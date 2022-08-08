Read full article on original website
Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Movie Night in the Village Commons on 8/10Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Joliet bridge closures scheduled in August 2022Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Hidden Gem BBQ Restaurant Inside a Gas Station is One of Illinois’ Best
Finding great food in places where you'd least likely expect is half the fun. Sure you can go to a restaurant that has extravagant decor and outrageous prices to match, then again you can find great food inside a gas station. When I lived in Kansas City, one of the...
coalcitycourant.com
John E. Bertone Jr.
WILMINGTON—John E. Bertone Jr., 53, of Wilmington, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at his home with his wife and friends by his side. Born June 30, 1969 in Melrose Park, IL, he was a son of John E. Sr. and Josephine (Loucks) Bertone. John graduated from Morton East High School, and owned and operated an auto repair shop. On May 17, 2022 he married his longtime partner and love of his life, Michelle McDonagh. John enjoyed fishing, riding dirt bikes and motorcycles. He was a good friend to many, deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
Fun Things to Do with Kids in Chicago’s Northwest Suburbs
The Northwest Suburbs in Chicagoland offer plenty of family fun for kids of all ages. From attractions to parks and restaurants, you can plan out an exciting day with plenty of things to do. Our complete list below includes fun ideas for your entire family including towns like Glenview, Arlington...
coalcitycourant.com
Sharefest Success in Wilmington!
Area churches pitched in for the third annual Sharefest event on Aug. 6, and this year the amount of food given away was impressive. Vehicles lined up on the service road from Wilmington High School to Steven’s Intermediate School where over 9 tons of food including fresh produce, dairy, cereals, egg whites and canned items were loaded.
A website puts a city in Illinois on it’s 10 Haunted Towns List
If you are looking to avoid ghosts and hauntings at all costs then you need to steer clear of this one town in Illinois that made the 10 Haunted Towns in the US list, but what about this town makes it so haunted?. According to the website thediscoverer.com, Alton, Illinois...
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/9/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Governor J.B. Pritzker is defending the SAFE-T Act despite criticisms from law enforcement statewide that it will make Illinois less safe. The new law, which takes effect in January 2023, abolishes cash bail, overhauls police training, and includes several other measures as well. Opponents of the plan, including police throughout the state, say the new law will do nothing against crime and allow violent criminals to return to the street. 2022 is the second consecutive year that violent crime rates have risen in Illinois.
freepressnewspapers.com
See something, say something leads to felony arrests in Wilmington
A call to the police by an alert citizen resulted in two arrests for theft over the weekend. The Wilmington Police Department reported that on Saturday, Aug. 6, at approximately 3:02 p.m., officers responded to a call from a business inside the Elion Logistics Park regarding theft of construction materials in progress.
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
fox32chicago.com
New Illinois solar power farm to help power Chicago airports
CHICAGO - State officials on Monday announced plans for Illinois’ biggest-ever solar power facility. "By 2025, hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans will get their energy needs met by an entirely renewable energy source," Gov. JB Pritzker said. The facility will be built in central Illinois, nearly 200 miles south...
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Christmas Attractions Was Just Cancelled for 2022
You're probably wondering why I am already thinking of Christmas when it's only August, but there are a couple of reasons why;. I LOVE the holiday season, and all the 'Christmas in July' hullabaloo last month got me excited for my quickly approaching favorite time of the year. My side...
Darren Bailey, Illinois gubernatorial candidate for GOP, receives FOP endorsement
Bailey said Gov. Pritzker is soft on crime and anti-police.
WGNtv.com
Illinois Dems’ action on assault weapons doesn’t match rhetoric
CHICAGO — In the wake of the mass shooting in Highland Park last month, Democrats have renewed their calls for a national ban on assault weapons. But WGN Investigates has found that some politicians’ words do not always match their actions. From the first hours after seven lives...
WIFR
Demmer pushes against taxing retirement income in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Republican candidate for Treasurer said Illinois should not tax retirement income. There were rumors in 2020 that Treasurer Mike Frerichs said Illinois may have to tax retirement income like pensions and 401Ks if voters failed to approve the graduated income tax amendment. Fifty-four percent of Illinois voters rejected the Pritzker administration’s “Fair Tax” proposal during the 2020 election, but Frerichs also denies he ever said taxing retirement was an option.
Take A Whiff! Illinoisans Say This Is The Best Smell In The World
Before reading on, did you take a guess as to which scent Illinois residents chose as the best smell in the world?. Of course you did. So did I. And, to be completely honest, I was wrong. I'm predicting that your your guess was a bit off, too. The woman...
Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other academic professionals ahead of the school year
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final two weeks of summer break is upon us for Chicago Public School students.As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.Remember last fall, districts were so short on staff in places like Evanston and Skokie, they had to extend Thanksgiving break because subs were at a premium?Since then, the number of open positions in Illinois schools has jumped 28%. "I think what's dissuading people from...
wjol.com
Permanent Vote-By-Mail Registration Begins This Week in Illinois
Voters in Illinois who want to vote by mail will be able to permanently register this week. The registration period for the November election begins this Wednesday, August 10th. By registering, voters will be able to receive mail-in ballots for all future general and primary elections. Before, voters had to ask for a mail-in ballot each time. Lawmakers approved a measure this past year that sets up the permanent registration process.
ValueWalk
Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Eligible Residents to Get Income and Property Tax Rebate
If you are a resident of Illinois, then you may be eligible for some stimulus money next month. In April, the state approved two separate tax rebates under which eligible residents can get stimulus checks from Illinois of up to $700. It would be a one-time payment and the state is expected to start sending out the tax rebates next month.
wmay.com
Illinois Department Of Corrections Found In Contempt
Another Illinois state agency has been found in contempt of court for failing to meet standards of care for the people under its jurisdiction. The latest is the state Department of Corrections, in a court case stemming from deficiencies in health care in Illinois prisons. The ACLU of Illinois says the department has failed to deliver a plan to improve inmate health care, a plan that was required under a 2019 court decree. And a court appointed monitor says the situation is especially bad as it pertains to care for elderly inmates in the state prison system.
