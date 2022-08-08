ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bioengineer.org

Study finds that sound plus electrical body stimulation has potential to treat chronic pain

A University of Minnesota Twin Cities-led team has found that electrical stimulation of the body combined with sound activates the brain’s somatosensory or “tactile” cortex, increasing the potential for using the technique to treat chronic pain and other sensory disorders. The researchers tested the non-invasive technique on animals and are planning clinical trials on humans in the near future.
HEALTH
bioengineer.org

Pralsetinib achieves tissue-agnostic benefits for patients with RET gene fusions

HOUSTON ― The highly selective RET inhibitor pralsetinib was well-tolerated and demonstrated robust, durable responses in patients with RET fusion-positive cancers regardless of tumor type, according to results from the international Phase I/II ARROW trial led by researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. HOUSTON ―...
CANCER
bioengineer.org

Study uncovers what happens inside artery plaque to trigger strokes

Heart attacks and strokes are a leading cause of death in the United States, but scientists are still working to understand one of their primary triggers. What causes plaque buildup within arteries to become unstable, leading parts to suddenly burst or break away?. A key obstacle is that researchers haven’t...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
bioengineer.org

Declines in opioid prescriptions for U.S. patients with cancer and non-cancer pain, study shows

The number of privately insured adults in the United States prescribed opioid medications for cancer pain and for chronic non-cancer pain declined between 2012 and 2019, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Sachini Bandara and Emma McGinty of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Mark Bicket of the University of Michigan.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
