Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Local Families Invited to Back-to-School FairProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Mom Calls Out Chuck E. Cheese Mascot for Ignoring Her Black ChildBriana BelcherWayne, NJ
Morris County’s 9/11 Remembrance CeremonyMorristown Minute
Warehouse proposal worries Cornwall neighbors
CORNWALL - Jerry and Carolyn Brauer fell in love with their house on Stately Oaks back in 1978. Now semi-retired, Jerry Brauer said he and his wife enjoy the serenity of the neighborhood more and more every day. But on Jan. 25, the neighborhood was notified that a developer hopes...
hvmag.com
Introducing The Catskill Project, a Passive House Community
The Catskill Project is a passive house community in Livingston Manor. The homes, comfortable and modern in design, are built to leave a limited carbon footprint. As the effects of climate change become increasingly obvious, many companies have responded by sourcing materials responsibly, decreasing waste, and reducing their carbon footprint. This is so in contemporary architecture—and subsequently, in development and real estate—wherein the term “passive house” has entered the lexicon. A passive house is a structure that meets certain criteria of energy efficiency such as thermal comfort, primary energy demand, and “airtightness.”
Construction Underway at Goshen, NY Plaza
Residents of this Orange County, NY town and village are looking forward to new beginnings. A once vacant plaza is now underway with several small businesses bringing their own ideas into place. On-site, this 13-acre property will soon become a retail outlet and more for the community. The Goshen Plaza...
Mid-Hudson News Network
DEC gives Middletown go-ahead to supply water to new forensic psych center
MIDDLETOWN – The state-run Mid-Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Center on Route 17M in the Town of Goshen is scheduled to be replaced with a modern facility on the same property and sewer and water service was a concern. The state agency that operates the center wants to acquire its water...
rcbizjournal.com
Stony Point Town Board Set To Vote To Authorize Sale Of Letchworth Property
MOU Calls For Relocating Town Justice Court To Kirkbride; Building A New 10,000 Square-Foot Recreation Center On Town Land. The Town of Stony Point is set to unveil the agreement it has reached with a prospective regional developer who has proposed to build a multi-faceted community-oriented mix of residential and senior units on 31.2 acres of the town-owned and largely abandoned Letchworth Village property.
Dutchess County Fair Includes Special Hours for Sensitive Persons
Going to the county fair (the Dutchess County Fair in this case) might be an annual tradition for you and your family. But what about families that include members that have developmental disabilities or are sensitive to sensory experiences?. Going to the fair takes on a whole new meaning when...
rocklanddaily.com
Meyer Tauber, Owner of Metrex Realty, Talks About the Ups and Downs of the Rockland Real Estate Market
Rockland Real Estate professional Meyer Tauber, owner of Metrex Realty and CEO of Metrex Companies, speaks with Rockland Daily about the latest trends in Rockland's hot real estate market. Rockland Daily: Given climbing interest rates, the housing market seems to be slowing down after the mad rush to buy houses...
warwickadvertiser.com
Youth Wellness Festival to provide info and activities for families
Yoga, sensory tables, speakers and demos will be among attractions at the Youth Wellness Festival on Sunday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Thomas Bull Memorial Park, at 211 Rt. 416 in Montgomery, NY. Presented by the Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition and the Orange County Prevention...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Woodstock planners suspect possible bait and switch
A Calamar Lane property owner has proposed a seven-unit motel on property that once had affordable rentals for locals until a 2018 fire destroyed a home and several other buildings. An earlier iteration of the proposal had included primarily single-family housing and the change led Woodstock Planning Board Chair Peter...
Is this Historic Orange County Museum Haunted?
Have you noticed that there are a lot of paranormal investigations here in the Hudson Valley? The Travel Channel is always featuring shows about hauntings and ghosts, and quite a few have been about the Hudson Valley. We’re an old area with lots of history, so if ghosts do exist, it would be no surprise that they exist right here. And we’re about to find out if they are present at one particular museum in Orange County.
warwickadvertiser.com
Water treatment plant upgrades questioned
Scrutiny of improvements to Warwick’s water treatment plant was roused by questions from Matthew Sullivan at the Village Board of Trustees meeting last week. He had run for mayor this year on a platform that included infrastructure upgrades, contending that Village infrastructure was crumbling. However, at the meeting he...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Vacant Middletown commercial building collapses
MIDDLETOWN – The former shirt factory building at 21 Academy Avenue in Middletown collapsed Monday afternoon sending bricks and rubble crashing down. A portion of the debris struck an adjacent house. Mayor Joseph DeStefano told Mid-Hudson News that the city took over the building for failure to pay back...
rocklanddaily.com
ROCKLAND RESPONDS: County Executive Ed Day Sheds Light on the Legality of Renting Backyard Pools
I would like to know what the law is when it comes to renting out my backyard pool. I believe there are even sites where you can list your pool, like an Airbnb of sorts but for pools. Is this legal for me to use such a site or even to post elsewhere? Specifically, is it legal only under certain circumstances (like if I am properly insured for this)? What if my neighbor doesn’t like that I am doing this - will they have a legitimate complaint about how I use my pool? And finally, even if I’m not renting it out, what if I happen to have a lot of friends who like to use my pool - are there any limits on that kind of thing? I have asked around, and I just can’t seem to get a clear answer on all of this.
Proposed apartment building draws criticism in Washingtonville
Village officials are considering a proposal to demolish a house at 61 East Main St. to build a 28-unit apartment building and parking lot.
roi-nj.com
ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell appoints grocery guru to oversee operations
Sunrise ShopRite, the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell, has appointed Mike Jacob as vice president of operations, according to a Monday announcement. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations for both supermarkets and...
Westchester County to launch $10 million landlord, tenant assistance program
Westchester County is launching a $10 million dollar landlord and tenant assistance program.
rocklanddaily.com
Care 365 North’s Ribbon Cutting Includes Incredible Gesture to Benefit Entire Rockland Community
Care 365 is opening its second state-of-the-art medical community-driven care facility, offering the ultimate in personalized service. The new Pomona facility includes centers for health care, imaging, lab and diagnostics, and cardio care, just like its Monsey counterpart. The new facility opened its doors on Tuesday afternoon, August 9. The...
Attention Tenants: Rent Control Established in Ulster County, NY
With the increased amount of gas, products, and possibly rent, residents are questioning when it will end. Along with the price of houses, renting has also increased for some tenants. However, there's good news for renters in Ulster County, NY. In Ulster County, NY a system has been established for...
Cool Cars, Scrumptious BBQ, and Live Music this Weekend in Goshen
I know there are a lot of car shows this time of the year here in the Hudson Valley, and one of the best and the biggest will be this weekend in Goshen in Orange County. And this show is open to cars, trucks, buggies, bikes, and anything with wheels and a motor. That’s a lot of vehicles to check out.
nyacknewsandviews.com
Anonymous ‘Termination’ Petition Rattles Spring Valley
This week in the Villages: Spring Valley braces against an anonymous push for dissolution. Polio findings in Rockland continue to raise alarms for public officials. Plus, your weekly weather prediction, Covid updates, upcoming meetings and much more! What do you think we should be covering in your village? Send us stories, ideas, pictures and feedback at info@nyacknewsandviews.com. Read about our plans for the future here.
