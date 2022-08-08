Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It’s The 23rd Annual Senior Expo Coming in September
Get ready because it's almost time for the 23rd Annual Senior Expo brought to you by Wadley Regional Medical Center. Be sure to mark your calendars and join the fun on Friday, September 16, 2022. It will all start at 9 AM and go to Noon at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center located at 4610 Cowhorn Creek Loop in Texarkana. Over 100 professionals will be there to talk with you about their products, services and more that benefit anyone 50 years of age and older.
Cool Off With Water Races For a Great Cause on Saturday in Texarkana
Get ready to cool off and have some fun Saturday, August 13 and it's all for a great cause. It's the Water Races at Mallard Pond. The event all benefits our friends at Runnin' WJ Ranch. There will be fun for the whole family. There will be Pedal Boat Races and Kayak Races, a Tricycle Parade plus food and games.
Rockers ‘Teazur’ And ‘Heather Linn’ Highlight The Live Music In Texarkana
Hard rockers "Teazur" and "Heather Lin And The Deacons" are just some of the great bands you can see this weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
