ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

John Calipari in hot water over Kentucky comments

Basketball coach John Calipari’s comments about Kentucky being a “basketball school” in a recent interview with The Athletic did not go over well in his athletic department. Calipari made those comments Thursday while trying to drum up support for a new basketball practice facility. When he did...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Community Policy