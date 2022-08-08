Read full article on original website
Sheriff indicted on misconduct, witness tampering charges
Attorney General Daniel Cameron says a western Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and tampering with a witness. Cameron said in a statement that a grand jury handed down the two-count indictment Wednesday against 57-year-old Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones. Details on what led to the charges weren’t released.
Kentucky launches judicial commission on mental health
Kentucky’s Supreme Court has launched a commission aimed at improving the judicial system’s approach to cases involving mental health, substance use and intellectual disabilities. The new Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health will work to improve the practice, quality and timeliness of the judicial response to cases involving...
FEMA faces criticism for response as flood death count grows
The number of people who died as a result of flash flooding in eastern Kentucky has risen to 39. Governor Andy Beshear says the death count rose when a death was counted in Breathitt County. He didn't identify the person or provide details. On Thursday, the governor criticized the Federal Emergency Management Agency for denying too many requests for assistance in the flood-ravaged Appalachian region.
Governor says FEMA denying too many requests for assistance
Governor says the Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying too many requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear urged those getting turned down to take their cases directly to agency representatives in the region. Beshear said Thursday he's grateful for the quick response to the catastrophic flooding and the deployment of agency officials to the region.
Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
Kentucky Little League team one game away from Williamsport
Kentucky's entry in the quest for the Little League World Series is one game away from a trip to Williamsport. The team of 10- to 12-year-olds from London escaped Wednesday with a 1-0 win over Hamilton, Ohio. That puts Kentucky into the Great Lakes Regional final Thursday against Hagerstown, Indiana.
Illinois State Fair kicks off with debut of butter cow
Officials from the Illinois State Fair unveiled this year's traditional Butter Cow on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield on Wednesday. It's like throwing out the first pitch at a ball game, as it officially opens the fair festivities now underway through August 21. Sculptor Sarah Pratt put the cow...
