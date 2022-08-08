Read full article on original website
Poll Shows Not All Students & Teachers Are Eager to Go Back to In-Person School
As the 2021-22 school year came to a close, schools in many parts of the country seemed to have finally reached some semblance of pre-pandemic normalcy. But new data reveals a disconnect between the learning schools offered and the views of many teachers and students on what would be best for them. According to an […]
Washington Examiner
Every high school, middle school, and elementary school should ban smartphones this school year
Every K-12 school, public or private, should ban smartphones, and probably dumb phones, too, in the school building and on school grounds — during school hours at least. This is the necessary first step in fighting the mental health crisis facing children. Children don’t need smartphones or social media...
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Christian school suing Biden administration for threatening to pull school lunches from low-income students
A Christian grade school in Tampa, Florida is suing the Biden administration and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for threatening to pull school lunches for low-income students because of its religious affiliation, which does not agree with changes the administration made to Title IX. All 56 students enrolled in Grant...
School Board Member Publicly Mocked During Speech on Banning Anti-Racism
"'We want kids to learn both sides, that's why we are also introducing our flat-earth curriculum this fall," one user commented, receiving nearly 60,000 likes.
What's new this year for school lunches?
In the past, school cafeterias might have served as a source for more punchlines than nutrition. But lunch is a more dynamic and, these days, healthy part of students' lives than many people realize. Some of its importance is obvious. "You really don't need to do a study showing that...
Opinion: Nationwide teacher shortage with suggestions to handle it
Teachers wanted because of teacher shortageeducationnext.org. Never before has there been a nationwide teacher shortage like the one America is experiencing now. This is especially troubling because the school year will start soon with thousands of positions for teachers not filled. The teacher shortage is not just in one or two states. Every state in the United States is having the same problem. How and why did this happen, and what are school administrators doing about this serious situation?
New Research: Summer Learning Boosts Math Performance, College Graduation
With August underway, America’s kids have begun nervously counting the days until vacation ends, while their parents are eyeing back-to-school sales and carpool schedules. But the education policy world is still soaking in the glories of summer — or, more precisely, summer school. New research released last month has offered persuasive new evidence of the […]
'Be the storm': FBISD alums working at Hightower High School have a message for students
ABC13 Reporter Brianna Conner returned to her high school in FBISD to discuss the new school year with administrators and staff.
Employee Says Boss Assigns 'Homework' After Work: 'Sounds Like Time Theft'
The worker said his boss was not understanding of the responsibilities that people had outside of work, including childcare, cooking and chores.
abovethelaw.com
Time To Educate The Educators
By the time this column is posted, the twice-yearly hazing ritual that is the bar exam will be over. Any suggestions for a better way to test knowledge? Just asking. I am too late to give bar examinees my usual pre-exam harangue (you all lucked out), but I am just in time to give you two pieces of advice post-exam:
Back-to-School Shopping Inflation Hits Home for Parents, Teachers
Lavinia Aguião is feeling the pressure as a single mother and educator in Washington, D.C. as surging inflation cuts into her back-to-school shopping budget. “I feel like the most expensive thing is literally clothing, new backpacks and lunchboxes,” Aguião said of her search for supplies this month. Aguião is not alone in feeling the pinch. […]
Hall Pass: Your Ticket to Understanding School Board Politics, Edition #25
Welcome to Hall Pass. This newsletter keeps you plugged into the conversations driving school board politics and governance. Each week, we bring you a roundup of the latest on school board elections, along with sharp commentary and research from across the political spectrum on the issues confronting school boards in the country’s more than 13,000 school districts. We’ll also bring you the latest on school board elections and recall efforts, including candidate filing deadlines and election results.
Phys.org
Teachers are critical to detecting and reporting child maltreatment
School closures during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic may have resulted in at least 5,500 fewer reports of endangered children, according to a new study showing teachers' essential role in the early detection and reporting of child maltreatment. Time spent in school and the resulting contact with teachers and...
KIDS・
Back-to-School Tips for Parents to Keep on Their Calendar
This summer, you plan to be productive and get things done. And to maintain your work/life balance, you likely have some time away scheduled. You may be planning a staycation...
Teacher vacancies have increased 70% from 2019
Over the last two years, more than half a million teachers and school staff have walked off the job and left the field. Now, the mass exodus has created shortages that are being felt as the school year inches closer.
How Parents-At-Odds Can Better Handle Parent-Teacher Conferences
Parent-teacher conferences aren’t exactly the most comfortable meetings. There you sit with your child’s teacher, trying to suss out the severity of the situation: Why were you called in? What might be the problem? Is everything in order? Did your kid make one too many booger jokes again? It can be an awkward, stressful time — for you, your spouse, and the teacher. And any teacher will tell you that the tension can be ramped up to directed-by-Denis-Villeneuve-levels if you and your partner have issues that are bleeding through. Maybe you’re divorced. Maybe you’re in the midst of a separation. Maybe you just have different parenting styles and butt heads in these situations. Whatever the case, you’re having a hard time in a situation where you need to communicate as a unified front — a situation that’s not about you, but your kid. We reached out to several experienced teachers to ask them about the best way to approach a PT meeting between parents-at-odds.
Planet Fitness Adds 3.3M Teens Via High School Summer Enrollment Program
A Planet Fitness program that allowed teens to work out for free at the company’s gyms during the summer drew 3.3 million participants. The number of teens signing up for the High School Summer Pass was three times higher than that in the pre-pandemic year of 2019 — the last time the company offered the program — Planet Fitness CEO Chris Rondeau said in a Tuesday (Aug. 9) press release announcing the company’s second-quarter results.
AFT union promotes method for teachers to help kids change their pronouns without parents knowing
The American Federation of Teachers promoted the use of a pronoun card which included a question of whether the student wanted their parents to know about their pronouns, Fox News Digital has learned. The AFT's "Share My Lesson" website promoted using the cards in an "all" grade levels section, such...
