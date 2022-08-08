Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Thrillist
Argosy Book Store
The Argosy Book Store is the stuff of legend. The oldest independent bookshop in New York City (opened in 1925) and now in its third generation of family ownership, a vast array of antique and out-of-print volumes; artistic prints; maps; and autographs is spread out across six floors of its Midtown East home. A treasure trove of history, Argosy has created an atmosphere of part-bookstore, part-museum.
Thrillist
Find Your Next Read at These Independent Bookstores in NYC
There’s an undeniable romance to picking up a physical copy of a book and settling into a cozy spot for a good read. So, although we live in the age of e-readers and power-scrolling on our phones, there’s a permanent place in our hearts for the charming crew of independently run bookstores scattered across NYC.
Thrillist
Viral TikTok Shows 6-Foot-Wide NYC Studio Renting for $2,595
The expression "living in a shoebox" might not be an exaggeration in this case. A video tour that went viral on TikTok shows a NYC studio featuring what is described as a "full kitchen" and a "full mirrored bathroom." Located in Midtown's East 35th Street, it goes for $2,595 a month, which (sadly) may not be a bad deal considering the recent rent spikes in the city.
Thrillist
Take a Look at the Urban Oasis That Won 2022's Greenest Block Contest in NYC
Instead of planning a trip to a faraway forest to enjoy some beautiful greenery, you could just head over to Brooklyn instead. The Brooklyn Botanic Garden just named Lincoln Place between Nostrand and New York Avenues the greenest block in Brooklyn. It has it all: gardenias, roses, a rose of Sharon, a butterfly bush, and even elephant ears, The New York Times reports. There's also some creeping Charlie (an ivy variety) and creeping Jenny, which is a perennial.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thrillist
This Brooklyn Bodega Hides a Secret Vintage Bookstore
New York City is full of speakeasy bars and hidden locations, and if you look hard enough, you might even find secret bookstores behind unassuming front doors. Greenpoint's Burnt Books is one such place. Located inside a classic New York bodega called Green Discount Corp., this vintage bookstore can only be found if you've heard about it before. It opened on July 23, and the owner, Jason Mojica, told Eater that he decided to partner with the bodega's owner to set up his store. Mojica is also the owner of nearby comic book store Hey Kids Comics!, and decided to open a store within a store to save up on rent.
Thrillist
Three Lives & Company
Named for a Gertrude Stein novel, this red-brick corner bookstore in the West Village is every bit as humble and whimsical as it was at its inception in 1968. The volumes stacked within the space have little to no visible organization to them—and that’s half the fun. For the team at Three Lives & Company, it’s key for customers to stumble upon titles serendipitously, through the process of wandering (though, if you’re looking for something specific, the well-informed staff can quickly find any work among the deliberate chaos).
Thrillist
An Authentic Italian Food & Culture Festival Is Taking Over Jersey City This Week
Train your stomach to stretch a little extra this weekend. There's currently a major Italian food and culture street festival happening in Jersey City. La Festa Italiana at Holy Rosary Church began on August 10, and it will continue through August 14. This year marks the 119th edition of the festival, which is an ode to Italian American culture in its entirety. Celebrating Italian immigrant history, the rich culinary heritage, and religious faith, La Festa Italiana is a heartwarming event open to everybody.
Thrillist
Everything You Need to Know About This Year's Harlem Week in NYC
Get ready for some authentic NYC festivities. Harlem Week is back this weekend for its 48th year. This year, in addition to the crucial theme of empowering the Black community, organizers are centering Harlem Week on important focus points like inspiration, impact, and legacy. From August 12 through August 21, the festivities will celebrate arts, culture, and resilience of the Harlem community, and it will welcome guests to enjoy a variety of foods and events.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thrillist
Trader Joe's Suddenly Closes Its Popular Wine Store in NYC's Union Square
New York University students and Union Square residents will have to find a new wine store. On August 11, Trader Joe's unexpectedly closed its wine shop at 138 E 14th Street, leaving wine-loving customers baffled. The store was the only Trader Joe's wine shop in the city. The announcement came...
Thrillist
NYC Is Ranked the Best City in the World to Find Your Soulmate, Study Finds
If you're single in New York and are longing for a partner, you may not need to look elsewhere to find love. A new study found that NYC is the soulmate capital in the world. The Soulmate Index, an index developed by experts at engagement ring specialists, Angelic Diamonds, determined that the Big Apple is the true city of love. To come up with the ranking, experts analyzed a multitude of factors, including country and city population, international tourist arrivals, number of single people, dating app downloads, google searches for soulmates, and number of dating hotspots.
Thrillist
Levain Bakery Is Going Nationwide on DoorDash & You Can Get $50 Off Your First Order
If you haven't tried NYC's famed Levain, you aren't living. Here's the good news though: out-of-towners can finally get their hands on the world's best cookie. The bakery is teaming up with DoorDash for nationwide delivery and you can get $50 off your first order. Last year, the delivery platform...
Comments / 0