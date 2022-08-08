ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing, may lose an eye

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — (AP) — Salman Rushdie remained hospitalized Saturday after suffering serious injuries in a stabbing attack, which was met with shock and outrage from much of the world, along with tributes and praise for the award-winning author who for more than 30 years has faced death threats for his novel "The Satanic Verses."
