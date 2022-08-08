ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

pdjnews.com

After film session incident, Cale Gundy ‘accepts

Longtime University of Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy has resigned owing to a film-session incident when he read aloud from a player’s tablet and uttered a racial slur. Gundy announced the decision with a lengthy statement on Twitter around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. “Last week, during a film session,...
NORMAN, OK
kidsareatrip.com

How to Spend a Weekend in OKC with Teens

Oklahoma City is one of those cities that surprises you. It’s an easy three-hour drive from DFW, making it the perfect change of scenery. Here’s what we recommend if you want to spend a weekend in OKC with teens. *Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links, which means...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Former ODOC director: Don’t kill James Coddington

A former head of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections says the state should not kill a death row inmate scheduled for execution in less than a month. Justin Jones was director of ODOC from 2005 to 2013. He said in an interview with Public Radio Tulsa that James Coddington, convicted of murdering 73-year-old Albert Hale in Choctaw in 1997, should not get a lethal injection Aug. 25.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Walker Named Co-Anchor To Be On Weekend Program

Kylie Walker has been named co-anchor of the weekend morning news show on KOCO-TV (Channel 5), The Black Chronicle has learned. She will join Shelby Montgomery, who is co-anchor of the news program. She will be a news reporter for KOCO-TV on weekdays. She comes to KOCO 5 from Hearst...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Man flown to Oklahoma hospital after Johnston County crash

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was flown to an Oklahoma hospital after a crash in Johnston County. The crash happened around 3:47 p.m. Friday afternoon on Kirby Road near Wapanucka. According to Troopers, a pickup was taking a 90-degree turn, heading northbound on Kirby Road when it drifted...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
