C.E. Prosser
4d ago
You miss out on a lot in life no matter what age you have children. I chose not to have kids and it's the best decision I've ever made. My husband and I have so much freedom and travel frequently. Not to mention how much money you will save over a lifetime!
Bill Weronko
4d ago
Children dramatically change your life. Some for good, some for bad. If you do it right you'll never regret having Children. In the end the only thing of real value is family. The vacation to the Caribbean will fade. Family last forever.
