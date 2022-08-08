ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Gyro Skillet

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Tommy’s Home Run Family Restaurant, 7839 Sheridan Road, is no-frills, family-run diner offering breakfast and lunch classics...
KENOSHA, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

In case you missed it, Soup Bros. is closed

We’re not sure how we missed this, but the big “FOR LEASE” sign in the window ain’t lying: longtime Walker’s Point soup hotspot Soup Bros. (209 W. Florida St.) is permanently closed. The friendly folks around the corner at Soup Bros.’ sister restaurant, Boo-Boo’s Sandwich Shop, tell us it’s been closed for a few weeks. Why? Staffing struggles, we were told, and the desire to “go out on a high note.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha’s Luke Frederick to be featured in Times Square

Kenosha.com is a local, digital media platform offering interesting, engaging content created by experienced journalists and local professionals. The platform features a wide range of content including news, features, profiles and reviews, showcasing Kenosha’s outstanding people, places and events. Luke Frederick of Kenosha will appear in the bright lights...
KENOSHA, WI
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Kenosha, WI
Food & Drinks
Kenosha, WI
Lifestyle
City
Kenosha, WI
milwaukeemag.com

12 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: 12-14

The iconic Wisconsin State Fair will be going strong all weekend and wrapping up on Sunday. The fair features carnival rides and games, live music, livestock barns and shows, shopping and, of course, plenty of fried food. Tickets can be purchased online ahead of time or at the state fair gates.
MILWAUKEE, WI
familydestinationsguide.com

50 Best Restaurants in Milwaukee, WI — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Milwaukee in Wisconsin is the perfect place to go on a food trip. The city has everything any food buff is looking for, with its thriving culinary industry. You’ll find many dining spots that whip up exquisite plates in this place, all perfect for your palate. Just take your...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
WISCONSIN STATE
wauwatosa.net

My leaves have these weird bumps on them

In late summer or early fall, some residents will reach out and ask us about these weird bumps on the bottom of leaves. These strange bumps can be called “galls.” They grow in response to tiny insects, and they’re very common. Through the process of photosynthesis, trees produce sugars which get stored in their leaves, stems, and trunks. Some insects take advantage of those sugars by feeding on them. This is an amazing interplay of the insect and plant world. In most cases insects don’t do enough damage to plant tissues to cause permanent harm to our trees, though there are exceptions such as Emerald Ash Borer.
WAUWATOSA, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

It’s Time to Say Goodbye to the Former Northridge Mall

I, like most people who grew up on the far northwest side of Milwaukee, remember Northridge mall. It was a bustling place, full of stores and other shopping and entertainment. It was chic, and it was neatly positioned on my side of town—a neighborhood filled with hardworking middle and upper middle-income homeowners. It was a beacon of our neighborhood, until it wasn’t.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | New Festival Foods in Hartford, WI now open

Hartford, WI – The new Festival Foods in Hartford, WI opened today, Friday, August 12, 2022. Actually, the store had shoppers on Thursday, and there was a total buzz of activity as the bakery cases were filled, deli trays were stacked, the meat counter was loaded with prime cuts, and the final to-do list was checked as the new store prepped to officially open.
HARTFORD, WI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Baby giraffe born outdoors at Wisconsin zoo as visitors look on

MILWAUKEE — Guests at Wisconsin’s Milwaukee County Zoo were treated to a rare sight last week: a baby reticulated giraffe born outdoors, right before their eyes. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and NPR, the healthy calf – the fourth for mother Ziggy and father Bahatika – arrived shortly before 12:30 p.m. Aug. 4 in the outdoor giraffe habitat as visitors looked on. Although zoos usually usher giraffes inside to give birth, Ziggy’s fast labor and reluctance to move inside forced a change of plans, the Journal Sentinel reported.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Hidden Gems

No matter how much of Wisconsin you’ve explored, there’s always so much more waiting to be discovered. Here’s to making new memories surrounded by the ones you hold dearest!. Shop and dine locally in Galesville (Trempealeau County) Explore Galesville’s Downtown Historic District at the Galesville Farmer’s Market....
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

2022 China Lights return to Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — The popular China Lights festival returns to Milwaukee County's Boerner Botanical Gardens after a two-year hiatus. This year’s festival intends to tell a story that’s in the childhood memories of many people. The 2022 theme is “Adventure in Lantern Wonderland”. Organizers are prepared...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wlip.com

Listen: Kenosha Co. Fair Preview-Fairest Edition

One of the best moments at the Kenosha County Fair every year is the crowning of the “Fairest of the Fair”. KCF manager Denise Zirbel gave us a preview…. Join WLIP live at the fair this coming Wednesday through Friday. For the KCF schedule and events, go to kenoshacofair.com.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
communityjournal.net

China Lights Lantern Festival Returns to Milwaukee After Two-Year Hiatus

Milwaukee – China Lights, the wildly popular Chinese lantern festival, is returning to Milwaukee County’s Boerner Botanical Gardens for the fifth time this fall, and tickets go on sale on Aug 11. The China Lights lantern festival, presented by Tri-City Bank, is a partnership between Milwaukee County Parks...

