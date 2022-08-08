ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, NY

Warehouse proposal worries Cornwall neighbors

CORNWALL - Jerry and Carolyn Brauer fell in love with their house on Stately Oaks back in 1978. Now semi-retired, Jerry Brauer said he and his wife enjoy the serenity of the neighborhood more and more every day. But on Jan. 25, the neighborhood was notified that a developer hopes...
CORNWALL, NY
Introducing The Catskill Project, a Passive House Community

The Catskill Project is a passive house community in Livingston Manor. The homes, comfortable and modern in design, are built to leave a limited carbon footprint. As the effects of climate change become increasingly obvious, many companies have responded by sourcing materials responsibly, decreasing waste, and reducing their carbon footprint. This is so in contemporary architecture—and subsequently, in development and real estate—wherein the term “passive house” has entered the lexicon. A passive house is a structure that meets certain criteria of energy efficiency such as thermal comfort, primary energy demand, and “airtightness.”
LIVINGSTON MANOR, NY
Construction Underway at Goshen, NY Plaza

Residents of this Orange County, NY town and village are looking forward to new beginnings. A once vacant plaza is now underway with several small businesses bringing their own ideas into place. On-site, this 13-acre property will soon become a retail outlet and more for the community. The Goshen Plaza...
GOSHEN, NY
City
Warwick, NY
Stony Point Town Board Set To Vote To Authorize Sale Of Letchworth Property

MOU Calls For Relocating Town Justice Court To Kirkbride; Building A New 10,000 Square-Foot Recreation Center On Town Land. The Town of Stony Point is set to unveil the agreement it has reached with a prospective regional developer who has proposed to build a multi-faceted community-oriented mix of residential and senior units on 31.2 acres of the town-owned and largely abandoned Letchworth Village property.
STONY POINT, NY
Youth Wellness Festival to provide info and activities for families

Yoga, sensory tables, speakers and demos will be among attractions at the Youth Wellness Festival on Sunday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Thomas Bull Memorial Park, at 211 Rt. 416 in Montgomery, NY. Presented by the Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition and the Orange County Prevention...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Woodstock planners suspect possible bait and switch

A Calamar Lane property owner has proposed a seven-unit motel on property that once had affordable rentals for locals until a 2018 fire destroyed a home and several other buildings. An earlier iteration of the proposal had included primarily single-family housing and the change led Woodstock Planning Board Chair Peter...
WOODSTOCK, NY
Is this Historic Orange County Museum Haunted?

Have you noticed that there are a lot of paranormal investigations here in the Hudson Valley? The Travel Channel is always featuring shows about hauntings and ghosts, and quite a few have been about the Hudson Valley. We’re an old area with lots of history, so if ghosts do exist, it would be no surprise that they exist right here. And we’re about to find out if they are present at one particular museum in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Water treatment plant upgrades questioned

Scrutiny of improvements to Warwick’s water treatment plant was roused by questions from Matthew Sullivan at the Village Board of Trustees meeting last week. He had run for mayor this year on a platform that included infrastructure upgrades, contending that Village infrastructure was crumbling. However, at the meeting he...
WARWICK, NY
Vacant Middletown commercial building collapses

MIDDLETOWN – The former shirt factory building at 21 Academy Avenue in Middletown collapsed Monday afternoon sending bricks and rubble crashing down. A portion of the debris struck an adjacent house. Mayor Joseph DeStefano told Mid-Hudson News that the city took over the building for failure to pay back...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Economy
ROCKLAND RESPONDS: County Executive Ed Day Sheds Light on the Legality of Renting Backyard Pools

I would like to know what the law is when it comes to renting out my backyard pool. I believe there are even sites where you can list your pool, like an Airbnb of sorts but for pools. Is this legal for me to use such a site or even to post elsewhere? Specifically, is it legal only under certain circumstances (like if I am properly insured for this)? What if my neighbor doesn’t like that I am doing this - will they have a legitimate complaint about how I use my pool? And finally, even if I’m not renting it out, what if I happen to have a lot of friends who like to use my pool - are there any limits on that kind of thing? I have asked around, and I just can’t seem to get a clear answer on all of this.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell appoints grocery guru to oversee operations

Sunrise ShopRite, the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell, has appointed Mike Jacob as vice president of operations, according to a Monday announcement. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations for both supermarkets and...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Anonymous ‘Termination’ Petition Rattles Spring Valley

This week in the Villages: Spring Valley braces against an anonymous push for dissolution. Polio findings in Rockland continue to raise alarms for public officials. Plus, your weekly weather prediction, Covid updates, upcoming meetings and much more! What do you think we should be covering in your village? Send us stories, ideas, pictures and feedback at info@nyacknewsandviews.com. Read about our plans for the future here.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

