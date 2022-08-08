Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
State Fair of Texas: The Big Tex Choice Awards' finalists announced
DALLAS — For years, the State Fair of Texas has been the stage for food connoisseurs to share their experimental meal concoctions from savory items to sweet treats. Aug. 28 will be the 18th Annual Big Tex® Choice Awards and its top finalists have been announced. Every year,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
N.C. loosens alcohol restrictions, but some rules still chafe bar owners
DURHAM, N.C. — The alcohol industry is changing in North Carolina. Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill in July that says customers no longer need to be members at bars in order to get a drink. The old laws required business owners to charge a small fee so patrons...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Mayor Adams threatens to campaign against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
An escalating war of words between Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas reached new heights today when the mayor threatened to campaign against the governor this fall. The two have been at odds over migrants being sent to New York City from Texas by the governor. Although...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Almost 5,000 people attended first N.C. Pet Expo
RALEIGH, N.C. – The first ever North Carolina Pet Expo wrapped up on Sunday. The two-day event was held this weekend at the state fairgrounds in Raleigh, and organizers say it was a success. What You Need To Know. The first ever N.C. Pet Expo was held Saturday and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Activist pushes staffers to unionize on anniversary of Cuomo's resignation
New York government looks differently in the year since former Gov. Andrew Cuomo stepped down after a decade at the helm, with leaders continuing to push for a new era of transparency and accountability. But activists say it will take much greater political courage to see true change in Albany.
spectrumlocalnews.com
You survived the hottest July on record in Texas
A look back at the data confirms what we already knew: this past month was a record-busting sizzler. There was little to no rainfall to provide heat relief. Reports from the Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon show July 2022 in a tie with 2011 for hottest July on record across the Lone Star State. Preliminary data says this is the second hottest June-July in Texas history, and hottest May-July and April-July in Texas history.
spectrumlocalnews.com
5 things to know about the new school year as COVID numbers climb again in N.C.
College students are starting to move back into their dorms. Younger students in North Carolina’s traditional-calendar schools are getting ready to start a new year in a couple short weeks. North Carolina’s coronavirus case numbers have seen a bump in recent weeks, fueled by yet another new variant. But...
spectrumlocalnews.com
State labor officials will study employment of transgender New Yorkers
State Department of Labor officials will conduct a study of the employment picture facing transgender people in New York as part of a bill signed Wednesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. "As the birthplace of the movement for LGBTQ+ equality, New York must always push forward to ensure all New Yorkers...
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul approves law promoting New York's jobs bank
A bill creating a public awareness campaign for the New York State Job Bank was signed into law Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul in order to help promote employment in the state. The measure is meant to boost the job bank as an online resource, part of the state Department of Labor, to help people seeking jobs with more than 250,000 positions in a variety of sectors.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York regulators reject North Country solar farm plan
New York regulators on Tuesday rejected a proposed 180-megawatt solar farm project in the state's North Country region as efforts to transition to more renewable forms of energy clash with conservation concerns. The state's environmental and electric generation siting board turned down approval for the project, planned for the towns...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Zeldin wants an 'across-the-board' tax cut
Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin would push the "largest tax cut" in New York history if elected this November and indicated Monday he wants to cut taxes in virtually every corner of the state budget. The details of Zeldin's plan, however, are not yet specifically spelled out. At the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Founder of new Raleigh recovery facility shares his story of addiction and the center's plans
RALEIGH, N.C. — Over the last 20 years, more than 28,000 North Carolinians have died because of a drug overdose, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. And substance abuse has only increased as a result of the pandemic. That's why a new facility in the Triangle is trying to help.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York will no longer use 'inmate' for people in prison
New York's law books will no longer use the word "inmate" to describe people in prison as part of a measure signed Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Use of the word "inmate" has come under criticism by advocates who have sought changes to New York's criminal justice system, arguing the term dehumanizes people. Laws in New York will now refer to people in prison as "incarcerated individuals."
spectrumlocalnews.com
Off-duty police officers now prohibited from carrying guns at New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Off-duty police officers will no longer be allowed to carry firearms while attending the New York State Fair, according to a memo sent to police departments by the New York State Police. Civilians have long been banned from bringing firearms onto the fairgrounds, but there has...
spectrumlocalnews.com
NY State Police: Man dies in fall while fleeing from police
A man who fled from a state trooper during a traffic stop was found dead at the bottom of a steep embankment in Durham, New York State Police said Tuesday. The trooper made the traffic stop due to a traffic violation on County Route 67 at O’Hara Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday, police said in a statement. A passenger in a pickup truck, later identified as Christopher Stanton, 40, of Tannersville, ran into a wooded area on the west side of the road, police said. A trooper soon located him injured at the bottom of the embankment, police said.
Comments / 0