fox4news.com
Man running across SH-183 in Irving hit and killed by 18-wheeler
IRVING, Texas - The westbound lanes of State Highway 183 in Irving were closed for most of the morning Friday after a pedestrian was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler. The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. on 183 near Esters Road, according to the city of Irving. The city...
Comments / 2