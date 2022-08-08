ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
Salon

Supreme Court ruling sparks alarm over Missouri law banning pregnant women from getting divorced

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Under an old Missouri law from 1973, a woman cannot get a divorce finalized if she is pregnant; she can file for divorce, but it won't be finalized as long as she is pregnant. In 2022, abortion rights defenders are worried about the law's ramifications now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court after 49 years.
The Associated Press

Judge to decide if firing squad or electric chair is cruel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Whether South Carolina can start executing prisoners again either with a firing squad or electric chair is now in the hands of a judge after a trial over whether shooting or electrocuting inmates is cruel and unusual punishment banned by the U.S. Constitution. Lawyers for four death row inmates argued this week the prisoners would feel terrible pain whether their bodies were “cooking” by electricity or heart stopped by marksman’s bullet — assuming they are on target. Attorneys for the state countered with their own experts who said death by the yet-to-be-used firing squad or the rarely-used-this-century electric chair would be instantaneous and the condemned would not feeling any pain. The state Supreme Court ordered Judge Jocelyn Newman to rule within 30 days, but it almost certainly won’t be the end of the case. Whichever side loses is expected to appeal. From 1995 to 2011 - when the state’s last execution was performed - South Carolina carried out the death penalty on 36 prisoners with lethal injections. But the state’s supply of lethal injection drugs expired in 2013, and pharmaceutical companies have refused to sell more for executions.
Daily Mail

Missouri Attorney General Schmitt wins state's Republican primary after Trump causes confusion by endorsing 'Eric' - without specifying which of two candidates he meant

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican primary election to replace retiring Senator Roy Blunt on Tuesday night, bringing an end to a crowded and expensive race. Schmitt managed to come out on top of a 21-candidate primary field that also included sitting House Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy...
MSNBC

Kansas sends loud message to U.S. about abortion

Voters came together across party lines to protect abortion rights in Kansas, a deeply red state. Kansas-based journalist Sarah Smarsh and law professor Michele Goodwin joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to help break down what happened in Kansas and discuss what it means in the fight for abortion rights across the U.S. Aug. 7, 2022.
bloomberglaw.com

Judge Invites Supreme Court to Further Erode Miranda Warnings

Welcome back to another edition of Opening Argument, a reported column where I dig into complicated novel questions of law and unpack disputes that are dividing appeals courts. Today: A look at how lower courts are applying the Supreme Court’s latest ruling on Miranda warnings. Police officers are supposed...
Kansas Reflector

These four dumb responses totally misread the stunning Kansas abortion rights vote

You could tell that no one was prepared for the nearly 20-point victory by abortion rights forces in Kansas by the incredibly dumb takes that soon followed. Anti-abortion supporters, insulated by the U.S. Supreme Court over the past half-century from the unpopularity of their beliefs, were faced with a broad public rebuke. This wasn’t a […] The post These four dumb responses totally misread the stunning Kansas abortion rights vote appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Akron Beacon Journal

Letters: Ohio attorney general wrongly battles anti-discrimination policy; Supreme Court

Regarding the July 31 article, "Ohio joins lawsuit to stop USDA ban," I fervently oppose the anti-LGBTQ+ policy position that the Ohio attorney general appears to support. The Food and Nutrition Service program is expanding discrimination protections under U.S. Department of Agriculture policy to include adding gender identity and sexual orientation as a protected class on the basis of sex under Title IX as of May.
Idaho Capital Sun

Judge to hear DOJ lawsuit over Idaho’s abortion trigger law on Aug. 22

A hearing will take place on Aug. 22 for the U.S. Department of Justice’s lawsuit against the state of Idaho over its abortion trigger law, according to federal court documents. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill, who will preside over the case, held an informal status conference with the two parties on Friday to set […] The post Judge to hear DOJ lawsuit over Idaho’s abortion trigger law on Aug. 22 appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
