On Monday, August 15th, at 7:30am West Branch Road will be closed between River Road and Stone Tower Lane for the water line construction. The road is expected to be closed for the entire day on the 15th. There is a chance that the road will need to be closed on the 16th as well, but there will be road closed signs indicating any closures. Through traffic to your residence is allowed on the River Road side of West Branch. Please seek alternate routes and contact the Town Office at 603-236-4730 with any questions or concerns.

WATERVILLE VALLEY, NH ・ 23 HOURS AGO