DR for me
5d ago
Dig into those shell companies where money was hidden. It’s been reported that $11,000 a day was moved. Make him pay every penny - plus give him some jail time till he has it paid.
Reply(2)
19
just one
5d ago
Take every penny, everything for the unimaginable harm he has caused for the Sandy Hook families and it still won’t be enough.
Reply(4)
34
Guest
4d ago
Investigate EVERY subsidiary. alex should never be allowed to host a show or give his opinions EVER again on air.
Reply
5
Marjorie Taylor Greene says it's unfair to ruin Alex Jones for defaming Sandy Hook parents, claims Infowars is right 'most of the time'
The far-right congresswoman again came to the defense of the conspiracy theorist after he was ordered to pay $45 million to Sandy Hook parents.
‘He has done more to further the cause of hate in the US than almost anyone’: the rise and fall of Alex Jones
For years, the Infowars provocateur has made millions of dollars spreading lies and disinformation on social media. Last week in a Texas court, he finally saw some comeuppance. But will this be the end of him – or is it just a temporary setback?
Alex Jones Goes Off on His ‘Damn Lawyers’ for Screwing Him Over
The day after Alex Jones learned on the stand that his own defense lawyers had sent a trove of text messages ostensibly proving that he had perjured himself to the opposing counsel in his defamation trial, the conspiracy theorist used his InfoWars platform to express his apparent shock and disappointment.After playing the clip from Wednesday of his public embarrassment, Jones said his lawyer “should have gotten up at that point” in trial and demanded to see specific evidence of his perjury. “I’m not attacking, it’s just a fact,” he insisted.Alex Jones lashed out at his "damn" lawyers after his cell...
MSNBC
Alex Jones explains plan to stiff Sandy Hook families he defamed
Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has already been found liable in multiple defamation cases for spreading lies about families of those killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. A trial kicked off last week in Texas to determine how much he will have to pay plaintiffs in one of the cases.
Alex Jones' lawyer – the one who accidentally leaked revealing texts – said Sandy Hook parents deserve just $8 in damages
Kyle Farrar, an attorney who represented the Sandy Hook victim's parents, maintained that the two parents deserved $150 million total in damages.
Tucker Carlson ‘Shitting Himself’ Scared That His Alex Jones Texts May Leak
This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.Tucker Carlson is “shitting himself” over the possibility that texts between him and far-right conspiracy loon Alex Jones will leak, a source close to the Fox News star told Confider. Carlson and the raving Infowars ranter trade text messages on a daily basis, according to two people familiar with their relationship. If made public, these sources said, the text messages would be “highly embarrassing” for Carlson. Two...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests Uvalde Students Needed JR-15s for Defense
The JR-15, which was introduced earlier this year, is a small semi-automatic assault weapon modeled after the larger AR-15 and marketed to children.
Alex Jones' ex-wife says he is 'truly mentally ill' in interview following trainwreck $4M defamation case where his lawyers accidentally sent his texts and emails to opposing counsel: Conspiracy theorist says his treatment in court was 'incredibly sick'
Alex Jones' ex-wife claims the conservative conspiracy theorist is 'mentally ill' and needs to be 'protected from himself and others.'. Kelly Nichols, 54, is hopeful the jury returns with a verdict that teaches Jones his 'delusional' behaviors are 'not acceptable.'. Nichols watched Jones apparently perjure himself in Texas court Wednesday...
Alex Jones’ attorney apologises for calling Sandy Hook lawyer a ‘liar’ and giving him the middle finger
A defence attorney representing far-right conspiracy broadcaster Alex Jones in his legal battle with families of Sandy Hook massacre victims issued an apology for his misconduct in a heated courtroom altercation where he was seen showing a middle finger to a plaintiff lawyer.“I apologise for yesterday’s outburst. It was not appropriate,” attorney F Andino Reynal said in a Texas court on Thursday before the jury took their seats in the room.A video of the altercation shared on social media showed Mr Reynal walking up to plaintiff lawyer Mark Banston and engaged visibly in a heated conversation with at least four...
