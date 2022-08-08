ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Crimson Tide Regains Top Spot in Recruiting Rankings

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are back on top of the 247Sports' class of 2023 recruiting rankings after snagging four-star offensive tackle Miles McVay on Thursday evening. McVay is the 19th commit, thus far, for the Tide's class of 2023 which consists of four five-stars and 12 four-stars. Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Wide Receiver Set to Have a Breakout Year

The Denver Broncos appear to be a Super Bowl favorite entering the 2022 season after acquiring superstar quarterback Russell Wilson. Unfortunately for the Broncos, Wilson lost one of his primary weapons after wide receiver Tim Patrick tore his ACL in the first week of training camp. Wilson will now have...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

22 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Mark Ingram

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Today is a special day as several players to don No. 22 have put together legendary Alabama careers, but let's look at one who helped kickstart the Saban era, Mark Ingram.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

UPDATE: Texas Suspends Former Bama Wideout Following Arrest

UPDATE (08/12) - Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian announced on Friday afternoon that Agiye Hall is suspended indefinitely from team activities. A statement from the coach read, "We're aware of the situation involving Agiye Hall, have talked with his family and have suspended him indefinitely from all team activities for conduct that's detrimental to our program."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Rolls Past Lithuania “B” Team 120-61

Alabama basketball was back in action today as they routed the Lithuanian "B" team today in Paris, France 120-61 to improve to 2-0 on the foreign tour. The Crimson Tide got off to a hot start offensively outscoring Lithuania 20-5 in the first four minutes of action. Texas Tech transfer Nimari Burnett had 10 points through the first four minutes before Lithuania called a timeout to try and stop the Crimson Tide momentum.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Gores Spanish Select Team

Alabama officially tipped-off their foreign tour with a staggering 108-64 win over the Spanish Select team which features pros including Ricky Rubio and Juancho and Willy Hernangomez. The lineup also features the legendary Gasol brothers. Alabama controlled the Spanish Select team like a master matador. Alabama displayed a balanced attack...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Concerns for Beer Guzzlers’ Bladders at Bryant-Denny Stadium

As we have grown closer and closer to the kickoff date for Crimson Tide football there has been lots of talk about alcohol being served at Bryant-Denny Stadium. As reported by the official home of Crimson Tide sports, Tide 100.9, the outlet noted that “alcohol sales at Bryant-Denny Stadium could be much closer than previously thought.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KOCO

New class of Sooners prepare for upcoming school year with move-in day at OU

NORMAN, Okla. — Tuesday was move-in day at the University of Oklahoma as a new class of Sooners prepared for the upcoming school year. Students moving into the dorms said they’re ready for the next four years together in what may be a record-sized freshman class at OU. They are excited, emotional, and ready for the year.
NORMAN, OK
KLAW 101

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU updates COVID-19 policies for Norman campus, suspends use of dashboard

OU updated its COVID-19 protocols for its Norman campus on Wednesday, encouraging the community to get vaccinated and use the Healthy Together app, and announced the suspension of updates to its COVID-19 dashboard. OU, again, encouraged its community to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters, as recommended by the Centers...
