New York City, NY

Washington Examiner

Being a sanctuary city is all fun and games until the migrants actually show up

Good grief! Get a load of today's immigration story in the New York Times. It is some of the best unintentional comedy of this election cycle. First, some context: The Biden administration, with its incoherent immigration policy, has been causing a humanitarian disaster that is completely overwhelming border communities in Texas and Arizona. At President Joe Biden's direction, the Border Patrol is now forced to process and release thousands of illegal border crossers into small towns and cities in South Texas, such as Del Rio and Laredo. These municipalities are completely unequipped to deal with this Biden-generated crisis.
DEL RIO, TX
Tom Handy

Texas Governor Becomes a Meme Because of the Weather

Recently, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has become a meme. I came across this when I found a Forbes article that mentioned Abbott's meme was trending on Twitter. After searching on Twitter, there were few references about Governor Abbott and the meme. Maybe it will start to pick up but so far, there were few references online except for people pointing out the Forbes article. Forbes did mention the meme was on other social media channels as well.
TEXAS STATE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

NYC Mayor Eric Adams slams Texas Gov Greg Abbott for busing migrants as he asks for federal help

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has asked for assistance from the federal government as buses carrying migrants sent by Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrived in the city. In a tweet on Sunday, Mr Adams said the Texas governor "used innocent people as political pawns to manufacture a crisis". "New Yorkers are stepping up to fix it — that's our city's values," he said. "But we need the federal government's help — money, technical assistance and more."In April, Mr Abbott started the Lone Star Operation by sending buses with undocumented migrants arriving in Texas on the southern border to...
TEXAS STATE