See Alex Jones' reaction when mom confronts him with the truth about her son
Parents of Sandy Hook victims shared their devastating testimony in a Texas courtroom in one of several defamation cases against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones who also testified. CNN’s Miguel Marquez reports.
Her baby was dying. She needed an abortion to survive. But Texas was ready to let her die too
Her baby was going to die. It was highly likely that she was also going to die. The state of Texas refused to do anything.Instead, the only option for Kailee DeSpain was to make the 10-hour drive to New Mexico to have an abortion to save her life and then to have the ashes of the son that she and her husband so desperately wanted shipped back home in the mail.This is the reality of America in 2022.“My doctors said to me: ‘We’re going to be blunt – you have to be dying on the table and we have to...
bloomberglaw.com
Alex Jones Attorney Blunder ‘Dead on Arrival’ in Any Appeal (2)
Alex Jones is unlikely to be able to take advantage of his legal team’s mistake in releasing his text messages in his damages trial against parents of a Sandy Hook Elementary shooting victim. Any appeals in civil trials respond to a trial court’s rulings and evidence, not lawyer missteps,...
Alex Jones Slipped An Apology Note To A Sandy Hook Victim’s Mom
Last Friday, a Texas jury awarded $45.2 million to the parents of a boy killed in the Sandy Hook School shooting in their defamation suit against Alex Jones. The Infowars host and conspiracy theorist repeatedly claimed that the nation’s second deadliest school shooting was a hoax designed to bolster gun control policies. The very real tragedy of Sandy Hook claimed the lives of 20 children and six teachers.
Lindsey Graham seeks to dismiss 2020 Georgia election grand jury subpoena
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Attorneys for Sen. Lindsey Graham argued in federal court Wednesday that he should not be required to comply with a subpoena to testify before a grand jury about efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results. Judge Leigh Martin May asked attorneys for the South Carolina Republican...
Trey Gowdy: Alex Jones turned the death of children into a ten-year-long torture chamber for their parents
Fox News host Trey Gowdy reflected on the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting massacre, following the Alex Jones $$45.2M verdict on "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy." TREY GOWDY: The love of your life, the center of your universe, the source of your joy, has been killed at...
Cruz: After Uvalde shooting, law enforcement didn't tell Texas leaders the truth
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz told CBS 11 on Friday that law enforcement officers in Uvalde didn't tell him and other Texas leaders the truth about how they responded to the deadly mass shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers."They did not tell us the truth the day after the shooting," Cruz said. "In fact, almost everything they described happened turned out to be fake."When asked if the law enforcement officers lied to him Cruz said, "I was sitting at the table, sitting there with Greg Abbott and John Cornyn and everything they said...
Alex Jones' lawyer apologizes after heated courtroom spat and flipping bird to plaintiff attorney in Sandy Hook defamation trial
"I apologize for yesterday's outburst," Jones' defense attorney, F. Andino Reynal, told a Texas court on Thursday. "It wasn't appropriate."
MSNBC
Alex Jones' lack of humanity is monstrous. His trial is finally proving it.
There is no true victory when it comes to a person like Alex Jones, who used his platform on Infowars to lie about murdered children and let his followers harass their grieving parents. But what we witnessed in court this week was something approaching vindication after his years of deception. It is still worth it to hear and see Jones, a man who perhaps does the impossible and gives conspiracy theorists an even worse name than they deserve, squirm and sweat and finally admit under oath that he lied and that facts are facts.
First on CNN: Alex Jones' texts have been turned over to the January 6 committee, source says
Approximately two years' worth of text messages sent and received by Jones have been turned over to the House panel investigating the January 6 insurrection
Gunman Who Tried To Breach Cincinnati FBI Claimed Ties To Jan. 6, Proud Boys
Authorities are looking into Ricky Shiffer's self-proclaimed connections to the insurrection and extremists at the Capitol.
