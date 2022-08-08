Read full article on original website
Apple Day 2022 advance orders being accepted for historic Ft Riley pies
Fort Riley is open for business post-pandemic; and the Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley (HASFR) is gearing up for the 2022 Fall Apple Day Festival on September 24. Pie Queens Victoria Rios-Furlow and Penny Marvin say the secret pie recipe is more than 150 years old and belonged...
Riley County Seniors giving their time to remember 9/11 victims
Riley County Council on Aging Executive Board Chair Kevin Larson says residents at Riley County Senior Center are busy volunteering. The seniors prepared 150 flags the first day. They have a lot of work to prepare for the September 11th remembrance. Nearly 3,000 people were killed at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania 21 years ago.
Riley County remains in high incidence rate for COVID-19
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recorded 116 new COVID-19 cases for Riley County between July 30 and August 5. The latest report, out Wednesday, keeps Riley County in the HIGH incidence category with the current incidence rate of 156.3 per 100,000 people. This total does not include any at-home test results.
Manhattan offers initial support for drafting MOU with Housing Authority on downtown project
Manhattan City Commissioners Tuesday supported drafting a memorandum of understanding with the Manhattan Housing Authority, currently eyeing the sky above a city-owned parking lot as the site for a new affordable housing building Downtown. Though a nearby senior service agency expressed concerns that things were moving too quickly. The project...
Fundraisers established for Wamego family involved in fatal crash
Local fundraisers have been established for a Wamego family of four involved in a fatal crash Wednesday on Highway 24. The Tinkel family were in a pickup that overturned after a semi rear ended their vehicle and an SUV just east of Wamego. The crash killed 37-year-old Randy Tinkel and seriously injured his wife, 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel, a Wamego Central Elementary School teacher. The couple’s 7 and 2-year-old boys were transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries. A hospital official confirmed Friday afternoon to KMAN that both boys remain in critical condition. KMAN has not been able to confirm the mother’s condition.
Feds: Man defrauded millions from Kansas DCF contractor
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Federal officials allege that a New York man defrauded an organization that provides foster and adoption services to Kansas out of about $10.7 million. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas filed a civil asset forfeiture case Aug. 1 alleging that William Whymark and his company WMK Research, which is based in Mount Kisco, N.Y., defrauded Saint Francis Ministries, based in Salina, Kansas.
Manhattan Regional Airport runway reconstruction price tag significantly reduced
Nine months ahead of a planned major reconstruction of the Manhattan Regional Airport, the cost estimate on the project has been significantly reduced from what it was just a year ago. In July 2021, airport officials were looking at a $47 million total project, with the local share estimated around...
County Engineer advises smoke in area and road work starts next week
Riley County Assistant Engineer Evan McMillan told commissioners Thursday about some work that will be starting next week. He anticipates the brush will burn for about a week, keeping smoke in the area. The asphalt overlay will take about a month to complete. His department has another project on the...
One killed, 4 injured in crash east of Wamego
One person was killed Wednesday and four others were seriously injured, following a three vehicle crash east of Wamego. It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. near Highway 24 and Airport Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a pickup carrying four individuals was eastbound on the highway waiting to make a left turn. An SUV slowed from behind as it approached the turning truck, when a Midwest Concrete semi truck plowed into both vehicles from behind. The SUV came to rest on its side north of the highway, while the pickup, carrying a family of four, rolled onto its top.
Emmett man busted for cultivating a controlled substance
Authorities in Pottawatomie County have arrested an Emmett man on suspicion of growing marijuana. Sheriff Shane Jager says 56-year-old Brien Montgomery was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of cultivation of a controlled substance, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted in the execution of a search warrant at Montgomery’s Emmett home.
Riley County fire crews safely rescue driver following crash near Randolph
Crews with Riley County Fire District No. 1 made a rescue early Friday morning after a car crashed into a tree line just west of the Green Randolph Road bridge near Fancy Creek State Park. Shortly after 4 a.m. crews from two north county stations were dispatched and made access...
Broadcast Schedule Announced for 2022 Volleyball Season
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – K-State volleyball will have all 12 home matches broadcast across multiple platforms in 2022, including a nationally televised match on ESPNU against Iowa State, K-State Athletics and Big 12 Conference officials announced Friday. Beginning with the home opener at Bramlage Coliseum on August...
