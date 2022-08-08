Read full article on original website
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
ZDNet
A United Airlines pilot made a big speech to passengers. Not everyone will love it
Airlines haven't done a fine job of communicating with their customers lately. Their chosen method, most often, has been not to communicate with their customers at all. They prefer telling them that hold times for customer service will be four hours. Or more. So, good luck. I was moved, then,...
WATCH: Oklahoma Wind Turbine Folds Like a Cheap Lawn Chair During Storm, Erupts in Flames
On Tuesday, a massive Oklahoma wind turbine at the one of the country’s largest wind farms was decimated by a storm. When first responders arrived on the scene at 4:30 pm, they found one of the turbines on fire. Video posted to YouTube shows the enormous structure crumbling to...
bioengineer.org
Study finds that sound plus electrical body stimulation has potential to treat chronic pain
A University of Minnesota Twin Cities-led team has found that electrical stimulation of the body combined with sound activates the brain’s somatosensory or “tactile” cortex, increasing the potential for using the technique to treat chronic pain and other sensory disorders. The researchers tested the non-invasive technique on animals and are planning clinical trials on humans in the near future.
Wasatch Wildflowers: Pearly Everlasting (Anaphalis margaritacea)
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah — Pearly Everlasting is a perennial herb native to Utah. The flower’s namesake is the luminescent flower heads, shaped and glowing like clusters of pearls. The pearly […]
bioengineer.org
Pralsetinib achieves tissue-agnostic benefits for patients with RET gene fusions
HOUSTON ― The highly selective RET inhibitor pralsetinib was well-tolerated and demonstrated robust, durable responses in patients with RET fusion-positive cancers regardless of tumor type, according to results from the international Phase I/II ARROW trial led by researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. HOUSTON ―...
bioengineer.org
Study uncovers what happens inside artery plaque to trigger strokes
Heart attacks and strokes are a leading cause of death in the United States, but scientists are still working to understand one of their primary triggers. What causes plaque buildup within arteries to become unstable, leading parts to suddenly burst or break away?. A key obstacle is that researchers haven’t...
bioengineer.org
Declines in opioid prescriptions for U.S. patients with cancer and non-cancer pain, study shows
The number of privately insured adults in the United States prescribed opioid medications for cancer pain and for chronic non-cancer pain declined between 2012 and 2019, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Sachini Bandara and Emma McGinty of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Mark Bicket of the University of Michigan.
bioengineer.org
COVID-19 genomic recombination is uncommon but disproportionately occurs in spike protein region
An analysis of millions of SARS-CoV-2 genomes finds that recombination of the virus is uncommon, but when it occurs, it is most often in the spike protein region, the area which allows the virus to attach to and infect host cells. An analysis of millions of SARS-CoV-2 genomes finds that...
