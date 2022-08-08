ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's new this year for school lunches?

In the past, school cafeterias might have served as a source for more punchlines than nutrition. But lunch is a more dynamic and, these days, healthy part of students' lives than many people realize. Some of its importance is obvious. "You really don't need to do a study showing that...
HARTFORD, CT
Margaret Minnicks

Opinion: Nationwide teacher shortage with suggestions to handle it

Teachers wanted because of teacher shortageeducationnext.org. Never before has there been a nationwide teacher shortage like the one America is experiencing now. This is especially troubling because the school year will start soon with thousands of positions for teachers not filled. The teacher shortage is not just in one or two states. Every state in the United States is having the same problem. How and why did this happen, and what are school administrators doing about this serious situation?
The 74

New Research: Summer Learning Boosts Math Performance, College Graduation

With August underway, America’s kids have begun nervously counting the days until vacation ends, while their parents are eyeing back-to-school sales and carpool schedules. But the education policy world is still soaking in the glories of summer — or, more precisely, summer school. New research released last month has offered persuasive new evidence of the […]
COLLEGES
Education
abovethelaw.com

Time To Educate The Educators

By the time this column is posted, the twice-yearly hazing ritual that is the bar exam will be over. Any suggestions for a better way to test knowledge? Just asking. I am too late to give bar examinees my usual pre-exam harangue (you all lucked out), but I am just in time to give you two pieces of advice post-exam:
MENTAL HEALTH
The 74

Back-to-School Shopping Inflation Hits Home for Parents, Teachers

Lavinia Aguião is feeling the pressure as a single mother and educator in Washington, D.C. as surging inflation cuts into her back-to-school shopping budget. “I feel like the most expensive thing is literally clothing, new backpacks and lunchboxes,” Aguião said of her search for supplies this month. Aguião is not alone in feeling the pinch.   […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Ballotpedia News

Hall Pass: Your Ticket to Understanding School Board Politics, Edition #25

Welcome to Hall Pass. This newsletter keeps you plugged into the conversations driving school board politics and governance. Each week, we bring you a roundup of the latest on school board elections, along with sharp commentary and research from across the political spectrum on the issues confronting school boards in the country’s more than 13,000 school districts. We’ll also bring you the latest on school board elections and recall efforts, including candidate filing deadlines and election results.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Phys.org

Teachers are critical to detecting and reporting child maltreatment

School closures during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic may have resulted in at least 5,500 fewer reports of endangered children, according to a new study showing teachers' essential role in the early detection and reporting of child maltreatment. Time spent in school and the resulting contact with teachers and...
KIDS
Fatherly

How Parents-At-Odds Can Better Handle Parent-Teacher Conferences

Parent-teacher conferences aren’t exactly the most comfortable meetings. There you sit with your child’s teacher, trying to suss out the severity of the situation: Why were you called in? What might be the problem? Is everything in order? Did your kid make one too many booger jokes again? It can be an awkward, stressful time — for you, your spouse, and the teacher. And any teacher will tell you that the tension can be ramped up to directed-by-Denis-Villeneuve-levels if you and your partner have issues that are bleeding through. Maybe you’re divorced. Maybe you’re in the midst of a separation. Maybe you just have different parenting styles and butt heads in these situations. Whatever the case, you’re having a hard time in a situation where you need to communicate as a unified front — a situation that’s not about you, but your kid. We reached out to several experienced teachers to ask them about the best way to approach a PT meeting between parents-at-odds.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
pymnts

Planet Fitness Adds 3.3M Teens Via High School Summer Enrollment Program

A Planet Fitness program that allowed teens to work out for free at the company’s gyms during the summer drew 3.3 million participants. The number of teens signing up for the High School Summer Pass was three times higher than that in the pre-pandemic year of 2019 — the last time the company offered the program — Planet Fitness CEO Chris Rondeau said in a Tuesday (Aug. 9) press release announcing the company’s second-quarter results.
WORKOUTS
Houston, TX
