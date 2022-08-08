ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbaltimore.com

Dog bites officer in the groin in southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A dog bit an officer in the groin in the Morrell Park neighborhood of southwest Baltimore, according to The Baltimore City Police Department. At around 5:15 officers were sent to a stabbing on the 2400 block of Washington Blvd when the dog attacked and injured the officer.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Funeral arrangements set for 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder

The family of 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder on Wednesday announced her funeral arrangements. Video above: Vigil held for teen, family believes shooting was intentional. NyKayla was fatally shot on her front porch Saturday in west Baltimore. There will be a viewing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 18 at...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'It's like a black cloud': More than a dozen teens have been killed in Baltimore this year

BALTIMORE -- More than a dozen teenagers have been murdered in Baltimore so far in 2022, according to Baltimore police.WJZ reviewed data released from the department over a period of a few days and found that since July 29, at least eight teenagers have been shot in Baltimore and at least four of those victims died. Katrina Armwood is the founder of the non-profit The Honesty Foundation and lives in the Edmondson Village, a neighborhood that has experienced the death of at least four teenagers in the last year. The latest tragedy came Saturday when 15-year-old Nykayia Strawder was...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Firefighter shot in face with air pellet gun, another's arm hit by fleeing car, officials say

BALTIMORE -- A firefighter was shot in the face with an air pellet gun and another's arm was hit by a fleeing vehicle, officials said.The incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of 2400 Wilgrey Court in the Westport neighborhood, as first responders were attending to a medical call."A car basically drove up by them and basically began firing what we call an air pellet gun," said Assistant Chief Roman Clark.One firefighter was hit in the face, prompting another to get out of the fire engine."One of the other members who actually got out of the vehicle was...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot multiple times in Sandtown-Winchester

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was wounded Tuesday in a shooting in West Baltimore's Sandtown-Winchester section, city police said. Police were called to the 1700 block of North Mount Street around 5 p.m. after a report of a shooting. There, officers found the victim who had been shot in...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man and Officer identified in Baltimore death investigation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man who died while in police custody was identified, along with an officer involved in the incident, Monday. According to police, on August 4, 2022 at about 11:15 a.m., Baltimore Police Officers responded to a scene near Sherwood Avenue for the report of an overdose.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Judge schedules December trial date for Shanteari Weems

BALTIMORE – A tentative trial date has been set for the Baltimore County day-care owner accused of shooting her husband during a confrontation over allegations that he molested children in her care.During a Tuesday status hearing, prosecutors and defense attorneys for Shanteari Weems agreed to schedule a jury trial for Dec. 6, according to Washington, D.C. court records, and a Nov. 28 hearing to determine if both parties are prepared to go to trial.Weems is charged with assault with intent to kill and possession of an unregistered firearm, as well as other offenses, in connection with the July 21 shooting...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Casino and Hotel kidnapping defendant sentenced to 14 years in prison

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man accused of kidnapping was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. According to his guilty plea, in February 2021, Anthony Erik Hebron AKA "Pain", 29, along with co-defendants Darius Young, a/k/a “Mup”, 30, Christopher Young, 27, Lamar Perkins, 28, and Tray Sherman, 27, all of D.C., worked together to kidnap a man from a Maryland casino and hotel.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

'I will get justice': Heartbroken mother of 15-year-old girl shot in West Baltimore demands answers

BALTIMORE -- The mother of 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder is demanding answers after the shooting death of her daughter Saturday night in Edmondson Village. It happened in the 600-block of Linnard Street."My last thing I said to my child was, 'I love you.' She said, 'I love you too mother,'" Nykerah Strawder told WJZ through tears. Police said a 9-year-old boy shot Nykayla on her mother's front porch, dropped the weapon, then ran. Under a new state law, the child cannot be charged due to his age. But an adult could face charges if they were negligent in securing the weapon. ...
BALTIMORE, MD

