ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

PGA Tour says players knew consequences of joining LIV Golf

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQHiF_0h9SNcdv00

The PGA Tour asked a federal judge in San Francisco to deny the appeal of three suspended players who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf and now want to compete in the tour’s lucrative postseason, arguing the players knew the consequences two months ago.

Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford are seeking a temporary restraining order. They are among 10 players who filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour last week.

The hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. PDT Tuesday in San Jose, California, two days before the first of three FedEx Cup playoff events in the chase for the $18 million top prize.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, has a $15 million purse, and the top 70 players advance to the second postseason event in Wilmington, Delaware.

Gooch (No. 20), Jones (No. 65) and Swafford (No. 67) are among nine players who have joined LIV Golf and finished the regular season among the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings. The other six who joined LIV Golf are not asking to play in the tour’s postseason.

In a court filing Monday to oppose the temporary restraining order, the tour argued antitrust laws do not allow the three players “to have their cake and eat it, too.”

Gooch, Swafford and Jones used the same phrase in separate, legal-heavy letters to tour officials last month in protesting their suspensions and claiming the regulations were onerous and kept them from playing elsewhere.

“I am a free agent and independent contractor. The Tour cannot have its cake and eat it too by trying to control me as one might an employee, while not providing me the rights and benefits an employee would receive,” each letter said.

The PGA Tour argued in its opposing motion, “Despite knowing full well that they would breach TOUR Regulations and be suspended for doing so, Plaintiffs have joined competing golf league LIV Golf, which has paid them tens and hundreds of millions of dollars in guaranteed money supplied by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.”

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said in a statement, “I believe players have the right to play when and where they choose so their talents can take them as far and high as possible.”

“I believe all players — whether they choose to play with LIV or the PGA Tour — understand and appreciate the purpose and importance of the players’ legal actions, across the globe,” Norman said. “The PGA Tour is trying to cast this as ‘us’ against ‘them.’ The players know better.”

The three players were not among the highest-sought players for Norman’s rival league, though they were among the initial group of players who signed with LIV Golf. Gooch was the only one among the top 50 in the world, mainly from his only PGA Tour win last November.

“Plaintiffs have waited nearly two months to seek relief from the Court, fabricating an ‘emergency’ they now maintain requires immediate action,” the filing said. “It doesn’t.”

The tour contends player knew they would be ineligible for the FedEx Cup playoffs “when they accepted millions from LIV to breach their agreements” with the tour.

Players were not suspended until they actually teed off in a LIV Golf event.

The LIV Golf events, with a 48-man field, consist of 54 holes and offer $25 million in total prize money for each event. Seventeen players already have earned $1 million or more in three or fewer events. Five more events remain on this year’s schedule, and LIV Golf already has announced a 14-tournament schedule for 2023.

The next LIV event does not start until after the PGA Tour’s season ends at East Lake in Atlanta with the FedEx Cup, which pays $18 million to the champion.

Even though LIV Golf players have been suspended, they remain eligible for the FedEx Cup bonus package. Anyone finishing in the top 125 gets $120,000. Those who finish inside the top 150, such as Pat Perez and Paul Casey, would get $85,000.

Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia are among LIV Golf players who chose to resign their PGA Tour membership. Reed is playing two Asian Tour-International Series tournaments this month.

The lawsuit was filed Aug. 3 by 11 players. The manager for Carlos Ortiz told The Associated Press that Ortiz is no longer part of the lawsuit, though it has not been reflected in court documents yet.

“Carlos does not want to be involved in any legal battles,” his manager, Carlos Rodriguez, said in a text message. “He is thankful for the opportunity he had to play on the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour the last few years.”

Ortiz in two LIV events has made nearly $3.5 million, about 44% of his career PGA Tour earnings from 160 tournaments.

The field for Memphis currently is at 122 players from the 125 who are eligible and in good standing. Three players chose not to compete because of injury or scheduling.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Uses 1 Word To Describe LIV Golf

Ever since LIV Golf emerged as a competitor for the PGA Tour, golf superstar Rory McIlroy has emphasized his opposition to the Saudi-backed series. The PGA Tour suspended any player who elected to defect to LIV Golf — and McIlroy believes it should stay that way. On Tuesday, a...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Cameron Smith gets 9-figure deal to join LIV Golf

The LIV Tour’s goal of seemingly taking every notable golfer off the PGA tour has continued. The latest target they secured is current Open champion, Cameron Smith. The six-time PGA Tour winner is currently the number two ranked golfer in the world and is set to be one of the most notable additions to the […] The post Cameron Smith gets 9-figure deal to join LIV Golf appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Scottie Scheffler sounds off on LIV Golf players suing the PGA Tour

Last week, 11 LIV Golf players, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, announced their intentions to take legal action against the PGA Tour. The 11 former PGA golfers filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Tour, citing the suspensions they received from the Tour for their decisions to join LIV. Well,...
GOLF
CBS Sports

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas react after judge rules in favor of PGA Tour banning LIV golfers from FedEx Cup

Two of the PGA Tour's heavyweights followed along with many others on Tuesday as a California court ruled against LIV golfers Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford being allowed in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas make up two of that current FedEx Cup top 10 going into the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this week, and both have been vocal about aligning with the PGA Tour going into the future.
GOLF
The Spun

Star Golfer Withdraws From WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway in Memphis this week but one PGA star is unfortunately going to have to skip it. According to golf insider Jason Sobel, former Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the event today. Per the report, he's dealing with a neck injury. Matsuyama...
GOLF
Golf.com

Justin Thomas explains his LIV Golf fatigue with hilarious wedding story

The advent of LIV Golf has been the biggest story in golf for the last several months, and especially lately, as lawsuits have been filed, responses have been recorded and even an initial ruling in favor of the PGA Tour has been made — all in the span of a couple of weeks.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Ortiz
Person
Greg Norman
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Judge's LIV, PGA Tour Ruling

On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not be allowed to participate in the PGA's FedEx Cup Playoffs. Judge Beth Freeman said that "LIV contracts are based upon players calculation of what they were leaving behind." The golf world reacted...
GOLF
The Spun

LIV Golf's Lawyer Reveals Bombshell Player Salary News

LIV Golf is currently in the process of seeking an emergency injunction to prevent the PGA Tour from barring its golfers from participating in the FedEx Cup. During the court proceedings, one of the attorneys for LIV let loose an admission that caught the attention of many. According to his...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#Saudi
Golf Digest

Tom Kim teaches us an important lesson, Dustin Johnson plays boat bartender, and Nick Faldo’s (surprisingly) emotional farewell

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’ve really got our hands full on a 24/7 basis these days. There’s just so much going on all over, and another bombshell could drop at any moment, so you have to be on your toes at all times. Yep, potty training is tough. And nope, it doesn’t get any easier with kid No. 2—especially when kid No. 1 decides it’s time to try ditching the diapers at night. What? You thought I was talking about all the golf drama these days? Well, there’s plenty of that going around as well, so let’s get to it. We should have a few minutes in the clear. I think.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Bloomberg

Saudi-Backed LIV Tour Makes PGA Winnings Look Like Chump Change

Pay them and they will come. That appears to the formula for LIV, the new professional golf tour founded by Greg Norman and financed by Saudi Arabia that is pouring money into the sport like never before and drawing defectors from the long-established PGA tour. Now, some pros are trying...
GOLF
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
497K+
Post
485M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy