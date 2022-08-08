ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Watch: Matthew Stafford throws smooth no-look pass at Rams practice

By Joe Vitale
 4 days ago
Matthew Stafford, the reigning Super Bowl champion, is back for another run at winning it all in 2022.

He’s battling through some elbow pain, but he looked perfectly fine slinging the football around on Saturday.

Check out this no-look pass he threw to Allen Robinson:

And here’s a much better angle:

Stafford battled with an elbow injury last season and received an injection in it this offseason. He did not throw during the Rams‘ spring workouts and he recently got a day off from throwing.

McVay told reporters on Thursday that it was because the quarterback was experiencing some pain in his arm. He added that Stafford’s injury is “a little bit abnormal for a quarterback.”

Fans and media went wild, but Stafford has had enough of the questions.

“You guys want to talk to me about something other than my right arm?” Stafford said after taking seven straight questions about his elbow to start Saturday’s press conference.

The reigning Super Bowl champ Stafford, who is on a workload management to ensure his health for Week 1, looked perfectly fine on Saturday, though.

McVay was thrilled with what he saw.

“He threw it all over the yard today, looked really good, felt good,” McVay said of Stafford’s performance on Saturday.

These no-look passes are nothing new for the former Georgia quarterback? Remember this one from the Super Bowl?

