Gary Coley
4d ago
so all of this so-called green energy is going to cost the people more and more and more
RECESSION transition JOE !
4d ago
what will they do when the oceans rise 12 feet like the experts say?
WDBJ7.com
What Virginians need to know about this year’s one-time tax rebate
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This fall, taxpayers in Virginia may get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if they’re eligible for this year’s one-time tax rebate. The rebate is part of a bipartisan plan passed through the state budget in this year’s...
Road Improvements: Biden Administration announces funding for transportation projects in Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story from July 15, 2022. The Biden Administration is giving $64.2 million to Virginia as a part of an infrastructure rebuilding program, the Department of Transportation announced Thursday. “We are proud to support so many...
Augusta Free Press
Leading lawn and garden manufacturer selects Virginia for expansion
Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the city of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second lawn and garden operation in the Virginia, alongside Mountain...
Award-winning craft distillery announces expansion in Virginia
Award-winning craft distillery MurLarkey Distilled Spirits will be relocating and expanding its operations within Prince William County.
4 Virginia Counties Named on List of Top 20 Healthiest Counties in the U.S.
(otmman/Adobe Stock Images) U.S. News recently their ranking of the healthiest 500 counties in the country. The article reviewed 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents and used 89 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories to make their rankings.
Why are flags at half-staff today in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the official order to lower the United States flags and the state of Virginia flags to half-staff.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia to receive more than $64 million in funding from infrastructure bill
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a bipartisan effort to rebuild and provide jobs for the United States, will provide $64,207,045 in federal funding to go toward Virginia infrastructure projects. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced the grant award Tuesday. Awarded through the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American...
What does it take to get a teaching license in Virginia?
What does it take to get certified to teach in Virginia? News 3 Investigators looks into what it takes to get a Virginia teaching license.
WHSV
Virginia declares more waterways damaged by harmful algal blooms
LAKE ANNA, Va. (WHSV) - Harmful algal blooms that threaten the health of people and pets who spend time on the water led Virginia to add Lake Anna and six other bodies of water to its list of impaired waterways in a recent draft report. The Virginia Department of Environmental...
supertalk929.com
Virginia’s second casino gets financial backing from Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Caesars Entertainment will be co-partners in Virginia’s second casino and resort operation that plans to open its doors in 2024 in Danville. The joint statement said Caesars would manage the facility and resort while the tribe partners, who also operate a casino...
royalexaminer.com
136th generation of new Virginia State Police Troopers graduate
The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 136th Basic Session began their 28 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy Jan. 26, 2022.
Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving
A Greyhound stopping on the side of a rural road was once so common a sight that it continues to be a television trope despite the implosion of intercity bus service in America over the last half century. In 1970 — back when the U.S. population was just 205 million, the motorcoach industry recorded 130 […] The post Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
As federal funds dry up, Virginia county reduces free school meals
Goochland County Public Schools announced Thursday that universal free school meals would be ending as federal funding for the program expires.
Comment period for connecting Corridor H to VA begins
WARDENSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Residents of Tucker, Grant and Hardy counties who want to share their thoughts about the completion of Corridor H—which would connect the community of Wardensville with the Virginia state line—with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) have the opportunity to do so next week. Last week, talks between the Virginias […]
WSET
VA Inspector General: Lessons learned not implemented during I-95 snowy gridlock
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On January 3-4, 2022, the first major snowstorm of the 2021-22 snow season moved across Virginia. When temperatures dropped after sunset, the snow and slush turned into an icepack that brought I-95 to a stop. “This storm came at a time when many new snow...
Book has insight, no clear answer on Northam yearbook photo
Another investigative effort to uncover the origins of a racist photo on Ralph Northam’s medical school yearbook page has ended inconclusively.
$5.5 million in federal money is headed to rural Virginia to help critical healthcare needs
The federal government will invest millions of dollars into the health workforce and healthcare in Virginia's rural communities.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 61 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 61 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
wfmd.com
Low Level Flights Planned For The Region
USGS says it will be the mapping the region’s geology. Washington DC. (KM) – Residents in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia may notice some low flying helicopters and airplanes beginning the middle of August. The US Geological Survey says these flights will be imaging the geology below and on the surface using airborne geophysical technology. The flights could last through January, 2023.
Kingsport Times-News
Virginia Department of Energy issues emergency declarations for flooding from mine damage
POUND — Two flood damage sites in Pound have received Virginia Department of Energy funding for repairs. Virginia Energy has approved Abandoned Mine Land grants totaling $202,700 to fix an underground mine void and an access road washed out through surface mine erosion, department spokesperson Tarah Kesterson said on Wednesday.
