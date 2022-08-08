TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Miami third-stringer Skylar Thompson threw for 218 yards and one touchdown to help the Dolphins open the preseason with a 26-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night. Jason Sanders kicked four field goals, including a 53-yarder that put the Dolphins ahead for good with just under seven minutes remaining. Kyle Trask drove the Bucs into position to potentially win the game, but Jose Borregales’ 49-yard field goal attempt hit the right upright and bounced away as time expired. With Tom Brady taking what Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles described as a pre-planned break from training camp for personal reasons, Trask and No. 2 quarterback Blaine Gabbert shared playing time against the Dolphins.

TAMPA, FL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO