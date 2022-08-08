Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
SkySports
Deshaun Watson: Thirty women settle Watson-related claims against Houston Texans
Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said on Friday. The terms of the settlements reached between each of the...
NFL・
Aaron Rodgers reveals Green Bay Packers might be swindling fans
Aaron Rodgers has been a polarizing figure within the Green Bay Packers, but his latest comments may have his loyal fans seething. If you were to ask Green Bay Packers fans about their feelings towards Aaron Rodgers, most would praise him for the success he delivered. Now, after his latest comments, there might be a change of heart.
Adrian Peterson has hilarious complimentary take on Najee Harris
Adrian Peterson is a fan of Najee Harris but the NFL rushing legend had an odd way of going about complimenting the Steelers second-year running back. Najee Harris thrived in his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially when you consider the factors he had working against him. He was playing behind a substandard offensive line with a quarterback who was well past his prime in Ben Roethlisberger and still put forth a 1,200-yard rushing season and was a massive receiving threat out of the backfield.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Texans Coach Confident In Rookie OL Green
Houston Texans offensive line coach George Warhop expressed his confidence in the eventual success of rookie guard Kenyon Green.
Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already
Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
Yardbarker
Texans Beef Up Their O-Line With TE Adam Shaheen
As the 2022 NFL preseason heats up, we can expect to see teams making big trades to try to finalize their rosters. The Texans joined that fray yesterday , acquiring TE Adam Shaheen and a 7th-round 2023 draft pick from the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Dolphins received a 6th-round 2023 draft pick.
RELATED PEOPLE
Breaking News: Browns Plan To Start Deshaun Watson In Preseason Opener
Pete Prisco joins Chris Hassel to discuss the Browns planning to start Deshaun Watson in their preseason opener.
Yardbarker
Texans Hosted Four Players For Workout
Cox, 27, wound up signing on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason but was later added to their practice squad before eventually being promoted to the Panthers’ active roster. Cox managed to make...
Rockets Stephen Silas Sees Learning Curve In Texans Derek Stingley Jr.
After nearly two months with Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas sees a similar learning curve in Texans Derek Stingley Jr.
Braves call-up Vaughn Grissom hits first HR out of Fenway: Best memes and reactions
The Atlanta Braves called up 21-year-old Vaughn Grissom on Wednesday to face the Red Sox and he sent an immediate message in Fenway Park — or out of it. For the second time this season, the Atlanta Braves made the bold decision to call-up a top prospect straight from Double-A to the big leagues. After Orlando Arcia injured his hamstring on Tuesday, the club made the call to bring up 21-year-old Vaughn Grissom to start at second base after calling up NL Rookie of the Year candidate Michael Harris II earlier this season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Astros: Return of pitcher opens door for odd rotation decision
The Houston Astros are welcoming back starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. from an injury, and they’re throwing him right into the rotation. The Houston Astros are welcoming back starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., and they’re not wasting any time with his return. He will be starting in Saturday’s...
Joey Votto shares moving Field of Dreams story ahead of showcase game
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is about to play in his first Field of Dreams game. In honor, he shared a moving story on Twitter. Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto will play in his first Field of Dreams game on Thursday. In honor of that forthcoming moment, he...
MLB hates corn and good marketing, gets rid of Field of Dreams
MLB has officially announced disappointing news. They won’t be bringing the Field of Dreams game back to Dyersville in 2023. Former MLB first baseman and current Field of Dreams owner Frank Thomas announced the Field of Dreams game won’t be coming back to Dyersville, IA in 2023 due to site construction. The actual Field of Dreams site will also never be the original after construction is complete.
Look: Missouri Little Leaguer understood ‘dream job’ assignment
A Missouri Little Leaguer clearly has his priorities straight when it comes to dream jobs. The young player has a unique but iconic answer. The phrase “kids say the darndest things” certainly applies to a Missouri Little Leaguer competing in the Little League World Series Midwest regionals. When...
FanSided
273K+
Followers
518K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0