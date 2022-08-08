Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Washington Examiner
Being a sanctuary city is all fun and games until the migrants actually show up
Good grief! Get a load of today's immigration story in the New York Times. It is some of the best unintentional comedy of this election cycle. First, some context: The Biden administration, with its incoherent immigration policy, has been causing a humanitarian disaster that is completely overwhelming border communities in Texas and Arizona. At President Joe Biden's direction, the Border Patrol is now forced to process and release thousands of illegal border crossers into small towns and cities in South Texas, such as Del Rio and Laredo. These municipalities are completely unequipped to deal with this Biden-generated crisis.
Jones rips lawmakers over border crisis: They were all about compassion until they were on their lawns
Fox News’ Lawrence Jones gives his take on the crisis at the southern border on "The Five." LAWRENCE JONES: Well, it's the reality of what's been happening in Texas for a very long time and, by the way, there are more people that come across the border in Texas in a day than what were dropped off in New York today, but how did we get to this point?
WATCH: Biden awkwardly appears to wait for handshake despite already getting one
President Joe Biden appeared to be waiting for a handshake that he had already received during a public appearance on Tuesday.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Say They're 'Ready to Fight' Texas Gov in Video
A group of Texas mothers has unveiled an ad saying they are "ready to fight" to unseat Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC, which describes itself as a "diverse group" of Democrats, independents and moderate Republicans, posted the video on Friday on Twitter, where it has since been viewed more than 100,000 times.
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
This One Area that Makes Governor Abbott’s Campaign Worry
After raising a record amount for a Texas politician, Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke still leaves some doubters about his run for Texas Governor. O’Rourke is challenging Governor Greg Abbott for the seat in Austin.
Texas Governor Becomes a Meme Because of the Weather
Recently, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has become a meme. I came across this when I found a Forbes article that mentioned Abbott’s meme was trending on Twitter. After searching on Twitter, there were few references about Governor Abbott and the meme. Maybe it will start to pick up but so far, there were few references online except for people pointing out the Forbes article. Forbes did mention the meme was on other social media channels as well.
Texas ranchers urge Gov. Abbott to keep bussing migrants to DC: 'Small taste' of what we've dealt with
Two Texas ranchers expressed their support for Governor Abbott's continuing busing of illegal immigrants to Washington D.C. in order to send a message to liberal lawmakers and help offset the burden facing Texans. Ranch manager Noah Hudson and rancher Stephanie Crisp-Canales joined "Fox & Friends" to share how the border...
Texas border wall, Operation Lone Star a ‘bottomless pit’ for funds, state senator says
Before Texas' state-funded border wall is completed, Texas lawmakers must consider paying for border security initiatives currently in place, specifically the $4 billion state-funded Operation Lone Star.
Greg Abbott 'Put Obstacles' in Front of Uvalde Investigation: State Senator
The Texas state senator representing Uvalde is criticizing Governor Greg Abbott over his response to May's deadly school shooting and accusing the governor of creating roadblocks in the investigation of the failures made by multiple law enforcement agencies that day. In a Monday interview with CNN, state Senator Roland Gutierrez...
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
Temperatures inside Texas prison units regularly reach 110 degrees, new report says
A new report released this month found temperatures inside some Texas prison units "have been shown to regularly reach 110 degrees and in at least one unit have topped 149 degrees."
New York State Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
New York state has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however boast their paranormal history with road markings and signs.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams slams Texas Gov Greg Abbott for busing migrants as he asks for federal help
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has asked for assistance from the federal government as buses carrying migrants sent by Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrived in the city. In a tweet on Sunday, Mr Adams said the Texas governor “used innocent people as political pawns to manufacture a crisis”. “New Yorkers are stepping up to fix it — that’s our city’s values,” he said. “But we need the federal government’s help — money, technical assistance and more.”In April, Mr Abbott started the Lone Star Operation by sending buses with undocumented migrants arriving in Texas on the southern border to...
Beto O’Rourke faults Dems for dip in Hispanic support, calls Abbott migrant buses to DC 'publicity stunt'
EXCLUSIVE: WACO, Texas — Recent gains by Republicans among Spanish-speaking voters in South Texas, an electorate Democrats had long dominated, are doing Beto O’Rourke no favors as he tries to defeat two-term GOP Gov. Greg Abbott in November. "I think Democrats are in large part to blame for...
Let MI Kids Learn submits signatures to put controversial proposal before lawmakers
Organizers behind a controversial education proposal to establish a tax credit in Michigan to fund scholarships to cover educational expenses — including private school tuition — said they turned in more than 500,000 signatures Wednesday to put the measure before state lawmakers. The Let MI Kids Learn proposal, backed by the DeVos family, blew past the filing deadline in June to bring the initiative before state legislators this year. Filing signatures more than two months later punts a review of the proposal: The state Bureau...
This New York Lake Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful in the Country
During the warm months of summer, there's no better place to head to than a lake. New York is home to more than 7,600 freshwater lakes, ponds, and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes and over 70,000 miles of rivers and streams, so how do you decide which one to pay a visit to?
Report: White supremacist groups still on Facebook, Meta profits from their presence
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- According to a report published Wednesday by the Tech Transparency Project, white supremacist groups are still active on Facebook and the social media platform is making money from their presence. The TTP investigation found over 80 white supremacist groups -- some of them labelled by Facebook...
Phys.org
Conservation survey finds native New York state pollinators at risk
A New York state survey, supported by Cornell bee experts, finds that more than half of important native pollinators may be at risk of disappearing from the state—potentially threatening crops, wildflowers and insect diversity. The three-year Empire State Native Pollinator Survey, released Aug. 4 by the state Department of...
