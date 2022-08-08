ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 11

Gary Coley
4d ago

so all of this so-called green energy is going to cost the people more and more and more

Reply
14
RECESSION transition JOE !
4d ago

what will they do when the oceans rise 12 feet like the experts say?

Reply
7
Augusta Free Press

Leading lawn and garden manufacturer selects Virginia for expansion

Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the city of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second lawn and garden operation in the Virginia, alongside Mountain...
SUFFOLK, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia to receive more than $64 million in funding from infrastructure bill

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a bipartisan effort to rebuild and provide jobs for the United States, will provide $64,207,045 in federal funding to go toward Virginia infrastructure projects. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced the grant award Tuesday. Awarded through the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

136th generation of new Virginia State Police Troopers graduate

The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 136th Basic Session began their 28 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy Jan. 26, 2022.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving

A Greyhound stopping on the side of a rural road was once so common a sight that it continues to be a television trope despite the implosion of intercity bus service in America over the last half century. In 1970 — back when the U.S. population was just 205 million, the motorcoach industry recorded 130 […] The post Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

Comment period for connecting Corridor H to VA begins

WARDENSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Residents of Tucker, Grant and Hardy counties who want to share their thoughts about the completion of Corridor H—which would connect the community of Wardensville with the Virginia state line—with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) have the opportunity to do so next week. Last week, talks between the Virginias […]
WARDENSVILLE, WV
wfmd.com

Low Level Flights Planned For The Region

USGS says it will be the mapping the region’s geology. Washington DC. (KM) – Residents in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia may notice some low flying helicopters and airplanes beginning the middle of August. The US Geological Survey says these flights will be imaging the geology below and on the surface using airborne geophysical technology. The flights could last through January, 2023.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

